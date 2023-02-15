China threatens US entities over downing of balloon
BEIJING — China said Wednesday it will take measures against U.S. entities related to the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the American East Coast.
At a daily briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin gave no details and did not identify the targets of the measures.
China says the balloon was a unmanned weather airship that was accidentally blown off course and accuses the U.S. of overreacting in bringing it down with a missile fired from an F-22 fighter jet.
Since the Feb. 4 downing of the balloon, the United States has sanctioned six Chinese entities it said are linked to Beijing's aerospace programs.
The U.S. House of Representatives subsequently voted unanimously to condemn China for a "brazen violation" of U.S. sovereignty and efforts to "deceive the international community through false claims about its intelligence collection campaigns." Secretary of State Antony Blinken also canceled a visit to Beijing that many hoped would stabilize ties that have cratered amid disputes over trade, human rights, Taiwan and China's claim to the South China Sea.
While China denies the balloon was a military asset, it has yet to say what government department or company was responsible.
After initially expressing regret over the balloon's entry into U.S. airspace, China has returned spying accusations against Washington, alongside threats of retaliation.
"China firmly opposes this and will take countermeasures in accordance with the law against the relevant U.S. entities that undermine China's sovereignty and security," Wang said at Wednesday's briefing.
China will "resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and its legitimate rights and interests," Wang said.
Also Wednesday, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said the Chinese balloon's intrusion was part of a pattern of aggressive behavior by Beijing.
Emanuel noted China's recent beaming of military-grade laser on a Philippine coast guard patrol vessel, the harassment of U.S. planes by Chinese jets and China's opening of illegal police stations in the U.S., Ireland and other countries.
"The balloon to me is not an isolated incident," Emanuel said.
If China wants to be a respected member of the international community, "then you act appropriately to certain basic premises. That is, you don't open police stations in other countries ignorant of their laws as if your laws don't have any boundaries," he said.
"This is not exactly the qualities and characteristics of the good neighbor policy," the ambassador said, referring to China's outreach to countries in the Asia-Pacific region.
On Tuesday, Japan's Defense Ministry said at least three flying objects spotted in Japanese airspace since 2019 were strongly believed to have been Chinese spy balloons. It said it has protested and requested explanations from Beijing.
Senior lawmakers in Japan's governing party on Wednesday said they were considering expanding the Self Defense Force law to also include violations of Japanese airspace by foreign balloons.
2nd Amendment sanctuary measure overturned in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Local governments in Oregon can't declare themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries and ban police from enforcing certain gun laws, a state appeals court decided Wednesday, in the first court case filed over a concept that hundreds of U.S. counties have adopted in recent years.
The measure in question, which was approved in Columbia County, forbids local officials from enforcing most federal and state gun laws and would impose thousands of dollars in fines on those who try.
The state Court of Appeals ruled that it violates a law giving the state the power to regulate firearms. The ordinance would effectively, it found, "create a 'patchwork quilt' of firearms laws in Oregon, where firearms regulations that applied in some counties would not apply in Columbia County," something lawmakers specifically wanted to avoid.
Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions have been adopted by some 1,200 local governments around the U.S., including in Virginia, Colorado, New Mexico, Kansas, Illinois and Florida, experts say. Many are symbolic, but some carry legal force like the one in Columbia County, a conservative, rural logging area in deep-blue Oregon.
The sanctuary movement took off around 2018 as states considered stricter gun laws in the wake of mass shootings, but it had not previously faced a major legal challenge.
The Oregon case was filed in 2021 under a provision in state law that allows a judge to examine a measure before it goes into effect. A trial court judge originally declined to rule, a decision that was appealed to the higher court.
The ordinance's supporters included the Oregon Firearms Federation, which said in a statement Wednesday that the ruling "calls into question the legitimacy of the court and the likelihood of getting fair rulings from it."
Opponents included the legal arm of the group Everytown for Gun Safety, which had argued that the ordinance violated the U.S. Constitution. Eric Tirschwell, executive director of Everytown Law, called the court's decision "a win for public safety and the rule of law."
"Opponents of gun safety laws have every right to advocate for change at the ballot box, statehouse, or Congress, but claiming to nullify them at the local level is both unconstitutional and dangerous," Tirschwell said.
State Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, who has also sued two other Second Amendment sanctuary counties, also applauded the ruling.
"Today's opinion by the Court of Appeals makes it clear that common sense requirements like safe storage and background checks apply throughout Oregon," Rosenblum said. "Hopefully, other counties with similar measures on the books will see the writing on the wall."
Pence says he will fight subpoena as far as Supreme Court
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Former Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday that he will challenge a subpoena by the special counsel overseeing Trump investigations to compel his testimony before a grand jury — pursuing it to the Supreme Court if necessary.
Special counsel Jack Smith, appointed by the Justice Department, is investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Trump spent the days before Jan. 6, 2021, aggressively pressuring Pence to reject the outcome, even though Pence had no power to do so. Pence was at the U.S. Capitol presiding over a joint session of Congress as Trump's supporters violently stormed the building that day.
"Let me first be clear: I'm going to fight the Biden DOJ subpoena for me to appear before the grand jury because I believe it's unconstitutional and it's unprecedented," Pence told reporters in Iowa, the state that will hold the first contest of the 2024 nominating sequence.
"Never before in American history has a vice president been summoned to appear in court to testify against the president with whom they serve," he said.
Pence said he was prepared to take the case "as far as it needs to go, if needs be to the Supreme Court of the United States."
The posture marks an aggressive turn for Pence, who has been laying the groundwork for a likely presidential run. While it remains unclear whether Pence will succeed in delaying or limiting the scope of his testimony, the posture gives the former vice president a new opening to attack the Justice Department, which has become increasingly unpopular among conservatives, in part due to Trump's constant attacks.
Indeed, Pence repeatedly criticized the department Wednesday, complaining of a "two-tiered justice system that Republicans have been dealing with throughout the Biden administration."
The Associated Press previously reported that Pence was ready to contest Smith's demand for his appearance on constitutional grounds. He argues that because he was serving in his role as president of the Senate on Jan. 6, he is protected under the Constitution's "speech or debate" clause from being forced to testify. That provision is intended to protect members of Congress from questioning about official legislative acts.
A spokesman for Smith declined to comment. The Justice Department, which had earlier declined to comment on Pence's subpoena, is expected to oppose the former vice president's efforts and make the case that his cooperation is essential.
Pence noted during an earlier stop in Minneapolis that he had written and spoken extensively about Trump's efforts to pressure him to overturn the results of the election — something he did not have power to do — and has repeatedly denounced Trump's efforts as "reckless" and "dangerous."
"I have nothing to hide and I'm proud of what we accomplished. But for me, this is a moment where you have to decide where you stand, and I stand on the Constitution of the United States," he said.
He added that he expects Trump to try to assert executive privilege to block his own testimony. "That's not my fight. My fight is on the separation of powers," Pence said.
Pence made his remarks after headlining events in Minneapolis and Cedar Rapids aimed at rallying conservative parents opposed to transgender-affirming policies in public schools. The events came as a federal appeals court was expected to hear oral arguments in St. Paul, Minnesota, in a case brought last summer by a national group representing parents of students in Linn-Mar Community School District in Marion, Iowa, near Cedar Rapids.
Parents Defending Education is trying to overturn a policy adopted by the school board last year allowing transgender students to request a gender support plan to begin socially transitioning at school without the permission of their parents. Pence's advocacy group, Advancing American Freedom, has filed an amicus brief in the case, as have dozens of mostly conservative groups and several conservative states.
"Across the country, parents' rights are being trampled by a politically correct nanny state that's ruining our schools and telling our parents that they have no role in their children's most important decisions," Pence said in Minneapolis, where he argued that parents must be informed of such decisions. "You do not craft a gender transition plan for my child without my knowledge or consent," he said.
Though Pence says he has yet to make a decision about 2024, he has visited leadoff Iowa several times since the 2020 election. And his Wednesday event had the look and feel of a campaign stop, held in a pizza restaurant where candidates commonly hold court with voters.
Pence is hoping to draw the support of social and religious conservatives in what could be a crowded primary contest that already includes Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who formally launched her campaign Wednesday.
To that end, Pence's advocacy group launched a new campaign last week on the schools issue, a flashpoint for many on the right, as Haley and other presidential prospects, including South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, prepare for their own visits to the state this month.
White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo massacre
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday after relatives of his victims confronted him with pain and rage caused by his racist attack.
Anger briefly turned physical at Payton Gendron's sentencing when a victim's family member rushed at him from the audience. The man was quickly restrained; prosecutors later said he wouldn't be charged. The proceeding then resumed with an emotional outpouring from people who lost loved ones or were themselves wounded in the attack.
Gendron, whose hatred was fueled by racist conspiracy theories he encountered online, cried during some of the testimony and apologized to victims and their families in a brief statement.
Their remarks ranged from sorrow to outrage, shouts to tears. Some vehemently condemned him; others quoted from the Bible or said they were praying for him. Several pointed out that he deliberately attacked a Black community a three-hour drive from his home in overwhelmingly white Conklin, New York.
"You've been brainwashed," Wayne Jones Sr., the only child of victim Celestine Chaney, said as sobs rose from the audience. "You don't even know Black people that much to hate them. You learned this on the internet."
"I hope you find it in your heart to apologize to these people, man. You did wrong for no reason," Jones said.
Gendron's victims at the Tops Friendly Market — the only supermarket and a neighborhood hub on Buffalo's largely Black East Side — included a church deacon, the grocery store's guard, a man shopping for a birthday cake, a grandmother of nine and the mother of a former Buffalo fire commissioner. The victims ranged in age from 32 to 86.
Gendron pleaded guilty in November to crimes including murder and domestic terrorism motivated by hate, a charge that carried an automatic life sentence.
"There can be no mercy for you, no understanding, no second chances," Judge Susan Eagan said as she sentenced him. She called his rampage "a reckoning" for a nation "founded and built, in part, on white supremacy."
Gendron, 19, is due in a federal court Thursday for a status update in a separate case that could carry a death sentence if prosecutors seek it. His attorney said in December that Gendron is prepared to plead guilty in federal court to avoid execution. New York state does not have the death penalty.
The gunman wore bullet-resistant armor and a helmet equipped with a livestreaming camera as he carried out the May 14 attack with a semiautomatic rifle he purchased legally but then modified so he could load it with illegal high-capacity ammunition magazines.
Hollywood sex symbol Raquel Welch dies at 82
NEW YORK — Raquel Welch, whose emergence from the sea in a skimpy, furry bikini in the film "One Million Years B.C." would propel her to international sex symbol status throughout the 1960s and '70s, has died. She was 82.
Welch died early Wednesday after a brief illness, according to her agent, Stephen LaManna of the talent agency Innovative Artists.
Welch's breakthrough came in 1966's campy prehistoric flick "One Million Years B.C.," despite having a grand total of three lines. Clad in a brown doeskin bikini, she successfully evaded pterodactyls but not the notice of the public.
"I just thought it was a goofy dinosaur epic we'd be able to sweep under the carpet one day," she told The Associated Press in 1981. "Wrong. It turned out that I was the Bo Derek of the season, the lady in the loin cloth about whom everyone said, 'My God, what a bod' and they expected to disappear overnight."
She did not, playing Lust for the comedy team of Peter Cook and Dudley Moore in their film "Bedazzled" in 1967 and playing a secret agent in the sexy spy spoof "Fathom" that same year.
Her curves and beauty captured pop culture attention, with Playboy crowning her the "most desired woman" of the '70s, despite never being completely naked in the magazine. In 2013, she graced the No. 2 spot on Men's Health's "Hottest Women of All Time" list. In the film "The Shawshank Redemption," a poster of Welch covers an escape tunnel — the last of three that character Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) used after Rita Hayworth and Marilyn Monroe.
Admirers took to Twitter to mourn the star, including TV host Rosie O'Donnell, actor Chris Meloni and writer-director Paul Feig, who worked with Welch on "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" and called her "Kind, funny and a true superstar whom I was pretty much in love with for most of my childhood. We've lost a true icon."
In addition to acting, Welch was a singer and dancer. She surprised many critics — and won positive reviews — when she starred in the 1981 musical "Woman of the Year" on Broadway, replacing a vacationing Lauren Bacall. She returned to the Great White Way in 1997 in "Victor/Victoria."
She knew that some people didn't take her seriously because of her glamorous image. "I'm not Penny Marshall or Barbra Streisand," she told the AP in 1993. "They'll say, 'Raquel Welch wants to direct? Give me a break."'
Welch was born Jo-Raquel Tejada in Chicago and raised in La Jolla, California. (The Jo in her name was from her mother, Josephine). Welch was a divorced mother when she met ex-actor turned press agent, Patrick Curtis.
"The irony of it all is that even though people thought of me as a sex symbol, in reality I was a single mother of two small children!" she wrote in her autobiography, "Raquel: Beyond the Cleavage."
Curtis became her manager and second husband and helped shape her into a glamor-girl with hundreds of magazine covers and a string of movies, plus exercise videos and books like "The Raquel Welch Total Beauty and Fitness Program."
Though she would appear in exploitative films, she also surprised many in the industry with fine performances, including in Richard Lester's "The Three Musketeers," which earned her a Golden Globe, and opposite James Coco in "Wild Party." She was also nominated for a Globe in 1988 for the TV movie "Right to Die." She played herself and mocked divas in an episode of "Seinfeld," memorably attacking Elaine and rattling Kramer.
Married and divorced four times, she is survived by two children, Damon Welch and Tahnee Welch, who also became an actress, including landing a featured role in 1985's "Cocoon."