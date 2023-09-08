IRS plans to crack down on 1,600 millionaires to collect back taxes
WASHINGTON — The IRS announced on Friday it is launching an effort to aggressively pursue 1,600 millionaires and 75 large business partnerships that owe hundreds of millions of dollars in past due taxes.
IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel said that with a boost in federal funding and the help of artificial intelligence tools, the agency has new means of targeting wealthy people who have "cut corners" on their taxes.
"If you pay your taxes on time it should be particularly frustrating when you see that wealthy filers are not," Werfel told reporters in a call previewing the announcement. He said 1,600 millionaires who owe at least $250,000 each in back taxes and 75 large business partnerships that have assets of roughly $10 billion on average are targeted for the new "compliance efforts."
Werfel said a massive hiring effort and AI research tools developed by IRS employees and contractors are playing a big role in identifying wealthy tax dodgers. The agency is making an effort to showcase positive results from its burst of new funding under President Joe Biden's Democratic administration as Republicans in Congress look to claw back some of that money.
"New tools are helping us see patterns and trends that we could not see before, and as a result, we have higher confidence on where to look and find where large partnerships are shielding income," he said.
In July, IRS leadership said it collected $38 million in delinquent taxes from more than 175 high-income taxpayers in the span of a few months. Now, the agency will scale up that effort, Werfel said.
"The IRS will have dozens of revenue officers focused on these high-end collection cases in fiscal year 2024," he said.
A team of academic economists and IRS researchers in 2021 found that the top 1% of U.S. income earners fail to report more than 20% of their earnings to the IRS.
The newly announced tax collection effort will begin as soon as October. "We have more hiring to do," Werfel said. "It's going to be a very busy fall for us."
Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said the IRS' new plan is a "big deal" that "represents a fresh approach to taking on sophisticated tax cheats."
David Williams, at the right-leaning, nonprofit Taxpayers Protection Alliance, said "every business and every person should pay their taxes — full stop." However, "I just hope this isn't used as a justification to hire thousands of new agents," that would audit Americans en masse, he said.
The federal tax collector gained the enhanced ability to identify tax delinquents with resources provided by the Inflation Reduction Act, which Biden signed into law in August of 2022. The agency was in line for an $80 billion infusion under the law, but that money is vulnerable to potential cutbacks by Congress.
House Republicans built a $1.4 billion reduction to the IRS into the debt ceiling and budget cuts package passed by Congress this summer. The White House said the debt deal also has a separate agreement to take $20 billion from the IRS over the next two years and divert that money to other non-defense programs.
2 dead in Hong Kong amid extreme rain and flash floods
HONG KONG — Heavy rain in Hong Kong and southern China overnight flooded city streets and some subway stations, with hundreds evacuated and two deaths reported in Hong Kong.
Hong Kong authorities said during a joint news conference Friday that the extreme weather was expected to last until at least midnight, with widespread flooding and heavy disruptions to public transport in multiple districts.
An official from the Hong Kong observatory said the city had recorded over 600mm of rain so far — a quarter of the city's average annual rainfall. The Hong Kong Observatory said it recorded 158.1 millimeters (6.2 inches) of rain in the hour between 11 p.m. Thursday and midnight, the highest recording for a single hour since records began in 1884.
Hong Kong police said that two bodies were found floating in waters in different parts of the city. The city's fire services department said it had evacuated 110 people and assisted 20 injured people.
The city's response to the rain and floods has drawn criticism from residents online, who questioned the authorities' preparedness for such an emergency.
Hong Kong's No. 2 official, Eric Chan, said that the predictability of rainfall "cannot be compared with that of a typhoon." He said that various departments in Hong Kong had been working overnight to tackle the situation.
Videos circulating on social media show flooded streets in Hong Kong and nearby Guangdong province, with vehicles driving through the water and rescue teams using rafts to navigate the streets.
Water rushed down the stairs and escalators of a flooded subway station in Hong Kong, and cars were caught in muddy water on flooded streets, including in the cross-harbor tunnel that connects Hong Kong Island with Kowloon.
The heavy downpours led Hong Kong and the mainland city of Shenzhen to close schools, and nonessential workers in Hong Kong were urged to stay home Friday. Most bus services in Hong Kong were halted.
The Hong Kong stock exchange also did not open Friday.
On the mainland, more than 11,000 people were evacuated from water-logged areas in Meizhou, a city in Guangdong province, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Trains and flights were suspended in Guangdong and several landslides blocked roads the report said.
Shenzhen's total rainfall was 469 millimeters (18.4 inches) — the heaviest rainfall since Shenzhen started meteorological records in 1952, CCTV said.
Beijing issued a flood disaster warning for several districts of the Chinese capital, forecasting heavy rainfall through Saturday night.
The city observatory attributed Friday's rain to a trough of low pressure associated with the remnants of a recent typhoon.
Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against 39 people
ATLANTA — The special grand jury that investigated efforts by Donald Trump and others to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results recommended indictments against twice as many people as the 19 ultimately charged by prosecutors, leaving South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham among those not indicted.
The grand jurors' report released Friday showed they recommended charges against 39 people, including Graham, former U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue of Georgia and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Released at the request of the special grand jury, the report provides insight into one of the most expansive investigations into Trump, who is also facing two federal indictments along with unrelated state charges in New York City. While critics have accused Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of launching an unwieldy, overly broad case, the report suggests she used her discretion to streamline the case.
There are many reasons Willis might have chosen not to charge all those recommended, including immunity deals with some, federal protections for others or insufficient evidence to prove charges beyond a reasonable doubt.
The special grand jury included Graham's name in a section about "the national effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election," which Trump, the incumbent Republican, lost to Democrat Joe Biden. The South Carolina senator, who was chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee at the time, called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger shortly after the November election, and Raffensperger has said Graham asked him whether he had the power to reject certain absentee ballots.
Perdue and Loeffler were sitting U.S. senators who had failed to win enough votes in the November 2020 general election and were forced into a January 2021 runoff, which they both ultimately lost to Democratic challengers. In the weeks after the election, they were vocal in their criticism of Raffensperger, going so far as to call for his resignation.
In an interview on a right-wing cable news channel in mid-December 2020, Flynn said Trump "could take military capabilities" and place them in swing states and "basically rerun an election in each of those states." He also traveled to the South Carolina home of conservative lawyer Lin Wood in November 2020, where Wood has said meetings were held to discuss possible ways to influence the election results in Georgia and elsewhere. The special grand jury also recommended charges for Wood.
Trump, the early front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, blasted the report on his Truth Social site, saying, "They wanted to indict anybody who happened to be breathing at the time."
Graham, who has denied any wrongdoing, said, "It should never be a crime for a federal elected official, particularly the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, who will have to vote to certify a presidential election, to question and ensure the integrity of that election."
Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player at World Cup
BARCELONA, Spain — Spanish state prosecutors have accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player on the lips without her consent after the Women's World Cup final, the country's prosecutors' office said Friday.
Rubiales, the now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation, kissed Jenni Hermoso during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney. Prosecutors presented their case for potential criminal charges against Rubiales to Spain's National Court in Madrid two days after Hermoso formally accused him of sexual assault.
FIFA suspended Rubiales from his post on Aug. 27, a day after he refused to step down when he delivered a defiant speech to the general assembly of his federation in which he said he was victim of a "witch hunt" by "false feminists." He was banned from his post for 90 days while FIFA disciplinary judges consider his case. Soccer's governing body can impose sanctions on individuals ranging from warnings and fines to suspensions from the sport.
According to a sexual consent law passed last year, Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty of sexual assault. The new law eliminated the difference between "sexual harassment" and "sexual assault," sanctioning any unconsented sexual act.
Prosecutors added Friday that Rubiales could have committed an act of coercion when, according to Hermoso, he pressured her to speak out in his defense immediately after the scandal erupted.
Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual. Hermoso has denied that in statements issued by her and her players union.
Prosecutors have asked that Rubiales appear before a court to give preliminary testimony. If the National Court judge agrees to the hear the case, a formal court investigation would follow, ending with a recommendation for the case to either be dismissed or go to trial.
The National Court said Judge Francisco de Jorge will consider the lawsuit.
Hermoso, a 33-year-old forward, now plays for Mexican club Pachuca after a long career with top Spanish and European clubs, including Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid. She returned to her Mexican club Thursday.
The 46-year-old Rubiales faces threats other than a possible criminal trial.
Rubiales also faces action from the Spanish government. A government legal panel overseeing sports has opened an investigation to determine if he abused his authority by kissing Hermoso or tainted the image of Spain with his conduct. He faces being deemed unfit to hold his post for up to two years.
Rubiales' behavior at the final, which included a lewd crotch grab while next to dignitaries including Spain's queen and teenage princess, combined with his controversial speech have drawn attention away from the Women's World Cup title and damaged his own federation.
