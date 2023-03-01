Iditarod begins with smallest field ever
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The second half-century for the world's most famous sled dog race is getting off to a rough start.
Only 33 mushers will participate in the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Saturday, the smallest field ever to take their dog teams nearly 1,000 miles over Alaska's unforgiving wilderness. This year's lineup is smaller even than that of the 34 mushers who lined up for the very first race in 1973.
The small pool of mushers is raising concerns about the future of an iconic race that has taken hits from the pandemic, climate change, inflation and the loss of deep-pocketed sponsors, just as multiple big-name mushing champions are retiring with few to take their place.
The largest field ever was 96 mushers in 2008; the average number of mushers starting the race over the last 50 years was 63.
"It's a little scary when you look at it that way," said four-time winner Martin Buser, 64, who retired after completing his 39th race last year. "Hopefully it's not a state of the event and ... it's just a temporary lull."
The Iditarod is the most prestigious sled dog race in the world, taking competitors over two mountain ranges, the frozen Yukon River and treacherous Bering Sea ice in frigid temperatures before ending in the old Gold Rush town of Nome. The roughly 10-day event begins with a "ceremonial start" in Anchorage on Saturday, followed by the competitive start in Willow, about 70 miles to the north, on Sunday.
And while the world-renowned race has the highest winner's purse of any sled dog competition, the winner only pockets about $50,000 before taxes — a payout that is less appealing amid inflation and the continued reverberations of the pandemic.
Many mushers supplement their income by offering uniquely Alaska experiences to cruise ship passengers, but for several years the pandemic has meant fewer summer visitors to shell out money for a sled dog ride on a glacier.
"There's a lot of kennels and a lot of mushers that rely on that to keep going," said Aaron Burmeister, a Nome native who is sitting out this year's race to spend more time with family. Burmeister, who works construction, has had eight top 10 finishes in the last decade.
"Being able to race the Iditarod and the expense of putting together a race team became more than they could bear to maintain themselves," he said of mushers.
Inflation has also taken a toll, and several mushers said they'd like to see a higher prize purse to attract younger competitors.
Defending champion Brent Sass, who supplements his income as a wilderness guide, isn't surprised some mushers are taking a break to build up bank accounts.
Sass, who has 58 dogs, orders 500 bags of high-quality dog food a year. Each bag cost $55 a few years ago, but that has swelled to $85 per bag — or about $42,500 total a year. That's about how much money Sass pocketed from his Iditarod win last year.
"You got to be totally prepared to run Iditarod, and have enough money in the bank to do it," said Sass, who lives in Eureka, about a four-hour drive north of Fairbanks.
With other race costs, Buser said running the Iditarod now can mean spending $250,000 to win a $40,000 championship.
The race itself has suffered under the increased inflation, Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach said. Supply costs have gone up about 30%, he said, and last year it cost nearly $30,000 to transport specially certified straw from the lower 48 for dogs to sleep on at race checkpoints.
The Iditarod also continues to be dogged by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, which has targeted the race's biggest sponsors. Over the past decade, Alaska Airlines, ExxonMobil, Coca-Cola and Wells Fargo have ended race sponsorships after being targeted by PETA.
PETA took out full-page newspaper ads in Anchorage and Fairbanks in February with a husky — the predominate sled dog breed — prominently featured with the headline, "We don't want to go to the Iditarod. We just want the Iditarod to go."
But Urbach said the race's financial health is good, and payouts should be a little higher this year. The top 20 finishers receive payouts on a sliding scale, and every other finisher gets $1,049, reflecting the stated mileage of the race, though the actual mileage is lower.
Urbach noted they are paying "the healthiest prize money" among competitive sled dog races and called the PETA campaign "pretty offensive, I think, to most Alaskans."
There's also worry about the future of the race because of climate change.
The warming climate forced organizers to move the starting line 290 miles north from Willow to Fairbanks in 2003, 2015 and 2017 because of a lack of snow in the Alaska Range. Poor winter conditions and urban growth likewise led the Iditarod to officially move the start from Wasilla about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north to Willow in 2008, even though Wasilla last hosted the start in 2002.
Moving the start of the race north will likely become more common as global warming advances, said Rick Thoman, a climate specialist at the International Arctic Research Center at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Ice on Alaska's western coast could also get thinner and more dangerous, he said.
"It doesn't have to be that there's waves crashing on the beach," Thoman said of the impacts of ice melt. "It just has to be at the point where the ice is not stable."
As challenges stack up, several veteran mushers with multiple championships have stepped away this year after decades of braving the frigid and windy conditions to train in the dead of the Alaska winter for the Iditarod. They are finding that few are willing to take their place, at least this year.
"I just got back from Cancun to see the Grateful Dead play on the beaches of Mexico," said four-time champion Jeff King, who is now 67. "I first said I was going to retire at 40, and I ran the race at 66, so I don't feel like I'm bailing on anybody."
Five-time champion Dallas Seavey said last year's race would be his last, at least for a while, to spend time with his daughter. Other past champions not racing include Dallas' father, three-time champion Mitch Seavey, and Joar Leifseth Ulsom and Thomas Waerner, who have one title each.
Waerner said sponsors are holding back, and it's too expensive to pay $60,000 to get his team from Norway to Alaska.
Lance Mackey, another four-time champion, died last year from cancer. He is the honorary musher for this year's race, and his children, Atigun and Lozen, will ride in the first sled to leave the ceremonial start line in Anchorage and during the competitive start Sunday.
That leaves two former winners in this year's field, Sass and Pete Kaiser.
Sass said he is confident the Iditarod will survive this downturn.
"If we can just keep the train rolling forward, I think it's going to come back, and hopefully our world can get things under control and things maybe get a little less expensive," Sass said. "I think that's going to help get our numbers back up."
Dem senators break with Biden over ‘woke’ 401(k) rule
Senate Republicans had enough votes Wednesday to nullify the Biden administration’s new rule allowing 401(k) fund managers to consider climate change and social justice politics or ESG when investing clients’ savings, a move that will prompt President Biden to issue his first veto.
Sen. Jon Tester, Montana Democrat, told The Washington Times that he plans to side with all Senate Republicans and fellow Democrat Joe Manchin III of West Virginia to support a resolution to roll back a Labor Department provision for 401(k) fiduciaries to employ environmental, social and corporate governance investing known as ESG.
The two moderate Democrats’ support narrowly gives Republicans the votes to pass their Congressional Review Act resolution and notch a win against what the GOP calls a “woke” investment practice that jeopardizes Americans’ retirement funds.
The resolution is privileged, which means it requires only a simple majority because it cannot be filibustered and must receive a floor vote.
The GOP-led House passed the measure Tuesday with the help of one Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine.
Once passed by the Senate, the measure will head to Biden, who he has vowed to employ his veto power. It is doubtful that the House and Senate can muster the two-thirds majority required to overturn a veto.
US sues chemical company over cancer risk to minority area
WASHINGTON — Federal officials sued a Louisiana chemical maker on Tuesday, alleging that it presents an unacceptable cancer risk to the nearby majority-Black community and demanding cuts in toxic emissions.
Denka Performance Elastomer LLC makes synthetic rubber, emitting the carcinogen chloroprene and other chemicals in such high concentrations that it poses an unacceptable cancer risk, according to the federal complaint. Children are particularly vulnerable. There is an elementary school a half-mile from the plant.
The former DuPont plant has reduced its emissions over time, but the Justice Department, suing on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency, said the plant still represents "an imminent and substantial endangerment to public health and welfare,'' including elevated cancer risks.
"The company has not moved far enough or fast enough to reduce emissions or ensure the safety of the surrounding community," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement.
Denka, a Japanese company that bought the rubber-making plant in 2015, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. A company spokesperson said in September that advocates described a crisis that "simply does not exist."
Denka's facility makes neoprene, a flexible, synthetic rubber used to produce common goods such as wetsuits, laptop sleeves, orthopedic braces and automotive belts and hoses. Chloroprene is a liquid raw material used to produce neoprene and is emitted into the air from various areas at the facility.
Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said every community, no matter its demographics, should be able to breathe clean air and drink clean water. "Our suit aims to stop Denka's dangerous pollution," she said in a statement.
The lawsuit demands that Denka eliminate dangerous emissions of chloroprene. Air monitoring consistently shows long-term chloroprene concentrations in the air near Denka's LaPlace plant as high as 15 times the levels recommended for a 70-year exposure to the chemical, the complaint says.
The complaint is the latest move by the Biden administration that targets pollution in an 85-mile stretch from New Orleans to Baton Rouge officially known as the Mississippi River Chemical Corridor, but more commonly called Cancer Alley. The region contains several hot spots where cancer risks are far above levels deemed acceptable by the EPA. The White House has prioritized environmental enforcement in communities overburdened by long-term pollution.
Regan visited the parish in 2021 during a five-day trip from Mississippi to Texas that highlighted low-income, mostly minority communities adversely affected by industrial pollution. A Toxics Release Inventory prepared by EPA shows that minority groups make up 56% of those living near toxic sites such as refineries, landfills and chemical plants. Negative effects include chronic health problems such as asthma, diabetes and hypertension.
Last year, the EPA said it had evidence that Black residents face an increased cancer risk from the chemical plant and that state officials allowed the pollution to remain too high. The agency's letter was part of an investigation under the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which says anyone who receives federal funds cannot discriminate based on race or national origin.
Local activists have long targeted the plant, arguing that nearby air monitoring demonstrates the plant is a danger to St. John the Baptist Parish residents.
The Justice Department, in its complaint, agreed, saying the plant is exposing thousands of people to lifetime cancer risks "multiples of times higher than what is typically considered acceptable."
Mary Hampton, president of Concerned Citizens of St. John the Baptist Parish, said emissions at the plant need to drop quickly.
"It's a positive move in the right direction," she said of the federal lawsuit. "It's been a long time coming."
Beverly Wright, executive director of the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice, said the DOJ's lawsuit helps ensure that Black communities in Louisiana don't have to live with deadly pollution.
"For decades Black families have been human experiments for the petrochemical industry in Louisiana," she said.
Death toll keeps rising in Greece's deadliest train crash
TEMPE, Greece — Rescuers searched late into the night Wednesday for survivors amid the mangled, burned-out wrecks of two trains that collided in northern Greece, killing at least 43 people and crumpling carriages into twisted steel knots in the country's deadliest rail crash.
The impact just before midnight Tuesday threw some passengers into ceilings and out the windows.
"My head hit the roof of the carriage with the jolt," Stefanos Gogakos, who was in a rear car, told state broadcaster ERT. He said windows shattered, showering riders with glass.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called the collision of the passenger train and a freight train "a horrific rail accident without precedent in our country," and pledged a full, independent investigation.
He said it appeared the crash was "mainly due to a tragic human error," but did not elaborate.
The train from Athens to Thessaloniki was carrying 350 passengers, many of them students returning from raucous Carnival celebrations. While the track is double, both trains were traveling in opposite directions on the same line near the Vale of Tempe, a river valley about 380 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens.
Authorities arrested the stationmaster at the train's last stop, in the city of Larissa. They did not release the man's name or the reason for the arrest, but the stationmaster is responsible for rail traffic on that stretch of the tracks. He was due to appear before a prosecutor Thursday to be formally charged.
Transportation Minister Kostas Karamanlis resigned, saying he was stepping down "as a basic indication of respect for the memory of the people who died so unfairly."
Karamanlis said he had made "every effort" to improve a railway system that had been "in a state that doesn't befit the 21st century."
But, he added, "When something this tragic happens, it's impossible to continue as if nothing has happened."
The union representing train workers announced a 24-hour strike for Thursday, while protests by left-wing groups broke out in Athens late Wednesday. Athens metro workers also called a 24-hour strike for Thursday, saying they face similar problems as railway employees.
Emergency workers used cranes and other heavy machinery to move large pieces of the trains, revealing more bodies and dismembered remains. The operation was to continue overnight, with firefighters proceeding painstakingly through the wreckage.
"It's unlikely there will be survivors, but hope dies last," rescuer Nikos Zygouris said.
Larissa's chief coroner, Roubini Leondari, said 43 bodies had been brought to her for examination and would require DNA identification as they were largely disfigured.
"Most (of the bodies) are young people," she told ERT. "They are in very bad condition."
Greece's firefighting service said 57 people remained hospitalized late Wednesday, including six in intensive care. More than 15 others were discharged after receiving treatment.
More than 200 people who were unharmed or suffered minor injuries were taken by bus to Thessaloniki, 80 miles to the north. Police took their names as they arrived, in an effort to track anyone who may be missing.
Hellenic Train, which operates all of Greece's passenger and cargo trains, including those that collided, offered its "heartfelt condolences" to the victims' families. The company belongs to Italy's state railways.
Eight rail employees were among the dead, including the two drivers of the freight train and the two drivers of the passenger train, according to Yannis Nitsas, president of the Greek Railroad Workers Union.
The union called the one-day strike to protest what it said was chronic neglect of Greece's railways by successive governments.
"Unfortunately, our long-standing demands for staff hirings, better training and above all use of modern safety technology always end up in the wastepaper basket," it said in a statement.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.