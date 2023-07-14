Vermonters rush to dry out flooded homes and businesses
Vermonters worked Friday to dry out homes and businesses damaged by historic flooding but kept a wary eye on the horizon, with another round of storms forecast for the weekend.
Parts of the state got more rain on Thursday and about 14,000 customers at the height of the storm. More rain is expected on Sunday, and further out, next Tuesday.
"We don't know the extent of some of these storms," Gov. Phil Scott said at a news conference.
Storms dumped up to two months' worth of rain in a couple of days in parts of the region this week, surpassing the amount that fell when Tropical Storm Irene blew through in 2011 and caused major flooding. Officials called this week's flooding the state's worst natural disaster since floods in 1927.
The flooding has been blamed for one death — a man who drowned in his home in Barre, a city of about 8,500 people in central Vermont. Stephen Davoll, 63, died Wednesday, said Vermont Emergency Management spokesman Mark Bosma, who urged Vermonters to continue to take extra care as they return to their homes and repair damage.
It was the second flood-related death stemming from a storm system and epic flooding in the Northeast this week. The first was in upstate New York, where a woman was swept away by floodwaters in Fort Montgomery, a small Hudson River community about 45 miles north of New York City.
President Joe Biden on Friday approved Scott's request for a major disaster declaration to provide federal support for recovering communities.
Many communities have been in touch with Vermont emergency management officials to discuss their needs, but state officials said Friday that they hadn't yet heard from about two to three dozen of them. National Guard troops were being sent to establish contact with them.
In addition to roads, homes and businesses, farms took a big hit, with the flooding coming soon after many growers endured a hard freeze in May.
It's expected to "destroy a large share of our produce and livestock feed," the state's agriculture secretary, Anson Tebbetts, said a news conference. "In our hilly state, some of our most fertile farmland lies in the river valleys, and countless fields of corn, hay, vegetables, fruit, and pasture were swamped and buried."
It was too soon to determine damage costs, he said.
Trump asks top Georgia court to disqualify election probe prosecutor, toss grand jury report
ATLANTA — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are asking Georgia's highest court to prevent the district attorney who has been investigating his actions in the wake of the 2020 election from prosecuting him and to throw out a special grand jury report that is part of the inquiry.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating since early 2021 whether Trump and his allies broke any laws as they tried to overturn his narrow election loss in Georgia to Democrat Joe Biden. She has suggested that she is likely to seek charges in the case from a grand jury next month.
Trump's Georgia legal team on Friday filed similar petitions in the Georgia Supreme Court and Fulton County Superior Court naming Willis and Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who oversaw the special grand jury, as respondents. A spokesperson for Willis declined to comment. McBurney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Trump's legal team — Drew Findling, Jennifer Little and Marissa Goldberg — acknowledged that the filings are unusual but necessary given the tight time frame. Willis has indicated she will use the special grand jury report to seek an indictment "within weeks, if not days." Two new regular grand juries were seated this week, and one is likely to hear the case.
"Even in an extraordinarily novel case of national significance, one would expect matters to take their normal procedural course within a reasonable time," the filings say. "But nothing about these processes have been normal or reasonable. And the all-but-unavoidable conclusion is that the anomalies below are because Petitioner is President Donald J. Trump."
The petitions seek to bar Willis and her office from continuing to prosecute the case. It also asks that the report produced by the special grand jury that had ben seated in the case be tossed out and that prosecutors be prevented from presenting any evidence from the panel's investigation to a regular grand jury.
The filings ask that the courts stop "all proceedings related to and flowing from the special purpose grand jury's investigation until this matter can be resolved."
In a previous filing in March, Trump's lawyers made similar requests and asked that a judge other than McBurney hear their claims. Willis rejected the arguments as being without merit. McBurney kept the case and has yet to rule on the Trump team's requests.
That has left Trump "stranded between the Supervising Judge's protracted passivity and the District Attorney's looming indictment" with no choice other than to seek action from the Supreme Court, his lawyers wrote.
Willis opened her investigation shortly after Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in January 2021 and suggested the state's top elections official could help him "find" the votes needed to overturn his election loss in the state. Last year, she requested a special grand jury, saying the panel's subpoena power would allow her to compel the testimony of witnesses who might otherwise be unwilling to talk to her team.
The special grand jury, which did not have the power to issue indictments, was seated last May and dissolved in January after hearing from 75 witnesses and submitting a report with recommendations for Willis. Though most of that report remains under wraps for now according to a judge's order, the panel's foreperson has said without naming names that the special grand jury recommended charging multiple people.
Trump's lawyers, in their March filing, argued the special grand jury proceedings "involved a constant lack of clarity as to the law, inconsistent applications of basic constitutional protections for individuals being brought before it, and a prosecutor's office that was found to have an actual conflict, yet continued to pursue the investigation."
Jesse Jackson to step down as head of civil rights organization
CHICAGO — The Rev. Jesse Jackson plans to step down from leading the Chicago civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH Coalition he founded in 1971, his son's congressional office said Friday.
A spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Jonathan Jackson confirmed the long-time civil rights leader would be retiring from the organization.
The elder Jackson, a civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate, plans to announce his decision on Sunday during the organization's annual convention, Rep. Jackson told the Chicago Sun-Times.
Jonathan Jackson, an Illinois Democrat, said his father "has forever been on the scene of justice and has never stopped fighting for civil rights" and that will be "his mark upon history."
The Rev. Jesse Jackson, who will turn 82 in October, has remained active in civil rights in recent years despite health setbacks.
He announced in 2017 that he had begun outpatient care for Parkinson's disease two years earlier. In early 2021, he had gallbladder surgery and later that year was treated for COVID-19 including a stint at a physical therapy-focused facility. He was hospitalized again in November 2021 for a fall that caused a head injury.
Jackson, a protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King, broke with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in 1971 to form Operation PUSH — originally named People United to Save Humanity — a sweeping civil rights organization based on Chicago's South Side.
The organization was later renamed the Rainbow PUSH Coalition with a mission ranging from encouraging corporations to hire more minorities to voter registration drives in communities of color. Its annual convention is set for this weekend in Chicago.
Jackson has long been a powerful voice in American politics.
Until Barack Obama's election in 2008, Jackson was the most successful Black candidate for the U.S. presidency, winning 13 primaries and caucuses for the Democratic nomination in 1988.
Jackson has helped guide the modern civil rights movement on a wide variety of issues, including voting rights and education.
He stood with the family of George Floyd at a memorial for the Black man murdered in 2020 by a white police officer, whose death forced a national reckoning with police brutality and racism. Jackson also participated in COVID-19 vaccination drives to battle hesitancy in Black communities.
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson called Jackson "an architect of the soul of Chicago" in a statement Friday.
"Through decades of service, he has led the Rainbow PUSH Coalition at the forefront of the struggle for civil rights and social justice. His faith, his perseverance, his love, and his relentless dedication to people inspire all of us to keep pushing for a better tomorrow," said Johnson, who was endorsed by Jackson when he ran for mayor earlier this year.
Al Sharpton, president and founder of the National Action Network, said in a statement that he had spoken to Jackson on Friday morning and "told him that we will continue to glean from him and learn from him and duplicate him in whatever our organizations and media platforms are. Because he has been an anchor for me and many others."
Sharpton called Jackson his mentor, adding: "The resignation of Rev. Jesse Jackson is the pivoting of one of the most productive, prophetic, and dominant figures in the struggle for social justice in American history."
Iowa bans abortions at 6 weeks as judge weighs whether to block law
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's ban on most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy was signed into law Friday by Gov. Kim Reynolds, but a judge is still considering abortion advocates' request to put the restrictions on hold.
The new legislation prohibits almost all abortions once cardiac activity can be detected, which is usually around six weeks of pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant. That's a dramatic shift for women in Iowa, where abortion had been legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.
Reynolds signed the measure into law in front of 2,000 conservative Christians barely a mile away from where a court hearing for the request to postpone the state's new ban took place. The ACLU of Iowa, Planned Parenthood North Central States and the Emma Goldman Clinic filed the legal challenge Wednesday and representatives spoke at the court hearing Friday.
That hearing ended with the judge saying a decision on whether to put a hold on the new ban may be made next week.
District Court Judge Joseph Seidlin said he could not imagine "anything that would be more insulting to either side" than for him to "flippantly" rule from the bench Friday.
The split screen punctuates a bitter battle between abortion advocates and opponents in Iowa that has dragged on for years and will likely, for now, remain unresolved as the courts assess the law's constitutionality.
"As we gather here today, at this very moment, the abortion industry is in the court trying to prevent this law from taking effect and stop once again the will of the people," Reynolds said before bringing people on the stage to sign the law. "But the passage of this legislation by even a wider margin this time sends an unmistakable message."
The bill passed with exclusively Republican support late on Tuesday at the conclusion of a rare, 14-hour special legislative session.
The new measure will be considered in the context of decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court and Iowa's Supreme Court last year, when both reversed themselves on rulings that had affirmed a woman's fundamental constitutional right to abortion.
Those decisions prompted Reynolds to ask the court to reinstate her blocked 2018 law, which is nearly identical to the new one. The state's high court deadlocked last month, prompting Reynolds to call lawmakers back to the Iowa Capitol.
There are limited circumstances under the measure that would allow for abortion after the point in a pregnancy where cardiac activity is detected: rape, if reported to law enforcement or a health provider within 45 days; incest, if reported within 145 days; if the fetus has a fetal abnormality "incompatible with life"; or if the pregnancy is endangering the life of the pregnant woman.
Most Republican-led states have drastically limited abortion access in the year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and handed authority on abortion law to the states. More than a dozen states have bans with limited exceptions and one state, Georgia, bans abortion after cardiac activity is detected. Several other states have similar restrictions that are on hold pending court rulings.
NTSB looking at risk parked semis posed to Greyhound bus in fatal Illinois accident
ST. LOUIS — Big rig driver David Cherno was hauling Jimmy Dean sausages on Interstate 70 when he had to stop for the night or risk violating federal regulations limiting driving time for truckers. An Illinois rest area was full, so Cherno parked on the wide shoulder of the exit ramp leading to it — a common practice for truck drivers.
Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, Cherno was awakened to a frightening jolt that sent him airborne into his dash. He got out and saw the horror: A burning Greyhound bus jammed into his trailer, passengers pushing and kicking at windows trying to get out.
The accident near St. Louis killed three of the 22 bus passengers and left 14 other people, including the driver, injured. The National Transportation Safety Board is trying to determine what caused the bus to strike three parked rigs and will look at factors such as driver fatigue. Investigators also are specifically looking at the safety risks posed by trucks parked on ramps.
"It's absolutely an issue," NTSB board member Tom Chapman said.
An estimated 13 million trucks operate on U.S. roadways, and there aren't nearly enough overnight parking places at rest areas, truck stops or elsewhere to accommodate them. Meanwhile, federal regulations require electronic monitoring that tracks the driver's hours behind the wheel. Violations of "Hours of Service" regulations can result in fines, sometimes reaching thousands of dollars.
As a result, truckers nearing their hourly limits are often forced to find alternative spots to pull off for the night. Many opt for highway off-ramps, especially those at rest areas. The practice is illegal in Illinois and most states but police often look the other way, aware of the plight truckers face. Illinois State Police also are investigating they Greyhound crash and it isn't clear if truckers who were parked near the ramp could be ticketed.
Cherno, who helped pull passengers from the wreckage and extinguish a fire on the bus, insisted he was parked legally because he was far enough on the shoulder and from the highway entrance. He said there were no signs prohibiting parking along the ramp, as there are at some rest stops.
Had his night gone as planned he wouldn't have even been there, he said. Cherno told The Associated Press that he had hoped to make it to Troy, Illinois, to stop Tuesday night, but was at the end of his allowable 11 hours on the road.
"I was 15 minutes from Troy, but these electronic logs will violate you for driving 10 extra minutes to find a parking space," Cherno said.
Some trucking industry advocacy groups say the electronic monitoring has created a situation that compromises safety.
"Drivers run out of time on their clocks and have to find a safe place to park their rigs, and in most cases truck stops are full or they do not have enough time to make it to another location," said Michael Boston, president of the 35,000-member National Owner Operators Association.
Collin Long, director of government affairs for the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, said truckers are often faced with parking on a ramp or finding a remote location off the highway, a spot that has its own dangers.
"We've had instances of drivers assaulted, murdered, robbed because they're parking in places they shouldn't be," Long said. "It puts them in a real no-win situation."
But others say electronic monitoring has helped make roadways safer by requiring rest for truckers. As much as it inconveniences Cherno, he fears that large trucking companies would take advantage of drivers if monitors were removed. But he favors flexibility.
Executive Director Zach Cahalan of the Truck Safety Coalition, which seeks to reduce deaths and injuries resulting from accidents involving trucks, said that before electronic monitoring, paper log books "were referred to as comic books commonly in the industry because they were fiction" and easy to falsify.
"The rules were always there and to blame people holding you accountable for rules that keep you and other people safe is absurd," Cahalan said.
Still, the number of people killed in accidents involving large trucks increased 10% in the first half of 2022 compared to the previous year, according to estimates released in January by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
It isn't known how many accidents nationally involve parked trucks. Studies in two states found alarming numbers.
Last year, the California Department of Transportation released a study showing that from 2014 to 2018, 1,626 crashes in the state involved parked trucks, resulting in 131 deaths. A 2020 study by the Texas Department of Transportation found that from 2013 to 2017, 2,315 accidents involving parked trucks were blamed for 138 deaths.
A statement from the U.S. Department of Transportation acknowledged the truck parking shortage and said more than $70 million has been invested under President Joe Biden's infrastructure law for truck parking facilities. Recent grants have included $22.9 million to Texas, $10.5 million to Louisiana, $15 million to Florida and $22 million to Tennessee.
Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of Illinois sponsored legislation that seeks $750 million over three years to build truck parking spaces across the nation.
As for electronic monitoring, Cherno would like to see some allowance so truckers can find safer parking even if it means going over the time limit by a few minutes. Bost agreed.
"The reality is we need to allow for common sense," Bost said.
