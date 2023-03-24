Germany Deutsche Bank

Bubbles made by a soap bubble artist, fly in front of the headquarters of Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, March 24, 2023. Shares in Germany’s largest lender have fallen sharply and dragged down major European banks as fears about the global financial system send fresh shudders through the market. Deutsche Bank closed down 8.5% on the German stock exchange Friday after falling as much as 14%.

 Michael Probst I AP

4 ex-cops charged in Tyre Nichols' death barred from police

Newsletters

Recommended for you