Striking Hollywood writers vow not to picket Tony Awards
NEW YORK — Striking members of the Writers Guild of America have said they will not picket next month's Tony Awards telecast, clearing a thorny issue facing show organizers and opening the door for some sort of Broadway razzle-dazzle on TV.
The union last week denied a request by Tony organizers to have a waiver for their June 11 glitzy live telecast. It reiterated that in a statement late Monday, saying the guild "will not negotiate an interim agreement or a waiver for the Tony Awards."
But the guild gave some hope that some sort of Tony show might go on, saying organizers "are altering this year's show to conform with specific requests from the WGA, and therefore the WGA will not be picketing the show." What is being altered was not clear, but it may be to allow a non-scripted version of the Tonys to go on.
The strike, which has already darkened late-night TV shows like "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert "and "Saturday Night Live" and delayed the making of scripted TV shows, was jeopardizing theater's biggest night, one that many Broadway shows rely on to attract interest with millions of people watching.
The union — representing 11,500 writers of film, television and other entertainment forms — has been on strike since May 2, primarily over royalties from streaming media. While the guild doesn't represent Broadway writers, it does represent writers who work on the Tonys telecast.
Tony organizers faced a stark choice after the request for a waiver was rejected: either postpone the ceremony until the strike ends or announce winners in a non-televised reception that would ask nominees to cross picket lines. The decision Monday means the possibility of a third way: A non-scripted show that leans heavily on performances.
That is largely what happened during the 1988 awards, which were broadcast during a Writers Guild of America walkout. Host Angela Lansbury and presenters speaking impromptu and with performances from such shows as "A Chorus Line" and "Anything Goes."
Before the Writers Guild of America decision, a two-part Tony ceremony had been planned, with a pre-show of performances streaming live on Pluto, and the main awards ceremony broadcasting live on CBS and streaming live to premium-level Peacock members.
The big first awards show during the current strike was the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which had no host and relied on recycled clips and a smattering of pre-recorded acceptance speeches. The strike has also disrupted the PEN America Gala and the Peabody Awards, which celebrate broadcasting and streaming media, on Monday canceled its June 11 awards show.
Court convicts 5 men in German museum heist
BERLIN — A German court convicted five men Tuesday of breaking into a Dresden museum and stealing 21 pieces of jewelry containing more than 4,300 diamonds.
The men ages 24 to 29 received prison sentences ranging from four years and four months to six years and three months, German news agency dpa reported. One defendant was acquitted.
The Dresden state court ruled that the five were responsible for the theft of the 18th century jewelry from the Green Vault Museum on Nov. 25, 2019. Officials said at the time that the stolen items included a large diamond brooch and a diamond epaulet.
The crime was considered one of Germany's most spectacular jewelry heists in recent history. The pieces taken had a total insured value of at least 113.8 million euros ($129 million).
The men were accused of starting a fire just before the break-in to cut the power supply to street lights outside the museum, and also setting fire to a car in a nearby garage before fleeing to Berlin. They were caught several months later during raids in Germany's capital.
The court convicted them of particularly aggravated arson in combination with dangerous bodily injury, theft with weapons, damage to property and intentional arson.
The judges who heard the case observed that some of the men had acted with "considerable criminal energy," dpa reported. The aim was "to get rich," the judges said.
More than 100 witnesses and 11 experts gave testimony during the trial's main proceedings, according to the news agency.
The Green Vault is one of the world's oldest museums. It was established in 1723 and contains the treasury of Augustus the Strong of Saxony, comprising around 4,000 objects of gold, precious stones and other materials.
In January, the defense, prosecution and court reached a plea bargain after most of the stolen jewels were returned. However, some of the most important pieces featuring large diamonds remain missing, according to dpa.
The returned pieces do not erase the fact that the museum's collection of complete jewelry sets "is probably destroyed forever," Presiding Judge Andreas Ziegel Ziegel said.
Man,12-year-old arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic in Texas
KEENE, Texas — A 12-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man have been arrested on a murder warrant in the fatal shooting of a Sonic Drive-In employee in Texas, police said.
Matthew Davis, 32, was shot and killed Saturday night as he fought with Angel Gomez, 20, in the parking lot of the restaurant in Keene, about 40 miles southwest of Dallas, police said.
The boy was at the restaurant with Gomez, who was causing an unspecified disturbance in the parking lot, and shot Davis several times after taking a gun from Gomez's vehicle, according to a police statement.
Davis was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The boy used an AR-style rifle in the shooting, Police Chief James Kidd told The Dallas Morning News on Tuesday.
Both Gomez and the boy fled the scene, but Gomez later returned and was arrested on a murder warrant and the boy, whose name has not been released, was found and arrested in the nearby town of Rio Vista, said police.
Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed.
The shooting comes in the wake of two mass shootings that has focused attention on guns in Texas.
ChatGPT chief says artificial intelligence should be regulated
The head of the artificial intelligence company that makes ChatGPT told Congress on Tuesday that government intervention will be critical to mitigating the risks of increasingly powerful AI systems.
"As this technology advances, we understand that people are anxious about how it could change the way we live. We are too," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said at a Senate hearing.
Altman proposed the formation of a U.S. or global agency that would license the most powerful AI systems and have the authority to "take that license away and ensure compliance with safety standards."
His San Francisco-based startup rocketed to public attention after it released ChatGPT late last year. ChatGPT is a free chatbot tool that answers questions with convincingly human-like responses.
What started out as a panic among educators about ChatGPT's use to cheat on homework assignments has expanded to broader concerns about the ability of the latest crop of "generative AI" tools to mislead people, spread falsehoods, violate copyright protections and upend some jobs.
And while there's no immediate sign Congress will craft sweeping new AI rules, as European lawmakers are doing, the societal concerns brought Altman and other tech CEOs to the White House earlier this month and have led U.S. agencies to promise to crack down on harmful AI products that break existing civil rights and consumer protection laws.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, the Connecticut Democrat who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee's subcommittee on privacy, technology and the law, opened the hearing with a recorded speech that sounded like the senator, but was actually a voice clone trained on Blumenthal's floor speeches and reciting a speech written by ChatGPT after he asked the chatbot to compose his opening remarks.
The result was impressive, said Blumenthal, but he added, "What if I had asked it, and what if it had provided, an endorsement of Ukraine surrendering or (Russian President) Vladimir Putin's leadership?"
Blumenthal said AI companies ought to be required to test their systems and disclose known risks before releasing them, and expressed particular concern about how future AI systems could destabilize the job market.
Pressed on his own worst fear about AI, Altman mostly avoided specifics, except to say that the industry could cause "significant harm to the world" and that "if this technology goes wrong, it can go quite wrong."
But he later proposed that a new regulatory agency should impose safeguards that would block AI models that could "self-replicate and self-exfiltrate into the wild" — hinting at futuristic concerns about advanced AI systems that could manipulate humans into ceding control.
Biden, congressional leaders meet anew on debt limit
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is considering cutting short his upcoming foreign trip because of the looming debt ceiling crisis, adding urgency to the talks that resumed Tuesday at the White House with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders.
"We're just getting started," Biden said in brief remarks to reporters, while others in the Oval Office — Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. — stayed quiet and sat soberly.
Tuesday's meeting was pivotal as negotiators were staring down a June 1 deadline, which is when the Treasury Department says the U.S. could begin defaulting on its debts. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters the White House was considering cutting short Biden's planned trip to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia, set to begin Wednesday.
Biden will still attend the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan, as planned but could cancel the later stops. Kirby noted that Biden will already have met with some of the leaders of the so-called "Quad" — the purpose of the Australia leg of the visit — while in Japan, even as he cautioned that no final decisions have been made.
"We wouldn't even be having this discussion about the effect of the debt ceiling debate on the trip, if Congress would do its job, raise the debt ceiling the way they've always done," Kirby said.
While Biden has remained upbeat that "we'll be able to do this," McCarthy has prodded the president to move faster and has been far more pessimistic on the state of the talks. He and other Republicans are demanding budget cuts in exchange for their support for raising the debt ceiling. Biden insists the two issue must not be linked.
"How much is too much?" McCarthy said Tuesday about the nation's $31 trillion debt load, as he pushed for stricter work requirements on government aid recipients as a way to cut spending.
McCarthy stopped short of suggesting Biden cancel his trip abroad. But he said at the Capitol, "We've got 16 more days to go, I don't think I'd spend eight days out of the country."
Even as the Democratic president and the Republican speaker box around the politics of the issue — with Biden insisting he's not negotiating over the debt ceiling and McCarthy working to extract spending cuts — various areas of possible agreement appeared to be emerging.
Among the items on the table: clawing back some $30 billion in untapped COVID-19 money, imposing future budget caps, changing permit regulations to ease energy development and putting bolstered work requirements on recipients of government aid, according to those familiar with the talks.
Unknown man slipped undetected inside the home of White House official
WASHINGTON — An unknown man managed to slip undetected inside the home of White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, according to two people familiar with the incident. The U.S. Secret Service is investigating.
The door was apparently unlocked, and the intruder was able to get inside Sullivan's home around 3 a.m. last month, the people said. Secret Service is investigating whether the person intentionally went into the home or whether it was some kind of accident; the person appeared to be intoxicated, the people said. The people were not authorized to talk about an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Sullivan has round-the-clock security. But the agents stationed outside his home did not know that the unknown male accessed inside the Washington home until the man had already gone. Sullivan came outside and told them, the people said.
There was no evidence that the person meant to harm Sullivan or even knew him. The Washington Post first reported the breach.
Meanwhile, additional security measures have been put in place outside Sullivan's home as a precaution while a review is conducted.
The U.S. Secret Service said in a statement that it was "examining a security incident that took place at a protectee site."
"While the protectee was unharmed, we are taking this matter seriously and have opened a comprehensive mission assurance investigation to review all facets of what occurred," according to the statement.
Any deviation from protocol was unacceptable, the Secret Service said.
Certain members of President Joe Biden's administration get a security detail which means their homes are protected and they receive protection as they move throughout their day outside the White House; it depends on a range of factors including the type of job and whether threats have been made.
