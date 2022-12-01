Senate moves to avert rail strike amid dire warnings
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate was moving quickly Thursday in an effort to avert a rail strike that the Biden administration and business leaders say would greatly damage the economy.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a deal to hold a series of three votes related to the rail negotiations, with the final vote on whether to bind rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached in September.
That settlement had been rejected by some of the 12 unions involved, creating the possibility of a strike. The House has already voted to impose that agreement anyway.
"I'm very glad that the two sides got together to avoid a shutdown, which would have been devastating for the American people, to the American economy and so many workers across the country," Democrat Schumer told reporters.
He spoke as Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg emphasized to Democratic senators that rail companies would begin shutting down operations well before a potential strike would begin on Dec. 9.
Critics say that contract that did not receive backing from enough union members lacked sufficient levels of paid leave for rail workers. Biden said he wants paid leave for "everybody" so that it wouldn't have to be negotiated in employment contracts, but Republican lawmakers have blocked measures to require time off work for medical and family reasons. The U.S. president said that Congress should now impose the contract to avoid a strike that Biden said could cause 750,000 job losses and a recession.
Railways say that halting rail service would cause a devastating $2 billion-per-day hit to the economy. A freight rail strike also would have a big potential impact on passenger rail, with Amtrak and many commuter railroads relying on tracks owned by the freight railroads.
The rail companies and 12 unions have been engaged in high-stakes negotiations. The Biden administration helped broker deals between the railroads and union leaders in September, but four of the unions rejected the deals. Eight others approved five-year deals and are getting back pay for their workers for the 24% raises that are retroactive to 2020.
IRS: Millionaires collected unemployment during pandemic
Thousands of millionaires collected unemployment checks while essential workers were paying into the system during the coronavirus pandemic, according to IRS data.
More than 19,000 tax filers who reported earning at least $1 million in 2020 also collected unemployment benefits that year. They walked away with more than a quarter of a billion dollars in payments, the IRS found.
Among them were 229 taxpayers who earned at least $10 million that year yet also applied for and took unemployment payments. Nearly 700 more taxpayers collected jobless benefits despite making $5 million to $10 million.
Sen. Joni Ernst, an Iowa Republican who in 2020 tried to draw attention to the likelihood that millionaires would get unemployment benefits, said it was particularly galling to see them collect money while so many lower-wage workers were still on the job.
“The true million-dollar question is: Why did Congress continue to pay the rich not to work?” she said.
She planned to announce legislation Wednesday that would cut off federal unemployment payments to those with million-dollar incomes. Sen. Jon Tester, Montana Democrat, is sponsoring the bill with her.
Millionaires are entitled to unemployment payments because of a 1964 Labor Department ruling that said states could not impose a means test on the program’s beneficiaries.
Ms. Ernst’s bill would require anyone applying for unemployment benefits to attest that they fall below her $1 million threshold of adjusted gross income.
Jamie Lee Curtis to receive AARP Career Achievement Award
LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Scream Queen" Jamie Lee Curtis will be this year's recipient of AARP The Magazine's Movies for Grownups Awards career achievement honor.
Curtis will receive the honor at the AARP's annual Best Movies and TV for Grownups ceremony, the group announced Thursday. Alan Cumming returns to host the ceremony, which will be telecast on "Great Performances" on PBS on Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. Eastern.
"Jamie Lee Curtis' longstanding, ever-increasing career shatters Hollywood's outmoded stereotypes about aging, and it exemplifies what AARP's Movies for Grownups program is all about," AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins said in a statement.
Since stepping into the role of Laurie Strode in "Halloween" in 1978, the 64-year-old horror queen starred in her last installment of the slasher series "Halloween Ends," and the blockbuster indie film, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" this year.
The AARP's Movies for Grownups program champions movies that resonate with viewers 50 and over, and fights ageism in the entertainment industry. Previous honorees include Lily Tomlin, George Clooney, Annette Bening, Kevin Costner, Robert De Niro and Michael Douglas.
EU warns Musk to beef up Twitter controls ahead of new rules
LONDON (AP) — A top European Union official warned Elon Musk on Wednesday that Twitter needs to beef up measures to protect users from hate speech, misinformation and other harmful content to avoid violating new rules that threaten tech giants with big fines or even a ban in the 27-nation bloc.
Thierry Breton, the EU's commissioner for digital policy, told the billionaire Tesla CEO that the social media platform will have to significantly increase efforts to comply with the new rules, known as the Digital Services Act, set to take effect next year.
The two held a video call to discuss Twitter's preparedness for the law, which will require tech companies to better police their platforms for material that, for instance, promotes terrorism, child sexual abuse, hate speech and commercial scams.
It's part of a new digital rulebook that has made Europe the global leader in the push to rein in the power of social media companies, potentially setting up a clash with Musk's vision for a more unfettered Twitter. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also said Wednesday that an investigation into Musk's $44 billion purchase was not off the table.
Breton said he was pleased to hear that Musk considers the EU rules "a sensible approach to implement on a worldwide basis."
After Musk, a self-described "free speech absolutist," bought Twitter a month ago, groups that monitor the platform for racist, antisemitic and other toxic speech, such the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative, say it's been on the rise on the world's de facto digital public square.
Musk has signaled an interest in rolling back many of Twitter's previous rules meant to combat misinformation, most recently by abandoning enforcement of its COVID-19 misinformation policy. He already reinstated some high-profile accounts that had violated Twitter's content rules and had promised a "general amnesty" restoring most suspended accounts starting this week.
China eases virus controls amid effort to head off protests
BEIJING (AP) — More Chinese cities eased anti-virus restrictions and police patrolled their streets Thursday as the government tried to defuse public anger over some of the world's most stringent COVID measures and head off more protests.
Following weekend demonstrations at which some crowds made the politically explosive demand that leader Xi Jinping resign, the streets of major cities have been quiet in the face of a crackdown that has been largely out of sight.
Guangzhou in the south, Shijiazhuang in the north, Chengdu in the southwest and other major cities announced they were easing testing requirements and controls on movement. In some areas, markets and bus service reopened. A newspaper reported Beijing, the capital, has begun allowing some people with the virus to isolate at home, avoiding crowded quarantine centers that have prompted complaints. The government didn't immediately respond to a request for confirmation.
But many of the rules that brought people into the streets of Shanghai, Beijing and at least six other cities remain in force. The death of former leader Jiang Zemin this week could provide another opportunity for crowds to gather and potentially protest.
The announcements easing restrictions didn't mention last weekend's protests of the human cost of anti-virus measures that confine millions of people to their homes. But the timing and publicity suggested Xi's government was trying to mollify public anger.
While experts say Beijing's policies are unsustainable, they warn it can't relax controls that keep most travelers out of China until tens of millions of older people are vaccinated. They say that means "zero COVID" might stay in place for as much as another year.
Obama heads to Ga. as Warnock seeks big early vote advantage
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters have cast more than 1 million ballots ahead of the Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, with Warnock looking to juice an apparent Democratic head start in early voting with a visit Thursday from Barack Obama.
The former president will campaign with Warnock on the eve of the final day of early voting. The rally, which promises to be the largest event of Warnock's four-week runoff blitz, underscores the two parties' different approaches to early voting in the final contest of the 2022 election.
Democrats have employed an all-hands-on-deck push to bank as many votes as possible while Republicans, especially Walker, have taken a less aggressive approach that could leave the GOP nominee heavily dependent on runoff Election Day turnout.
Warnock led Walker by about 37,000 votes out of almost 4 million cast in the general election but fell short of the majority required under Georgia law. That triggered a four-week runoff blitz, with a shorter early voting window than occurred during the first round.
Statewide early voting data, including some weekend and Thanksgiving weekdays in certain counties, shows higher overall turnout in the most heavily Democratic counties and congressional districts. Still, both parties are finding data to tout as they jockey for any advantage in the final contest of the 2022 midterm election cycle, and both campaigns agree generally that Warnock will lead among early voters, as he did in the first round, while Walker will have the advantage in Election Day ballots, as he did in November. The respective margins will determine the eventual winner.
TargetSmart, a Democratic data firm, analyzed the identities of the 830,000-plus voters who'd cast ballots by the end of Tuesday and concluded that Democrats have increased their advantage by 14 percentage points over what it was with six days to go before the Nov. 8 election. That analysis did not include the 240,000-plus additional ballots cast Wednesday.
However Georgia’s runoff election turns out, Senate control is not in play: Democrats have already secured 50 seats and have Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote. That puts pressure on both Warnock's and Walker's campaigns to convince Georgia voters that it's worth their time to cast a second ballot, even if the national stakes aren't as high.
Justices keep student loan cancellation blocked for now
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday said the Biden administration program to cancel student loans will remain blocked for now, but the justices agreed to take up the case in late winter.
The court's decision to hear arguments relatively quickly means it is likely to determine whether the widespread loan cancellations are legal by late June.
That's about two months before the newly extended pause on loan repayments is set to expire.
The administration had wanted a court order that would have allowed the program to take effect even as court challenges proceed. But as a fallback, it suggested the high court hold arguments and decide the issue.
Biden's plan promises $10,000 in federal student debt forgiveness to those with incomes of less than $125,000, or households earning less than $250,000. Pell Grant recipients, who typically demonstrate more financial need, are eligible for an additional $10,000 in relief.
The Congressional Budget Office has said the program will cost about $400 billion over the next three decades.
More than 26 million people already applied for the relief, with 16 million approved, but the Education Department stopped processing applications last month after a federal judge in Texas struck down the plan.
The Texas case is one of two in which federal judges have forbidden the administration from implementing the loan cancellations.
In a separate lawsuit filed by six states, a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis also put the plan on hold, and that case before the Supreme Court.
