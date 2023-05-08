Closing arguments start for columnist's claims against Trump
NEW YORK — Donald Trump should be held accountable for sexually attacking an advice columnist in 1996 because even a former president is not above the law, a lawyer for the columnist told a jury Monday in closing arguments in the lawsuit that accuses Trump of rape.
A lawyer for Trump responded by calling the accuser's account unbelievable and saying nobody is below the law either.
Attorney Roberta Kaplan, representing writer E. Jean Carroll in her claims against Trump, showed jurors video clips of Trump from his October deposition and replayed the "Access Hollywood" video from 2005 in which Trump said into a hot mic that celebrities can grab women's genitals without asking.
Kaplan recalled Trump's comment that "stars like him can get away with sexually assaulting women."
"That's who Donald Trump is. That is how he thinks. And that's what he does," Kaplan said. "He thinks he can get away with it here."
Kaplan used Trump's words to support Carroll's claims that Trump raped her in early spring 1996 in the dressing room of Bergdorf Goodman, a luxury department store across the street from Trump Tower.
Trump's attorney, Joe Tacopina, attacked the allegations as absurd, saying they were an "affront to justice" and minimized "real rape victims."
He agreed with Kaplan that no one is above the law, but he warned that "no one's below it."
Tacopina told jurors they won't have to "let her profit to the tune of millions of dollars" because they will be left with "no doubt about how this story, this scam of a lawsuit, came together."
Repeatedly, Tacopina labeled Carroll's claims as "unbelievable," saying she brought them to raise her status and for political reasons.
And he said even Carroll had testified that it was an "astonishing coincidence" that a "Law and Order" offshoot aired an episode in 2012 in which a woman is raped in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman.
"What is the likelihood of that?" Tacopina asked. "One in 20 billion? One in 10 billion?"
Kaplan told jurors that it wasn't a "he said, she said" case but rather one in which jurors should weigh what 11 witnesses, including Carroll, said versus what they heard from Trump in his video deposition.
"He didn't even bother to show up here in person," Kaplan said, referring to Trump's absence from the proceedings in federal court in Manhattan. She told jurors that much of what he said in his deposition and in public statements "actually supports our side of the case."
"In a very real sense, Donald Trump is a witness against himself," she said. "He knows what he did. He knows that he sexually assaulted E. Jean Carroll."
Kaplan recounted the testimony of two women who say they too were attacked sexually by Trump.
Jessica Leeds, 81, said he grabbed her chest and ran his hand up her skirt on a 1979 airline flight. Natasha Stoynoff said he forcibly kissed her at his Florida mansion in 2005 as she worked on a story about his marriage for People magazine.
Trump has insisted in public statements and in the deposition that Carroll made up the claims to boost sales of a 2019 memoir. He has called Carroll "mentally sick" and a "disgrace."
Carroll, 79, who is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, testified for more than two days. Kaplan praised her testimony as "credible."
"It was consistent, and it was powerful," the lawyer said.
She contrasted that testimony with Trump's deposition, noting that a man who had derided Carroll as not his "type" was shown a photograph of Carroll from over three decades ago and twice misidentified her as his second wife, Marla Maples.
"Carroll, a former cheerleader and Miss Indiana, was exactly Mr. Trump's type," Kaplan said. "She is smart. She is funny. She is beautiful. And, most of all, she is courageous."
Carroll said she was leaving the Bergdorf Goodman store through a revolving door in spring 1996 when Trump was entering the store and stopped her to help him shop for a gift for a woman.
Carroll, a former "Saturday Night Live" writer, said they took escalators to the store's desolate sixth floor, where they teased each other about trying on a piece of see-through lingerie.
She said she entered a dressing room with Trump before the flirting turned violent, with Trump slamming her against a wall, pulling down her tights and raping her. She said she kneed him after an encounter that lasted several minutes and fled the store.
Carroll blames the encounter in part for never having another intimate relationship in her life.
Trump's public comments are the basis of Carroll's defamation claim. Kaplan labeled the comments as lies and said they ruined her client's reputation and forced an end to her 27-year employment as an Elle magazine advance columnist.
Kaplan urged jurors to find in favor of "my brave client, E. Jean Carroll," but she put no number on the damages being sought.
"Consider the evidence and pick a number you think is right," she said. "This lawsuit is not about the money. This lawsuit is about getting her name back."
Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, who is unrelated to Roberta Kaplan, told jurors that they would begin deliberations Tuesday after he spends about an hour reading them the law that will pertain to battery and defamation, the two allegations they must decide. If they find in Carroll's favor, they can award damages too.
Driver in deadly Texas crash charged with manslaughter
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The driver of an SUV that killed eight people when it slammed into a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, has been charged with manslaughter, police said Monday as investigators tried to determine if the crash was intentional.
Authorities believe driver George Alvarez, 34, of Brownsville, lost control after running a red light Sunday morning, and plowed into a crowd outside a migrant center.
Police Chief Felix Sauceda said Alvarez was charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Officials are awaiting toxicology reports to determine whether Alvarez was intoxicated, Sauceda said, adding that there was no motive that he could discuss. Asked about reports from witnesses that Alvarez was cursing at them, Sauceda said there was nothing to confirm that yet.
The SUV ran a red light, lost control, flipped on its side and struck 18 people, Sauceda said at a news conference Monday morning. Six people died on the scene and 12 people were critically injured, he said. Officials have said the death toll rose later.
Alvarez tried to flee, but was held down by several people on the scene, he said. His bail was set at $3.6 million.
Surveillance video from the Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center showed some of the victims sitting on the curb when they were hit at the city bus stop.
"This SUV, a Range Rover, just ran the light that was about 100 feet (30 meters) away and just went through the people who were sitting there in the bus stop," said shelter director Victor Maldonado, who reviewed the surveillance video.
Some people walking on the sidewalk about 30 feet (9 meters) from the main group were hit too, Maldonado said.
Victims struck by the vehicle were waiting for the bus to return to downtown Brownsville after spending the night at the overnight shelter, said Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley. The shelter is the only overnight shelter in the city and manages the release of thousands of migrants from federal custody.
The victims were all male and several of them were from Venezuela, Sauceda said. The department is working with representatives of Venezuela and other countries.
"Brownsville is a proud, resilient city," he said. "We will work with our network and supporters to ensure reunification efforts and assistance is made available to all affected."
Brownsville, long an epicenter for migration across the U.S.-Mexico border, has become a key location of interest as the U.S. prepares for the end to pandemic-era border restrictions that allowed the quick expulsion of many migrants. The approaching change is sparking concerns about whether the end of immigration limits under Title 42 of a 1944 public health law will mean even more migrants will try to cross the southern border.
Many of those crossing the border are entering through Brownsville just north of the Mexican border town of Matamoros.
Brownsville has seen a marked increase of Venezuelan migrants over the last two weeks for reasons that aren't yet clear, authorities said. The recent increase in the number of migrants prompted Brownsville commissioners to indefinitely extend a declaration of emergency during a special meeting last week.
Roughly 30,000 migrants, mostly from Venezuela, have entered the U.S. in the region since mid-April. That's compared with 1,700 migrants Border Patrol agents encountered in the first two weeks of April.
Debt options abound, but can Biden, McCarthy strike a deal?
WASHINGTON — The White House and Congress could strike a deal to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for budget cuts. Or they could agree to a stopgap measure to keep paying the nation's bills while negotiations continue. They also could let the negotiations unravel, sending the economy into a chaos.
As President Joe Biden prepares to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the congressional leaders this week for the first time over the debt ceiling crisis, the options for easing out of the standoff are many.
But the political incentive for compromise is harder to come by, with no easy endgame ahead of a June 1 deadline to raise the debt ceiling or risk defaulting on the nation's $31 trillion debt.
"We have to avoid default, period. Full stop," the House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said over the weekend.
At Tuesday's first high-stakes meeting, it's extremely unlikely there will be any quick resolution. Biden and the big four congressional leaders of the House and Senate will convene at the White House with neither side yet signaling a willingness to budge off their opening positions.
Biden wants Congress to simply raise the debt limit without any strings attached, while Republicans led by McCarthy are insisting on budget cuts in exchange for any votes to allow more borrowing to pay the nation's bills.
Instead, the expectation is that the Democratic president Biden and Republican House speaker McCarthy will at least be able to set aside their differences and agree to launch a process for negotiations that could begin to form the contours of a deal to avert a debt ceiling crisis.
But with tensions high and the outcome uncertain some lawmakers are considering unprecedented proposals, even including one that would allow Biden to bypass Congress invoking his responsibilities under the 14th Amendment, and simply raise the nation's debt limit on his own.
The endgame is highly uncertain, but the political terrain is familiar for the White House and Congress. The once routine vote to raise the debt ceiling has increasingly been wielded as a powerful moment of political leverage to extract policy priorities that otherwise would not likely become law.
Republicans have put down their opening bid — a sweeping proposal that would slash $4.8 trillion off the federal budget over a decade by rolling back spending to fiscal 2022 levels and capping future spending at 1% a year resulting in steep cuts to programs and services.
The Republicans refuse to simply raise the debt limit on its own, and are demanding budget cuts and other party priorities. The House Republican-passed bill would drop millions of Americans from health care, food stamps and cash assistance programs by imposing additional work requirements that many would be unable to meet. And it would undo much of Biden's climate change agenda.
Senate Republicans are backing up their House Republican colleagues, announcing they will not advance "any bill that raises the debt ceiling without substantive spending and budget reforms."
In a letter from Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and signed Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, the 43 GOP senators said they are "united behind the House Republican conference in support of spending cuts and structural budget reform as a starting point for negotiations on the debt ceiling."
Biden and Democrats have also dug in, refusing to debate over the debt ceiling — though they have opened the door to negotiations over spending levels as part of the regular budget process.
"We, of course, are open to having a discussion about what type of investments, what type of spending, what type of revenues are appropriate," Jeffries said. "That's a process that is available to us right now."
Time is short for any deal. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said that come June 1, there would simply not be enough cash on hand to meet all of the nation's obligations. "Financial and economic chaos would ensue," she said over the weekend.
The House and Senate arrive back at work Tuesday, but they are in session together just eight days before the Senate breaks for the Memorial Day recess the week of May 22 with the House set to recess the following week.
Both Biden and McCarthy have insisted they will not allow the country to default on its obligations. What's different about this round of talks is that it's being led by McCarthy, debuting after his tumultuous battle to become House speaker.
To win the gavel, McCarthy made steep concessions to the hard right Freedom Caucus and other conservatives who make up his slim majority, and who can threaten to oust the speaker if he negotiates a deal they are unwilling to accept.
While Biden had a willing partner in past budget showdowns negotiating with McConnell, the Senate Republican leader is keeping a lower profile enabling McCarthy to take the lead. But the threat hanging over McCarthy from his far-right flank could leave him unwilling or unable to strike a compromise with Biden.
House Democrats have pushed forward a process that would force a vote on a clean debt ceiling increase they prefer, but it's a cumbersome procedure that would be a longshot in the Senate, where Democrats have only a slim majority and need Republican support to advance most bills.
Asked about the 14th Amendment proposal, Biden said in an interview Friday that he's not there yet.
