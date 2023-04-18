Fox, Dominion reach settlement over false election claims
WILMINGTON, Del. — Fox and Dominion Voting Systems reached a settlement Tuesday in the voting machine company's defamation lawsuit, averting a trial in a case that exposed how the top-rated network chased viewers by promoting lies about the 2020 presidential election.
The terms of the settlement were not immediately clear.
Dominion had asked for $1.6 billion in arguing that Fox had damaged its reputation by helping peddle conspiracy theories about its equipment. Fox said the amount greatly overstated the value of the Colorado-based company.
The settlement was announced by the judge in the case, who allowed the case to go to trial while emphasizing that it was "CRYSTAL clear" that none of the allegations about Dominion aired on Fox by allies of former President Donald Trump were true.
Records released as part of the lawsuit showed how Fox hosts and executives did not believe the claims by Trump's allies but aired them anyway, in part to win back viewers who were fleeing the network after it correctly called hotly contested Arizona for Democrat Joe Biden on election night.
If accepted by the judge, the settlement will end a case that has proved a major embarrassment for Fox News. If it had gone to trial, it also would have presented one of the sternest tests to a libel standard that has protected media organizations for over half a century.
Several First Amendment experts had said Dominion's case was among the strongest they had ever seen. But there was real doubt about whether Dominion would be able to prove to a jury that people in a decision-making capacity at Fox could be held responsible for the network airing the falsehoods.
Ultimately, there appeared to be too much at risk for both sides to allow them to put the case in the hands of a jury.
Dominion accused Fox of libel for repeatedly airing, in the weeks after the 2020 presidential election, false allegations by Trump allies that its machines and the software they used had switched votes to Biden — even though many at the network doubted the claims and disparaged those making them.
The company sued both Fox News and its parent, Fox Corp.
During a deposition, Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch, who founded the news network, testified that he believed the 2020 election was fair and had not been stolen from the former president.
"Fox knew the truth," Dominion argued in court papers. "It knew the allegations against Dominion were 'outlandish' and 'crazy' and 'ludicrous' and 'nuts.' Yet it used the power and influence of its platform to promote that false story."
In a March 31 ruling, Davis pointedly called out the news organization for airing falsehoods while noting how the bogus election claims persist, 2 1/2 years after Trump lost his bid for reelection.
"The statements at issue were dramatically different than the truth," Davis said in his summary judgment ruling. "In fact, although it cannot be attributed directly to Fox's statements, it is noteworthy that some Americans still believe the election was rigged."
In its defense, Fox said it was obligated to report on the most newsworthy of stories — a president claiming that he had been cheated out of reelection.
"We never reported those to be true," Fox lawyer Erin Murphy said. "All we ever did was provide viewers the true fact that these were allegations that were being made."
Fox said Dominion had argued that the network was obligated to suppress the allegations or denounce them as false.
"Freedom of speech and of the press would be illusory if the prevailing side in a public controversy could sue the press for giving a forum to the losing side," Fox said in court papers.
In a 1964 case involving The New York Times, the U.S. Supreme Court limited the ability of public figures to sue for defamation. It ruled that plaintiffs needed to prove that news outlets published or aired false material with "actual malice" — knowing it was false or acting with a "reckless disregard" for whether or not it was true.
That has provided news organizations with stout protection against libel judgments. Yet the nearly six-decade legal standard has come under attack by some conservatives in recent years, including Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who have argued for making it easier to win a libel case.
Two Republican-nominated Supreme Court justices, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, have publicly expressed interest in revisiting the protection.
Dominion's attorneys argued that Fox made a deliberate decision to repeatedly air the false claims to appeal to viewers. They allowed guests to falsely claim that the company had rigged the election, flipped large numbers of votes to Biden through a secret algorithm, was owned by a company founded in Venezuela to rig elections for Hugo Chavez, and bribed government officials.
"What they did to get viewers back was start this new narrative that the election had been stolen and that Dominion was the thief," Dominion attorney Rodney Smolla said during a March hearing.
A mountain of evidence — released in the form of deposition transcripts, internal memos and emails from the time — was damaging to Fox even if some of the material was only tangentially related to the libel argument.
Much of the material showed a network effectively terrified of its audience after its election night declaration that Biden had won Arizona. The race call infuriated Trump and many viewers who supported him.
One of Fox's top news anchors, Bret Baier, noted the audience's anger and suggested rescinding the call, even awarding the state to Trump.
"We don't want to antagonize Trump further," Murdoch said in a Nov. 16 memo.
Biden narrowly won Arizona, but two executives responsible for the accurate election night call lost their jobs because of it two months later. In an internal memo, Murdoch talked in mid-November about firing them.
Fox executives and anchors discussed how not to alienate the audience, many of whom believed Trump's claims of fraud despite no evidence to back them up. Fox's Tucker Carlson suggested a news reporter be fired for tweeting a fact check debunking the fraud claims.
Some of the exhibits were simply embarrassing, such as scornful behind-the-scenes opinions about Trump, including a Carlson text message that said, "I hate him passionately."
Putin, Zelenskyy rally troops with war poised for new phase
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin visited command posts of his forces fighting in Ukraine for the second time in two months, officials said Tuesday, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made his latest trip near the front line.
The visits — on different days and in different provinces — sought to stiffen the resolve of soldiers as the war approaches its 14th month and as Kyiv readies a possible counteroffensive with Western-supplied weapons.
Some of the most significant of those weapons appeared to have recently arrived in Ukraine. Germany's official federal government website on Tuesday listed a Patriot surface-to-air guided missile system as among the military items delivered within the past week to Ukraine.
Ukraine has been pressing for Patriots and other air defense systems from its allies for months, and Germany's appeared to be the first to have arrived. Ukrainian air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat declined to confirm Tuesday that a Patriot is in Ukraine, local media outlet RBC-Ukraine reported, while stating that receiving the missiles would be a landmark event, allowing Ukrainians to knock down Russian targets at a greater distance.
Elsewhere, Kremlin video showed Putin arriving by helicopter at the command post of Russian forces in southern Ukraine's Kherson province, then flying to the headquarters of the Russian National Guard in Luhansk province, in the country's east. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the visits took place Monday.
Dressed in a dark suit, Putin attended briefings with his military brass on both of his stops. The locations of the military headquarters weren't disclosed, making it impossible to assess how close they were to the front line. Nor was it possible independently to verify the video's authenticity.
On Tuesday, Zelenskyy made his latest trip to visit units in Avdiivka, an eastern city in Donetsk province where fierce battles are taking place. He heard first-hand reports about fighting and handed out awards.
Zelenskyy's visits to areas feeling the brunt of Russia's full-scale invasion gathered pace last month as he shuttled across the country, often by train. As with Putin, the Ukrainian president's wartime trips usually aren't publicized until afterward.
While official coverage of Putin's trip showed him in mostly formal and ceremonious settings, Zelenskyy's office issued photos showing the Ukrainian president taking selfies with soldiers, eating cake with them and drinking out of paper cups.
Russia's war in Ukraine has become largely deadlocked, with heavy fighting in the east, particularly around the Donestk province city of Bakhmut, which for 8½ months has seen the longest and bloodiest battle so far.
US reporter held by Russia on spying charges denied release
A Russian judge ruled Tuesday that American journalist Evan Gershkovich must remain behind bars on espionage charges in a case that is part of a crackdown the Kremlin has intensified on dissent and press freedom since invading Ukraine.
Appearing in public for the first time in weeks, the 31-year-old Wall Street Journal reporter stood in a defendant's glass cage in Moscow City Court, wearing blue jeans and a navy blue gingham checked shirt. He paced at times with his arms folded, talking through an opening with his lawyers and occasionally smiling as he acknowledged the other journalists crammed into the courtroom for photos before the hearing was closed because Russian authorities have declared the case secret.
Gershkovich is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained in Russia on spying charges, and his arrest rattled journalists in the country and drew outrage in the West. Gershkovich, his employer and the U.S. government deny he was involved in spying and have demanded his release.
"Evan is a member of the free press who right up until he was arrested was engaged in newsgathering. Any suggestions otherwise are false," the Journal has said. Last week, the U.S. officially declared that Gershkovich was "wrongfully detained."
Russia's Federal Security Service arrested Gershkovich in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg on March 29 and accused him of trying to obtain classified information about a Russian arms factory.
In rejecting Gershkovich's appeal to be released from pretrial detention, the judge ruled he must remain in jail until at least May 29. The journalist's lawyers said they petitioned for house arrest or for his release on bail of 50 million rubles (about $610,000) but were rejected. The lawyers said they plan to appeal the ruling, which the Journal and its publisher, Dow Jones, called "disappointing."
Russian journalist Vasily Polonsky posted a video in which he shouts, "Evan, hang in there. Everyone says hello!" Gershkovich then nods.
Gershkovich could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Russian lawyers have said past espionage investigations took a year to 18 months, during which time he could have little contact with the outside world.
He is held in Moscow's Lefortovo prison, which dates from the czarist era and has been a terrifying symbol of repression since Soviet times, especially under Josef Stalin.
"It's not a very nice place in general, but conditions are OK. He doesn't complain," his lawyer, Tatyana Nozhkina, said after Tuesday's hearing.
4 fatally shot in Maine home, followed by gunfire on highway
YARMOUTH, Maine — Four people were found fatally shot in a Maine home Tuesday shortly before gunfire injured three others on a busy highway 25 miles away in a pair of crimes that were linked, state police said. One person was in custody.
The bodies were found in a home in Bowdoin a short time before three people were shot in their vehicles to the south on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, authorities said.
Maine State Police said the shootings were connected but didn't immediately discuss a motive or identify the person in custody, police spokesperson Shannon Moss said.
The shootings on I-295 led to a heavy police presence in Yarmouth, including officers carrying rifles. At one point, heavily armed officers peered inside the trunk of a car that had apparent bullet holes in the windshield at an off ramp. Witnesses told reporters they saw one person in handcuffs.
Yarmouth is a community of 9,000 about 12 miles north of Portland, the state's largest city, which I-295 connects to the state capital, Augusta. Bowdoin is a rural farming community with about 3,000 residents.
"We are confident that there is no imminent threat to the general public at this time," said Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry, whose deputies were assisting in Bowdoin. He referred questions to state police.
At the scene in Bowdoin, yellow crime scene tape hung around a home with a long, gravel driveway in a wooded area. About 10 marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles and a crime scene van were parked outside, and investigators moved about and talked.
In Yarmouth, traffic backed up on the interstate as police shut down the southbound lanes, and state, county and local police canvassed the area. Representatives for the Maine Department of Transportation said they closed the southbound side of I-295 in Yarmouth in late morning at the request of state police.
Employees at Water Treatment Equipment Inc., a business near the highway scene, locked the doors and pulled down the shades after being alerted to the lockdown, which lasted about 90 minutes, manager Kim Snyder said. Workers saw cars backing up on the highway, along with police cars, ambulances and fire trucks.
"It definitely shifted the day, and the worry kicked in," she said. "They hadn't caught the active shooter. We didn't know what was going on. There was a lot of the unknowns."
Police later lifted the shelter-in-place order and announced there was no further threat.
Lenora Felker, who works near the highway at Rosemont Market and Bakery, said she sensed something was afoot when people started streaming in, saying the highway was closed, followed by dozens of law enforcement officers who descended on the area.
Officers canvassed businesses asking if they had seen "anyone that was wet and muddy fleeing," Felker said. But she knew all the customers and didn't see anything "out of the ordinary," she said.
