Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 5
PHILADELPHIA — A heavily armed gunman in a bulletproof vest opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia on Monday night, seemingly at a random, killing five people and wounding two boys before surrendering, police said.
The shootings took place over several city blocks in the southwestern neighborhood of Kingsessing. Responding officers chased the suspect as he continued to fire, and he was arrested in an alley after giving himself up, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference.
"Thank God our officers were on the scene and responded as quickly as they did. I can't even describe the level of bravery and courage that was shown, in addition to the restraint that was shown here," Outlaw said.
No connection was immediately known between the victims and the shooter, she said. He had a bulletproof vest, an "AR-type rifle," multiple magazines, a handgun and a police scanner.
Officers were flagged down at about 8:30 p.m., and multiple calls of shots fired came in from Kingsessing. Police found some gunshot victims, and as they were attending to them, they heard more gunfire, Outlaw said. Police later told Fox 29 that a fifth victim was found. He was chased into his home and shot to death. Bullet casings were found outside the home.
The suspected shooter was identified as a 40-year-old man. A second person was also taken into custody who may have returned fire at the suspect, but police did not know whether there was a connection between the two people, Outlaw said.
The chief said dozens of shell casings were found across an eight block area.
"You can see there are several scenes out here," Outlaw said. "We're canvassing the area to get as much as we can, to identify witnesses, to identify where cameras are located and to do everything to figure out the why," Outlaw said.
Three of the dead were 20 to 59 years old, while the fourth, who had not yet been identified, was estimated to be between 16 and 21. The victim found in his home was 31 years old. All were male.
The two hospitalized victims are boys, ages 2 and 13. They were in stable condition, Outlaw said.
Tim Eads said he heard fireworks and then gunshots, saw police cars "flying by," and his wife on the second floor "was looking out the bay window and saw the shooter actually coming down this street here behind me." He himself saw another man with a pistol who he thinks may have been firing at the shooter.
"He was using my car as a shield shooting out into the street," Eads said.
A resident named Roger who declined to give his last name said he and his family were eating in the living room at about 8:30 p.m. when they heard eight to 10 gunshots.
"Everybody thought it was fireworks but .. been around here about three years so I heard it enough," he said. "I looked out the window and seen a bunch of people running."
He said he heard about four more shots and "thought it was the end of it." Ten minutes later, he said, police came "flying down here," and about five minutes later he heard rapid gunfire open up right outside the house.
Roger said the neighborhood is family-oriented but "you have angry people sometimes who just don't know how to express themselves and unfortunately they go grab a gun and do the worst."
About four hours after the Philadelphia shooting, fatal gunfire rang out at a neighborhood festival in Fort Worth, Texas, leaving three people dead and eight injured.
A day earlier, a holiday weekend block party in Baltimore, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) to the southwest, was marred when two people were killed and 28 others were wounded in a shooting. More than half of the victims were minors, officials said.
The Philadelphia violence is the country's 29th mass killing in 2023, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University, the highest on record by this time in the year.
The numbers people killed in such events is also the highest by this time in the year.
There have been more than 550 mass killings since 2006, according to the database, in which at least 2,900 people have died and at least 2,000 people have been injured.
A Texas man who went missing as a teen in 2015 has been found alive
HOUSTON — A Texas man who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday.
Police and firefighters found Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV around 10 p.m. Thursday after getting a call of a person lying on the ground in front of a church in southeast Houston, police spokesman John Cannon said.
It was not immediately known where Farias had been the last eight years, Cannon said. Police investigators had not yet spoken with Farias, 25, who remained hospitalized.
"What we do know is at the time of his recovery, a good Samaritan located him unresponsive and immediately called police and 911. My son Rudy is receiving the care he needs to overcome his trauma, but at this time, he is nonverbal and not able to communicate with us," Janie Santana, Farias' mother, said in a statement.
In a tweet Monday afternoon, Houston police said it planned on speaking with Farias and his family on Wednesday.
The news that Farias had been found was first reported in a tweet on Saturday by the Texas Center for the Missing, which was handling public communications on behalf of Farias' family.
"We do know when a loved one goes missing this is the day all families hope for and dream of – REUNIFICATION. We are thankful that Rudy has been found and receiving the care he needs," the center said in a statement Monday.
Farias was 17 years old when he was reported missing on March 6, 2015, after taking his two dogs for a walk near his family's home in northeast Houston. The dogs were later found.
Houston police, along with Texas Equusearch, a civilian search and recovery team, looked for Farias but found no signs of him.
When Farias first went missing, Texas Equusearch reported that he suffered from depression and anxiety, and he might have been disoriented because he wasn't taking his medication. Farias also had asthma and walked with a slight limp because of an injured right leg.
"According to his mother he is very wary around strangers," Texas Equusearch said in 2015.
Cannon said Farias' family did report to police investigators that they had seen him in September 2018, staying behind the home of a relative.
Police investigators followed up on the 2018 sighting and went to the relative's home. But "they could not observe him. They could not locate him," Cannon said.
Since police were not able to find Farias after the 2018 sighting, the investigation remained open as a missing person case, Cannon said.
Possible sightings like the one Houston police followed up in 2018 were common in the case, said Martin Renteria, a private investigator with Checkmate Investigative Field Services in suburban Houston who had been hired by Farias' mother a few months after Farias went missing.
Renteria recalled at least a dozen such reports that turned up nothing. Renteria, who worked the case with his wife, Barbara, also followed up on possible sightings in other cities.
"After a couple of years ... we finally just had to give up on it," Renteria said Monday. He added he also considered that Farias, who had become an adult in the time he was missing, might have run away and didn't want to be found.
Santana and other family members were not available for comment Monday.
"We are asking for privacy during this difficult time but will share more details as Rudy continues to heal," Santana said in her statement.
Vietnam bans 'Barbie' movie due to an illustration showing China's territorial claim
HANOI, Vietnam — Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular "Barbie" movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea.
The newspaper Vietnam Express and other media said posters advertising "Barbie" were removed from movie distributors' websites after Monday's decision. With Margot Robbie playing Barbie opposite Ryan Gosling's Ken in Greta Gerwig's comedic look at their "perfect" world, "Barbie" was supposed to open July 21 in Vietnamese theaters.
The reports cited Vi Kien Thanh, director general of the Vietnam Cinema Department, as saying the National Film Evaluation Council made the decision. It said a map in the film shows China's "nine-dash line," which extends Beijing's territorial claims far into waters that fall within areas claimed by Vietnam and other countries.
The "nine-dash line" is an arcane but sensitive issue for China and its neighbors that shows Beijing's maritime border extending into areas claimed by other governments and encompasses most of the South China Sea. That has brought it into tense standoffs with the ASEAN nations of Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines, with Chinese fishing boats and military vessels becoming more aggressive in the disputed waters.
Asked about the issue at a daily briefing on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, "China's position on the South China Sea issue is clear and consistent."
"We believe that the countries concerned should not link the South China Sea issue with normal cultural and people-to-people exchanges," Mao said.
However, China is exceedingly sensitive when it comes to how its national image and border claims are portrayed in entertainment and by businesses. For example, it has routinely retaliated against companies from hotels to airlines that it believes have suggested that self-governing Taiwan – with its own political system, country code and currency — is anything other than a part of China.
Companies almost always acquiesce to Chinese complaints, fearing they risk being locked out of the huge, lucrative Chinese market. That includes Hollywood films deleting or adding scenes based on the expected response on the ruling Communist Party and the highly nationalistic public.
When an international court ruled in 2016 that the "nine-dash line" has no basis in law and the Philippines was entitled to an exclusive economic zone in part of the area claimed by Beijing, China rejected the ruling.
Warner Bros. offices were closed Tuesday for the July 4 holiday.
In 2019, Vietnam ordered showings of "Abominable" canceled after moviegoers complained about a scene showing the "nine-dash line." Politicians in the Philippines called for a boycott of all DreamWorks releases to protest the scene, and Malaysia ordered the scene to be cut from the movie.
