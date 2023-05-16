Germany Jewelry Heist

Police investigators walk in front of the Residenzschloss, Residence Palace, building with the Green Vault in Dresden, Germany, Nov. 25, 2019. A German court on Tuesday May 16, 2023, convicted five men of particularly aggravated arson in combination with dangerous bodily injury, theft with weapons, damage to property and intentional arson in the spectacular theft of 18th-century jewels from the Dresden museum in 2019.

 Sebastian Kahnert I AP

