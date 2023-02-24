Kansas rights bill angers left with its definition of ‘woman’
Legislators in red states are determined this year to do what Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson could not: provide a definition of the word “woman.”
The Kansas Senate on Thursday became the first chamber to pass the Women’s Bill of Rights, a measure that defines “woman” and “man” in state law. The distinction is central to the push to preserve single-sex areas such as public restrooms, school sports, prisons and shelters.
“What this does is simply codify in the law the definition of sex,” state Sen. Renee Erickson, a Republican, told The Washington Times.
The measure is opposed by transgender rights advocates, although Erickson stressed that “it does not deal with gender identity.”
“It simply says that in existing statute or law, where there is a definition of sex, it means biological male and female as determined at birth. That’s very factual, it’s very objective,” she said.
Under the bill, a person’s biological sex is determined at birth. “Female” is defined as someone “whose biological reproductive system is developed to produce ova,” and “male” refers to those
“whose biological reproductive system is developed to fertilize the ova of a female.”
Similar measures have been introduced this year in Oklahoma, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas. In South Carolina, the legislature is considering a joint resolution that would amend the state constitution to define sex as biological sex at birth.
Figuring out what “woman” means became a political hot potato last year after Justice Jackson said at her confirmation hearing that she couldn’t provide a definition. A few months later, conservative pundit Matt Walsh released his documentary “What Is a Woman?” mocking the gender identity movement.
Erickson called Senate Bill 180 “a commonsense approach to this issue,” but Kansas Democrats clearly disagree.
The legislation passed on a party-line vote of 26-10 with no Democratic support. Senate Democrats blasted the measure as “another bill targeting trans Kansans.” They noted that legislators also advanced measures banning gender transition procedures for minors and biological males from female scholastic sports.
“This is part of a national push to put biologically essentialist language in statute so that legislators have [a] basis to ban trans people from public spaces,” Kansas Senate Democrats said in a statement on Twitter.
The American Civil Liberties Union said the bill “codifies into law a right to exclude transgender people based on outdated and inaccurate definitions of sex and families.”
Kansas state Sen. Pat Pettey, a Democrat, took issue with the measure’s name as the Women’s Bill of Rights.
“As we heard in committee, it might be better if we were talking about the things that would help women’s rights, and that would be equity in pay, access to child care, and considering our human rights being balanced between men and women,” she said on the Senate floor. “I think this is poor legislation, unnecessary and does nothing to talk about women’s rights.”
The Women’s Bill of Rights was conceived last year as model legislation by two groups at opposite ends of the political spectrum: the conservative Independent Women’s Voice and the left-wing Women’s Liberation Front.
They may agree on little else, but both are alarmed by the growing campaign to allow biological males into sex-segregated female spaces based on gender identity in the name of transgender rights.
Jennifer C. Braceras, director of the Independent Women’s Law Center, the legal advocacy arm of the Independent Women’s Forum and Independent Women’s Voice, said the bill doesn’t change the law but rather “freezes it in place.”
“It codifies the current constitutional jurisprudence and the intermediate scrutiny standard that we’ve all come to rely on to protect women’s rights, but also to recognize that there are certain situations in which men and women can be separated without violating the constitution,” she said. “Bathrooms, prisons, sports, domestic-violence shelters, etc.”
At the same time, the bill doesn’t prevent the Legislature from passing anti-discrimination measures protecting people who identify as the opposite sex in areas such as employment.
“If Kansas wanted to pass a law to protect trans-identified people from discrimination in the workplace, for example, Kansas could do that,” Braceras said. “The Women’s Bill of Rights, by clarifying the definition of sex in existing law, prevents unelected judges or administrative bureaucrats from changing the meaning of words without the consent of the governed.”
The American Civil Liberties Union said the bill is “essentially attempting to remove trans people from athletics, restrooms, locker rooms, domestic violence shelters, and other necessary spaces,” but Erickson argued that it is appropriate in many cases.
“There are legitimate reasons to distinguish between the sexes with respect to prisons, domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers and other areas where safety and privacy are needed,” she said. “This bill does not create any new rights or entitlements. It simply codifies the definition of sex as biological male and female in existing statutes and laws.”
The bill is expected to clear the Republican- controlled House but not the desk of Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat. The governor, who was reelected in November, previously vetoed two bills that would have banned male-born competitors who identify as female from girls’ sports.
“We do have a Democratic governor, and we fully expect that she will veto this bill, which just goes to show her extreme position on this,” Erickson said. “It does not reflect the majority of the people of Kansas. The people want this. It’s common sense. It’s the right thing to do.”
Supporters of the legislation hope Kelly listens to the voters. The Independent Women’s Forum said a poll commissioned by the group found that 80% of Kansas respondents “think it is important that Kansas pass a law to defi ne sex-based terms,” including “man,” “woman,” “female” and “male.”
The poll also found that 86% of Kansas respondents “believe single-sex spaces should be preserved where safety or fairness require.”
“Democrats should be able to support this,” Braceras said. “I don’t know if the Democratic governor is going to veto it or not. She shouldn’t, is the reality. If she does veto it, it really will tell you something about how far out of the mainstream she is. This shouldn’t be controversial.”
Flotsam found off New York may be from famous SS Savannah
NEW YORK — A chunk of weather-beaten flotsam that washed up on a New York shoreline after Tropical Storm Ian last fall has piqued the interest of experts who say it is likely part of the SS Savannah, which ran aground and broke apart in 1821, two years after it became the first vessel to cross the Atlantic Ocean partly under steam power.
The roughly 13-foot square piece of wreckage was spotted in October off Fire Island, a barrier island that hugs Long Island's southern shore, and is now in the custody of the Fire Island Lighthouse Preservation Society. It will work with National Park Service officials to identify the wreckage and put it on public display.
"It was pretty thrilling to find it," said Betsy DeMaria, a museum technician at the park service's Fire Island National Seashore. "We definitely are going to have some subject matter experts take a look at it and help us get a better view of what we have here."
It may be difficult to identify the wreckage with 100% certainty, but park service officials said the Savannah is a top contender among Fire Island's known shipwrecks.
Explorers have searched for the Savannah for over two centuries but have not found anything they could definitively link to the famous ship. The newly discovered wreckage, though, "very well could be" a piece of the historic shipwreck, said Ira Breskin, a senior lecturer at the State University of New York Maritime College in the Bronx. "It makes perfect sense."
Evidence includes the 1-to-1.3-inch wooden pegs holding the wreckage's planks together, consistent with a 100-foot vessel, park service officials said in a news release. The Savannah was 98 feet, 6 inches long. Additionally, the officials said, the wreckage's iron spikes suggest a ship built around 1820. The Savannah was built in 1818.
Breskin, author of "The Business of Shipping," noted that the Savannah's use of steam power was so advanced for its time that the May 24, 1819, start of its transatlantic voyage is commemorated as National Maritime Day. "It's important because they were trying to basically show the viability of a steam engine to make it across the pond," he said.
Breskin said a nautical archaeologist should be able to help identify the Fire Island wreckage, which appears likely to be from the Savannah. "It's plausible, and it's important, and it's living history if the scientists confirm that it is what we think it is," he said.
The Savannah, a sailing ship outfitted with a 90-horsepower steam engine, traveled mainly under sail across the Atlantic, using steam power for 80 hours of the nearly month-long passage to Liverpool, England.
Workers dig by layers in search for 47 missing at China mine
ALXA LEAGUE, China — Work crews trying to find 47 people missing after a collapse at an open-pit mine in northern China have had to change their excavation methods to avoid causing more landslides, state media reported Friday.
Six people have been confirmed dead and six injured people have been rescued at the mine in Inner Mongolia's Alxa League as of Thursday night, broadcaster CCTV said.
With a large collapsed area at the mine, the digging done by backhoes and bulldozers can risk more collapses. The crews are excavating by layers and making trapezoid-shaped descents to carry on their search from both sides of the mountain in an adjustment of their rescue plans, the report said.
On Friday, heavy machines were seen working on the top level of the collapsed site, searching for trapped vehicles and missing persons.
"It is very challenging to conduct rescue work," Li Zhongzeng, head of Alxa League in Inner Mongolia, told CCTV. "Rescue workers from everywhere, including those in neighboring regions, are rushing to the site."
The initial cave-in of one of the pit's walls occurred at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, burying people and mining trucks below in tons of rocks and sand. A brief video of the collapse posted on the website of the Beijing Times showed a massive wall of reddish dirt or sand rushing down a slope onto mining vehicles moving below.
A subsequent landslide about five hours later halted rescue efforts before they resumed Thursday.
CCTV said 1,160 rescuers were currently at the scene. They were seen using heavy machines, shovels and rescue dogs in their search for miners.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for an "all-out" search-and-rescue effort.
Penguin to publish 'classic' Roald Dahl books after backlash
LONDON — Publisher Penguin Random House announced Friday it will publish "classic" unexpurgated versions of Roald Dahl's children's novels after it received criticism for cuts and rewrites that were intended to make the books suitable for modern readers.
Along with the new editions, the company said 17 of Dahl's books would be published in their original form later this year as "The Roald Dahl Classic Collection" so "readers will be free to choose which version of Dahl's stories they prefer."
The move comes after criticism of scores of changes made to "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and other much-loved classics for recent editions published under the company's Puffin children's label, in which passages relating to weight, mental health, gender and race were altered.
Augustus Gloop, Charlie's gluttonous antagonist in "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" — originally published in 1964 — became "enormous" rather than "enormously fat." In "Witches," an "old hag" became an "old crow," and a supernatural female posing as an ordinary woman may be a "top scientist or running a business" instead of a "cashier in a supermarket or typing letters for a businessman."
In "Fantastic Mr. Fox," the word "black" was removed from a description of the "murderous, brutal-looking" tractors.
The Roald Dahl Story Company, which controls the rights to the books, said it had worked with Puffin to review and revise the texts because it wanted to ensure that "Dahl's wonderful stories and characters continue to be enjoyed by all children today."
While tweaking old books for modern sensibilities is not a new phenomenon in publishing, the scale of the edits drew strong criticism from free-speech groups such as writers' organization PEN America, and from authors including Salman Rushdie.
Rushdie, who lived under threat of death from Iran's Islamic regime for years because of the alleged blasphemy of his novel "The Satanic Verses," called the revisions "absurd censorship."
Rushdie, who was attacked and seriously injured last year at an event in New York state, tweeted news of Penguin's change of heart on Friday with the words "Penguin Books back down after Roald Dahl backlash!"
PEN America chief executive Suzanne Nossel wrote on Twitter: "I applaud Penguin for hearing out critics, taking the time to rethink this, and coming to the right place."
Francesca Dow, managing director of Penguin Random House Children's, said the publisher had "listened to the debate over the past week which has reaffirmed the extraordinary power of Roald Dahl's books and the very real questions around how stories from another era can be kept relevant for each new generation."
"Roald Dahl's fantastic books are often the first stories young children will read independently, and taking care for the imaginations and fast-developing minds of young readers is both a privilege and a responsibility," she said.
"We also recognize the importance of keeping Dahl's classic texts in print," Dow said. "By making both Puffin and Penguin versions available, we are offering readers the choice to decide how they experience Roald Dahl's magical, marvelous stories."
Snow, rain slam California as Michigan shivers without power
LOS ANGELES — Heavy snow and rain pounded California and other parts of the West on Friday in the nation's latest winter storm, while thousands of people in Michigan shivered through extended power outages wrought by one of the worst ice storms in decades.
The National Weather Service warned of a "cold and dangerous winter storm" that would last through Saturday in California. Blizzard warnings were posted in the Sierra Nevada and Southern California mountain ranges, where as much as 5 feet of snow was expected.
"Simply put, this will be a historic event for the amount of snow over the higher peaks and lower elevation snow," according to the regional weather office.
Interstate 5, the West Coast's major north-south highway, was closed south of the Oregon border as snow fell to the floor of the Sacramento Valley and in a high mountain pass north of Los Angeles, where blizzard warnings were in effect. Smaller roads also closed. Avalanche warnings were posted in some areas, and a tornado warning was issued for parts of Santa Barbara County.
In the San Francisco Bay Area, hundreds of people drove up to 2,500-foot Mount Tamalpais to play in the snow. Julian Skerrett, 19, of Corte Madera, got there early.
"It looks like we're in Tahoe almost," he said as flakes fell steadily. "It's like a powder day, pretty fluffy snow."
In other storm-battered parts of the country, though, the beauty was lost on most. The weather has closed major roads, caused pileups, closed schools and snarled air travel. More than 300 flights were canceled and over 4,000 delayed, according to FlightAware.com.
Much of Portland, Oregon, remained shut down Friday with icy roads not expected to thaw until Saturday after the city's second-heaviest snowfall on record this week — nearly 11 inches.
All told, the storms have blacked out nearly 1 million homes and businesses from coast to coast. Michigan was hardest hit after a storm this week coated branches, power lines and utility poles with ice as thick as three-quarters of an inch, putting more than 820,000 customers in the dark at one point.
By Friday, that was down to under 700,000, most in the state's populous southeastern corner, around Detroit. Promises of power restoration by Sunday, when low temperatures were expected to climb back above zero, were of little consolation.
"That's four days without power in such weather," said Apurva Gokhale, of Walled Lake, Michigan. "It's unthinkable."
Her home lost power early Thursday. By that evening, the temperature inside had dropped to 55 degrees. She, her husband and son stayed the night with relatives.
Tom Rankin, 70, said he and his wife were unable to reach his 100-year-old mother-in-law Friday morning by phone. The couple drove to her home in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, to find her in bed "with a whole lot of blankets," Rankin said.
She was fine, Rankin said, and the temperature in her home was about 65 degrees after she lost power Thursday afternoon. But they helped her to their car, planning to ride out the outage at another relative's home.
A Michigan firefighter died Wednesday after coming in contact with a downed power line in Paw Paw, authorities said.
"We've not had an ice storm in the last 50 years that has impacted our infrastructure like this," said Trevor Lauer, president of DTE Electric.
In Minnesota, a pedestrian died after being hit by a city-operated snow plow in Rochester. The state highway patrol was investigating.
In Portland, Tim Varner sat huddled with blankets in a storefront doorway that shielded him from some of the wind, ice and snow. Local officials have opened six overnight shelters but the 57-year-old, who has been homeless for two decades, said it was too hard to push a shopping cart containing his belongings to get to one.
"It's impossible," he said. "The snow gets built up on the wheels of your cart, and then you find slippery spots and can't get no traction. So you're stuck."
In Southern California, flood watches and warnings were in effect through Saturday afternoon for some coastal regions and valleys, with the potential for rainfall causing flooding and debris flow in some areas burned by wildfires in recent years.
Parts of Interstate 80 in California and Wyoming closed, including about a 70-mile stretch over the top of the Sierra Nevada linking California and Nevada. Some schools in Nevada and northern Arizona were closed.
Evacuation warnings also were issued in Ventura County for four areas considered unstable after being hit hard by storms last month.
The storm has added to major precipitation from December and January "atmospheric rivers" that improved California's drought outlook, but authorities who allocate water to farms, cities and industries remain cautious because of a recent history of abrupt changes in hydrologic conditions.
The weather service said temperatures could drop far below normal in the region, posing a special risk to homeless people.
