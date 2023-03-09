US probes Tesla Autopilot, steering wheels that can come off
DETROIT — U.S. safety regulators are turning up the heat on Tesla, announcing investigations into steering wheels coming off some SUVs and a fatal crash involving a Tesla suspected of using an automated driving system when it ran into a parked firetruck in California.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday it is launching a special crash-investigation team to probe the Feb. 18 crash involving a Tesla Model S and a ladder truck from the Contra Costa County fire department.
The firetruck probe is part of a larger investigation by the agency into multiple instances of Teslas using the automaker's Autopilot system crashing into parked emergency vehicles that are tending to other crashes. NHTSA has become more aggressive in pursuing safety problems with Teslas in the past year, announcing multiple recalls and investigations.
The driver of the 2014 Tesla Model S was killed in the crash and a passenger critically injured. Four firefighters were treated for minor injuries, and the $1.4 million ladder truck was damaged.
NHTSA is investigating how the Autopilot system detects and responds to emergency vehicles parked on highways. At least 14 Teslas have crashed into emergency vehicles nationwide while using the system.
Automated driving systems aren't always involved in the crashes that NHTSA sends investigators to. For instance, the Ohio State Highway Patrol determined that a Tesla that hit one of its patrol cars in November was not operating on "any type of autonomous mode."
Authorities said the California firetruck had its lights on and was parked diagonally on a highway to protect responders to an earlier accident that did not result in injuries.
Lewis Broschard III, chief of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, said his department is concerned about the risks that inattentive drivers pose to themselves, passengers and first responders.
"These unnecessary deaths, injuries, risks to firefighters, and loss of valuable equipment are all preventable," he said, urging drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.
"Recent reports of automobiles that may have been operating automated driving systems crashing into parked emergency vehicles at the scene of an emergency is a serious concern for the safety of our firefighters and paramedics and the public we are serving," Rob Brown Jr., CEO of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, said in an email.
A NHTSA spokeswoman said she couldn't comment on an open investigation when asked if the Teslas are posing a danger to emergency workers.
NHTSA has been scrutinizing Teslas more intensely in the past year, seeking several recalls and opening investigations.
Earlier Wednesday, the agency posted documents revealing an investigation of steering wheels that can detach from the steering column on as many as 120,000 Model Y SUVs.
The agency said it received two complaints in which 2023 Model Ys were delivered to customers with a missing bolt holding the wheel to the steering column. A friction fit held the steering wheels on, but they separated when force was exerted as the SUVs were driven.
The agency says in documents posted on its website Wednesday that both incidents happened while the SUVs had low mileage on them.
In one complaint filed with NHTSA, an owner said he was driving with his family in Woodbridge, New Jersey, when the steering wheel suddenly came off on Jan. 29, five days after the vehicle was purchased. The owner wrote that he was able to pull toward the road divider. There were no injuries.
It was a "horrible experience," the car's owner, Prerak Patel, told The Associated Press. He said he was in the freeway's left lane when the steering wheel came off and was lucky the road was straight and he was able to stop the car at the divider.
Messages were left seeking comment from Tesla, which is based in Austin, Texas.
At first a Tesla service center gave Patel a cost estimate of $103.96 to repair the problem. The service center apologized in what appear to be text messages posted on Twitter.
When Patel wrote that he had lost faith in Tesla and asked for a refund, the service center removed the charge.
Patel was later given the option of keeping the car or getting it replaced with a new one. Patel said he chose a replacement.
Patel said he's a fan of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and has invested a large chunk of his savings in Tesla stock, which closed Wednesday down 3%.
"My kids were a little scared to ride in a loaner Tesla and, as a parent, we are able to restore their confidence," Patel said. He said he hopes Tesla will investigate and improve its quality control.
Detached steering wheels are rare in the industry, but not unprecedented. In February, Nissan recalled about 1,000 Ariya electric vehicles for a similar problem.
NHTSA also has opened investigations during the past three years into Teslas braking suddenly for no reason, suspension problems and other issues.
In February, NHTSA pressured Tesla into recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles with "Full Self-Driving" software because the system can break traffic laws. The system is being tested on public roads by as many as 400,000 Tesla owners. But NHTSA said in documents that it can make unsafe actions such as traveling straight through an intersection from a turn-only lane, going through a yellow traffic light without proper caution or failing to respond to speed limit changes.
The U.S. Justice Department also has asked Tesla for documents from Tesla about "Full Self-Driving" and Autopilot.
Tesla says in its owners manual that neither Autopilot nor "Full Self-Driving" can drive themselves, and that owners must be ready to intervene at all times.
NHTSA has sent investigators to 35 Tesla crashes in which automated systems are suspected of being used. Nineteen people have died in those crashes, including two motorcyclists.
Michigan House approves repeal of state's right-to-work law
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's Democratic-led House approved legislation Wednesday that would repeal the state's "right-to-work" law that was passed more than a decade ago when Republicans controlled the Statehouse.
Repealing the law, which prohibits public and private unions from requiring that nonunion employees pay union dues even if the union bargains on their behalf, has been a top priority for Democrats since they took full control of the state government this year.
"This bill is not about making history. It is about restoring the rights of workers from whose work we've all benefited," Rep. Jim Haadsma, a Battle Creek Democrat, said on the House floor prior to the vote.
Supporters of the repeal, who poured into the gallery above the House chambers, cheered loudly as the legislation passed along party lines late Wednesday. Legislation restoring the state's prevailing wage law, which requires contractors hired for state projects to pay union-level wages, was also approved by the House.
Both bills will need to pass the state Senate before being sent to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for final approval.
A $1 million appropriation was attached to both bills prior to the House vote that Republican House Leader Matt Hall said would make them "referendum-proof." Michigan law says the "power of referendums" does not extend to bills with appropriations attached.
Whitmer previously wrote in a government accountability plan that if "a non-appropriations bill has a dollar amount added to circumvent the people's right to a referendum," she would veto it.
The House Labor Committee advanced the repeal, in addition to the legislation that would restore the state's prevailing wage law, early Wednesday as supporters and opponents of the bills packed the main committee room and three overflow areas. The committee allowed just over an hour of testimony, predominately from supporters of the repeal, before voting to advance the bills.
"We don't want the government telling two private parties what they can agree to in negotiations," said Jonathan Byrd, president of the South Central Michigan AFL-CIO. "That is what right-to-work does."
Whitmer commended the committee for putting "Michigan workers first," saying in a statement that "working people should always have basic freedoms in the workplace without interference from the government."
House Republicans argued in the committee that the public showed its support of right-to-work when voters rejected a 2012 constitutional amendment that aimed to protect the right to organize and bargain collectively. They also complained that the bills were being rushed through and that more debate was needed.
Haadsma, who chairs the House Labor Committee, said the committee "had to accomplish this today so we can accomplish this by spring break," referring to the Legislature's two-week break that begins March 23.
When the Legislature passed the right-to-work legislation in 2012, thousands of union supporters descended on the Capitol to protest. The law dealt a devastating blow to organized labor in a state that had played an important role in the growth of the U.S. labor movement, though unions have lost significant power in the region over the past decade.
The year before, neighboring Wisconsin under Republican Gov. Scott Walker proposed all-but ending collective bargaining for most public workers. It sent off weeks of protests that grew to as large as 100,000 people and led Democratic state senators to leave the state in a failed attempt to stop the bill's passage.
Four years later, after he had said he wouldn't go after union rights of private sector workers, Walker signed a right-to-work law for Wisconsin.
Court records show political pressure behind Fox programming
NEW YORK — In May 2018, the nation's top Republicans needed help. So they called on the founder of Fox News, Rupert Murdoch.
President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell were trying to stop West Virginia Republicans from nominating Don Blankenship, who had been convicted of violating mine safety standards during a lethal accident in one of his coal mines, to challenge the state's incumbent senator, Democrat Joe Manchin.
"Both Trump and McConnell are appealing for help to beat unelectable former mine owner who served time," Murdoch wrote to executives at Fox News, according to court records released this week. "Anything during day helpful, but Sean (Hannity) and Laura (Ingraham) dumping on him hard might save the day."
Murdoch's prodding, revealed in court documents that are part of a defamation lawsuit by a voting systems company, is one example showing how Fox became actively involved in politics instead of simply reporting or offering opinions about it. The revelations pose a challenge to the credibility of the most watched cable news network in the U.S. at the outset of a new election season in which Trump is again a leading player, having declared his third run for the White House.
Blankenship, who ended up losing the primary, said in an interview Wednesday that he felt the change right away, with the network's coverage taking a harsher turn in the final hours before the primary.
"They were very smart about elections — they did their dumping the day before the election, so I had no time to react," said Blankenship, who filed a separate, unsuccessful libel suit against Fox.
On Wednesday, the network characterized Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit as a flagrant attack on the First Amendment and said the company had taken statements out of context. According to Fox, that included an acknowledgement by Murdoch that he shared with Jared Kushner, the head of Trump's reelection campaign and the president's son-in-law, an ad for Joe Biden's presidential campaign that was to air on his network. Fox said the ad Murdoch forwarded to Kushner was already publicly available on YouTube and at least one television station.
"Dominion has been caught red handed again using more distortions and misinformation in their PR campaign to smear Fox News and trample on freedom of speech and freedom of the press," Fox said in a statement.
Fox has long been seen as a power in GOP politics with its large conservative fan base. But thousands of pages of documents released this week in the libel suit filed by Dominion show how the network blurred the line between journalism and party politics. Dominion sued after it became the target of 2020 election conspiracy theories, often promoted on Fox's airwaves.
Murdoch also told executives at Fox News to promote the benefits of Trump's 2017 tax cut legislation and give extra attention to Republican Senate hopefuls, the documents show. He wanted the network "banging on" Biden's low-profile presidential campaign during the height of the pandemic in 2020.
Nicole Hemmer, a Vanderbilt University history professor and author of the book "Partisans: The Conservative Revolutionaries Who Remade American Politics in the 1990s," said revelations in the lawsuit puncture Fox's long argument that there is a dividing line between its news and opinion sides.
"The real revelation here is how much of a fiction that division is," Hemmer said. "Some who know Fox have argued that for awhile, but now we have real evidence."
Hemmer cited text messages disclosed in the court documents from early November 2020 sent by Fox's chief political correspondent, Bret Baier, urging the network's leaders to retract its correct election night call that President Joe Biden won Arizona. Baier advocated for putting Arizona "back in his column," referring to Trump.
In the days after the election, as Trump was making increasingly wild allegations that fraud cost him the White House, Rupert Murdoch's son Lachlan Murdoch, who is executive chairman of the Fox Corp., texted with Fox News chief executive officer Suzanne Scott in alarm about a Trump rally.
"News guys have to be careful how they cover this rally," Lachlan Murdoch wrote, according to the legal documents. "So far some of the side comments are slightly anti, and they shouldn't be. The narrative should be this huge celebration of the president. Etc."
Some of Fox's politicking — like star host Sean Hannity's frequent conversations with Trump during his presidency — is well known. But court papers show how Rupert Murdoch, the boss, inserted himself in the action, too.
Murdoch emailed Scott in November 2017 and urged her to promote Trump's tax cut proposal, which had passed the House and was nearing a Senate vote.
"Once they pass this bill we must tell our viewers again and again what they will get," Murdoch wrote in the email, included in the court records. "Terrific, I understand, for all under $150k."
After the first presidential debate in 2020, a "horrified" Murdoch told Kushner that Trump should be more restrained in the next debate. (Trump canceled that event.)
"That was advice from a friend to a friend," Murdoch said in his deposition. "It wasn't advice from Fox Corporation or in my capacity at Fox."
"What's the difference?" asked Dominion's lawyer, Justin A. Turner.
"You've been — keep asking me questions as head of Fox," Murdoch said. "It's a different role being a friend."
Murdoch's email banter with Kushner led to the exchange of the Biden ad, according to court records. That exchange is now the subject of a complaint from the liberal watchdog group Media Matters for America to the Federal Elections Commission, arguing Fox made an illegal contribution to the Trump campaign by giving it information about Biden's advertisements. Fox said the sharing of public information can't be considered a contribution.
Court records show that on Sept. 25, 2020, Murdoch emailed Kushner that "my people tell me" that Biden's ads "are a lot better creatively than yours. Just passing it on."
The same month, Murdoch wondered in an email to Col Allan, the former editor of the Murdoch-owned New York Post, "how can anyone vote for Biden?" Allen responded that Biden's "only hope is to stay in his basement and not face serious questions."
"Just made sure Fox banging on about these issues," Murdoch responded, according to court records. "If the audience talks the theme will spread."
Maine motorists appeal to keep naughty vanity license plates
AUGUSTA, Maine — A Maine vegan whose custom license plate contains the word "tofu" is one of the motorists caught in a state crackdown on vulgar tags.
Car owners across the United States can pay an extra fee to customize license plates, sparking creativity and personality but causing headaches for state officials who have to decide what's acceptable.
Maine had for several years allowed people to put just about any combination of letters and numbers on their vehicle plates, including words and phrases that other states would ban. But the state decided to change course and this year recalled 274 plates it deemed inappropriate.
Some people are fighting back.
So far the state has rejected all of the appeals, including one brought by the vegan whose license plate referenced tofu.
The state concluded the license plate "LUVTOFU" could've been seen as a reference to sex instead of admiration for bean curd. The motorist insisted there was no mistaking his intent because the back of his car had several tofu-related stickers.
"It's my protest against eating meat and animal products," Peter Starostecki, the disappointed motorist, said after a zoom session with a hearing examiner for the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
Heather Libby and her best friend grudgingly gave up their matching license plates that contained a word for a female dog.
"People are so sensitive nowadays," said Libby, of Jonesport, after a hearing examiner rejected her appeal. "I just think it's foolish."
When the state effectively ended the review process for so-called vanity license plates in 2015, some residents filled their plates with all manner of profanities, including F-bombs, either spelled out or abbreviated.
Residents in a state known for being laconic and even-tempered soon were sporting uncensored plates pairing the F-word with "snow," "haters," and "ALS," — the incurable neurodegenerative disease.
After license plate freedoms spiraled out of control, the Maine Legislature directed the Bureau of Motor Vehicles to reestablish a system for vetting the state's roughly 120,000 vanity license plates.
The new rules ban derogatory references to age, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, religion or disability. Also banned is language that incites violence, or is considered obscene.
Restored as censors, Maine's vehicular officials now walk a similar tightrope as their colleagues in other states.
In 2020, a federal judge ruled that California's ban on plates that are "offensive to good taste and decency" was overly broad, and violated constitutional rights to free speech. Earlier this year, Texas officials rejected a license plate similar to Starostecki's — "LVTOFU" — leading to rebukes from an animal rights group.
Maine's rules were narrowly crafted to pass legal muster, officials said.
Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said motorists have the freedom to express themselves, but she said that they should do it on a bumper sticker, not a state-issued license plate.
"We have a public interest in keeping phrases and words that are profane or may incite violence off the roadways," she said.
She said she's happy that most motorists have relinquished their objectionable license plates without a fight. So far, there have been only 13 appeals, but there could be more.
If a motorist loses an appeal to a hearing examiner, then they can sue in Superior Court. So far, no one has taken that step.
As for Starostecki, he was offered another license plate that had become available, V3GAN. But he decided he was done with vanity plates. He's awaiting a new license plate — a boring one randomly selected by the state.
Libby, who lost her B-word plate, got a custom plate celebrating her dog Zeus, named for the mythical god of thunder. "That could be offensive to someone because it's a Greek god," she quipped. "But I hope not."
