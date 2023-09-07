Britain King Charles III

British Artist Julian Beaver gives the finishing touches to his work based on an image of King Charles III in London, Thursday, May 4, 2023. The Coronation of King Charles III will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6. A year after the death of Queen Elizabeth II triggered questions about the future of the British monarchy, King Charles III’s reign has been marked more by continuity than transformation, by changes in style rather than substance. 

 Emilio Morenatti I AP

King Charles III shows reign will be more about evolution than revolution

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you