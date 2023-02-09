APTOPIX Turkey Syria Earthquake

Aerial photo showing the destruction in Kahramanmaras city center, southern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Thousands who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires and clamored for food and water in the bitter cold, three days after the temblor and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria. 

 IHA via AP

Rescuers push to find survivors of 'disaster of the century'