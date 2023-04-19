DeSantis appointees begin reshaping Disney World's district
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The new chair of Disney World's revamped governing body said Wednesday that new supervisors had good intentions about collaborating with the company after they were appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, so it was "shameful" when Disney signed agreements with their predecessors stripping them of most of their authority.
"Our board wanted to work with Disney, but Disney decided they didn't want to work with us. It was Disney's way or the highway," Martin Garcia, chair of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, said at the start of a board meeting.
In response, he had a warning about what the DeSantis-appointed supervisors who now oversee Disney World's vast Florida holdings might try to achieve in an evolving showdown between the governor and Disney: "Nothing is off the table at this point."
Among the changes board members made Wednesday were eliminating a planning agency and making the board responsible for future planning. They also said that in the future, they might consider acquiring more land under eminent domain, monetizing the district's assets to pay off debt, banning COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates, asserting the board's "superior authority" over the district and exploring new zoning for the construction of affordable housing for Disney workers on Disney World property.
Disney World required masks and had social distancing protocols in place in 2020 when it reopened after closing for several months in an effort to stop COVID-19's spread. DeSantis has been a fierce opponent of virus mask and vaccine mandates and has petitioned the state Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate "any and all wrongdoing" with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines.
Disney last year also announced plans to donate almost 80 acres (32 hectares) for the construction of 1,300 affordable housing units by a third-party developer.
Wednesday's meeting continued a battle pitting prospective presidential candidate DeSantis and Republican state lawmakers against Disney that started last year when the entertainment giant publicly opposed what critics call the state's "Don't Say Gay" legislation barring school instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. In retaliation, Florida lawmakers passed, and DeSantis signed, legislation reorganizing Disney World's company-controlled government, allowing the governor to appoint the five members of the Board of Supervisors. Disney previously had controlled the board for its 55-year existence.
Last month, the new DeSantis-appointees claimed their Disney-controlled predecessors pulled a fast one by stripping the new board of most powers and giving Disney control over design and construction at the theme park resort before the new members could take their seats.
At Wednesday's meeting, Garcia said the new supervisors last week discovered another "11th-hour agreement" between Disney and the previous supervisors that allows the company to set its own utility rates.
DeSantis and state lawmakers ratcheted up the pressure on Disney on Monday by proposing upcoming legislation that would require state inspections of Disney rides, which would be an unprecedented move since Florida's largest theme park operators have been able to conduct their own inspections. The lawmakers also plan to consider legislation that would revoke the agreements between the previous board supervisors and Disney.
Republican state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia said he had a message for Disney: "You are not going to win this fight. This governor is."
Disney has said all agreements made with the previous board were legal and approved in a public forum.
Disney CEO Bob Iger earlier this month said that any actions against the company that threaten jobs or expansion at its Florida resort was not only "anti-business" but "anti-Florida."
The new supervisors have hired a team of high-powered lawyers that includes a former Florida Supreme Court justice to possibly challenge the agreements between Disney and the old board. At Wednesday's meeting, the attorneys outlined their arguments for why the deals were illegal, claiming they weren't properly noticed and were self-dealing. They also said a district can't confer governmental powers to a private entity.
"Disney engaged in a caper worthy of Scrooge McDuck," said David Thompson, one of the attorneys.
Are you a Facebook user? You could get some settlement cash
Anyone in the U.S. who has had a Facebook account at any time since May 24, 2007, can now apply for their share of a $725 million privacy settlement that parent company Meta has agreed to pay.
Meta is paying to settle a lawsuit alleging the world's largest social media platform allowed millions of its users' personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.
It's not clear how much money individual users will receive. The larger the number of people submitting valid claims, the smaller each payment will be since the money has to be divided among them.
To apply for the settlement, users can fill out a form and submit it online, or print it out and mail it.
The case sprang from 2018 revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a firm with ties to Trump political strategist Steve Bannon, had paid a Facebook app developer for access to the personal information of about 87 million users of the platform. That data was then used to target U.S. voters during the 2016 campaign that culminated in Trump's election as the 45th president.
Uproar over the revelations led to a contrite Zuckerberg being grilled by U.S. lawmakers and spurred calls for people to delete their Facebook accounts.
Facebook's growth has stalled as more people connect and entertain themselves on rival services such as TikTok, but the social network still boasts more than 2 billion users worldwide, including an estimated 250 million in the U.S.
Speaker McCarthy unveils $1.5T debt bill, pushes toward vote
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy unveiled a sweeping package Wednesday that would raise the nation's debt limit by $1.5 trillion into next year while imposing a long list of Republican priorities, including new spending caps, work requirements for recipients of government aid and others that are sure to be nonstarters for the White House.
McCarthy announced that House Republicans were introducing their legislation just as President Joe Biden was taking the stage at a union hall in Maryland to warn of a looming fiscal crisis if Congress fails to take action to raise the debt ceiling, now at $31 trillion, to keep paying the nation's bills.
The 320-page "Limit, Save, Grow Act" unleashed by House Republicans has almost no chance of becoming law, but McCarthy is using the legislation as a strategic move, a starting point to draw Biden into negotiations that the White House has, so far, been unwilling to have over the debt crisis.
"President Biden is skipping town to deliver a speech in Maryland rather than sitting down to address the debt ceiling," McCarthy, R-Calif., said in a speech on the House floor.
The package was swiftly embraced by leading Republicans as McCarthy has worked intently to unite his often fractious majority. A vote in the House is expected next week, in hopes of pressuring Biden to respond. Democrats in the House and Senate are almost certain to be opposed.
Among the bill's highlights:
— It would raise the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion into next year, putting the issue squarely into the middle of the next presidential election.
— It would roll back spending to 2022 levels, and impose a 1% cap on future federal spending for the next decade, with likely exceptions for some defense accounts. It claws back unspent COVID-19 funds.
— Republicans want to rescind some of Biden's top policy achievements, including his executive action that provided student loan payment relief for millions of college students, a Democratic party priority.
— The House GOP measure would also roll back elements of Biden's signature Inflation Reduction Act — particularly the provisions that the White House and Democrats put in place to fight climate change — and halt money to the Internal Revenue Service that was designed to conduct audits of potential tax cheats.
Loading the bill up are other Republican priorities, including their marquee H.R. 1, a sweeping energy bill that aims to boost oil, gas and coal production while overhauling permitting regulations to ease such developments.
The package includes a long-sought Republican effort to impose tougher work requirements on recipients of government aid, including people dependent on food stamps, Medicaid for health care and general cash assistance.
Missing from the bill are reductions for the Medicare or Social Security programs used mainly by older Americans. Democrats had warned that Republicans wanted to gut those programs. It also steers clear of rescinding the $35 monthly cap on insulin for Medicare recipients and other provisions for lowering prescription drug prices that Biden signed into law last year.
Overall, the legislation is a designed to be a marker for Republicans, a bill that could unite what McCarthy's team has called the "five families" — the often warring factions of conservatives and hard-right Republicans in the House GOP majority.
What remains to be seen is if McCarthy's effort will satisfy the House Freedom Caucus and others on the speaker's right flank who have pushed for even steeper reductions and revisions in federal spending.
Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., the chairman of the Republican Main Street Caucus, said the final product included his group's priorities for spending caps, work requirements and other provisions.
With the nation in debt and the deadline looming in six weeks, "we are duty-bound to address both of those crises. Republicans have a reasonable plan to do so," Johnson said.
"We have to take action," said Rep. Don Bacon, a moderate Republican from Nebraska, who said he would vote for the bill.
But Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said he expects every Democrat will vote against the Republican package.
"It's a bill that screws regular people, plain and simple," said McGovern.
Raising the nation's debt limit, once a routine vote, has become politically treacherous in Congress, often used particularly by Republicans as leverage to extract priorities that they otherwise have been unable to pass into law.
For now, the Treasury Department is taking "extraordinary measures" to allow continued borrowing to pay off already accrued bills, but that will eventually run out, likely this summer.
This week, Goldman Sachs warned that the date when the federal government runs out of maneuvering room on its cash flows could be as early as "the first half of June."
"We must address record spending now," said a joint statement from McCarthy's leadership team, including Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Budget Chairman Jodey Arrington, R-Texas.
While the Republican leaders claimed the package would save money, some proposed changes would actually cost taxpayers.
Previously, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office had projected that rescinding the extra IRS funding would increase deficits over the coming decade by more than $114 billion.
A full CBO cost analysis of the new package is not expected for some time.
The plan has been in the works for weeks, if not longer, but came together quickly in recent days.
Oklahoma official who discussed killing reporters resigns
OKLAHOMA CITY — A county commissioner in far southeast Oklahoma who was identified by a local newspaper as one of several officials caught on tape discussing killing reporters and lynching Black people has resigned from office, Gov. Kevin Stitt's office confirmed Wednesday.
Stitt spokesperson Carly Atchison said the office received a handwritten resignation letter from McCurtain County Commissioner Mark Jennings. In it, Jennings says he is resigning immediately and that he plans to release a formal statement "in the near future regarding the recent events in our county."
The threatening comments by Jennings and officials with the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office were obtained following a March 6 meeting and reported by the McCurtain Gazette-News earlier this week in its weekend edition. They have sparked outrage and protests in the city of Idabel, the county seat.
In a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page on Tuesday, officials did not address the recorded discussion but claimed the recording was illegally obtained.
Also on Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed it has launched an investigation into the matter at the request of the governor.
The recorded conversation included Sheriff Kevin Clardy, sheriff's Capt. Alicia Manning, Jennings and Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix. During that conversation, Clardy, Manning and Jennings appear to discuss Bruce Willingham — the longtime publisher of the Gazette-News — and his son Chris Willingham, a reporter.
Jennings tells Clardy and Manning "I know where two deep holes are dug if you ever need them," and the sheriff responds, "I've got an excavator."
Jennings also says he's known "two or three hit men" in Louisiana, adding "they're very quiet guys."
In the recording, Jennings also appears to complain about not being able to hang Black people, saying: "They got more rights than we got."
The Associated Press is working to verify the authenticity of the recording. None of the four officials returned telephone calls or emails from The Associated Press seeking comment.
Bruce Willingham told the AP the recording was made when he left a voice-activated recorder inside the room after a county commissioner's meeting because he suspected the group was continuing to conduct county business after the meeting had ended, in violation of the state's Open Meeting Act.
Willingham said he twice spoke with his attorneys to be sure he was doing nothing illegal.
Joey Senat, a journalism professor at Oklahoma State University, said under Oklahoma law, the recording would be legal if it were obtained in a place where the officials being recorded did not have a reasonable expectation of privacy.
Bruce Willingham said he believes the local officials were upset about "stories we've run that cast the sheriff's office in an unfavorable light," including the death of Bobby Barrick — a Broken Bow, Oklahoma, man who died at a hospital in March 2022 after McCurtain County deputies shot him with a stun gun. The newspaper has filed a lawsuit against the sheriff's office seeking body camera footage and other records connected to Barrick's death.
Separately, Chris Willingham has filed a federal lawsuit against the sheriff's office, Clardy, Manning and the Board of County Commissioners alleging Manning slandered him after he wrote an eight-part series of articles detailing problems inside the sheriff's office. The lawsuit claims after the first few articles were published, Clardy and Manning began investigating which office employees were speaking to the newspaper and were attempting to get a search warrant for Willingham's phone.
The lawsuit, which was filed on the same day the recording was made, alleges that after the series was published, Manning told a third party during a teleconference that Chris Willingham exchanged marijuana for sexually explicit images of children from a man who had been arrested on child sex abuse image charges.
"Manning made these (and other) false statements about Willingham in retaliation for articles he wrote about the (sheriff's office) as a reporter for the McCurtain Gazette and to destroy his credibility as a reporter and journalist," the lawsuit states.
More than 100 people gathered outside the McCurtain County Courthouse in Idabel earlier this week, with many of them calling for the sheriff and other county officials to resign.
On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Sheriff's Association, a voluntary membership organization and not a regulatory agency, held an emergency meeting of its board. It voted unanimously to suspend Clardy, Manning and Hendrix from the association.
