Earns Walt Disney

In this Jan. 9, 2019, photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The new chair of Disney World's revamped governing body said Wednesday that it was "shameful" when Disney signed agreements with their predecessors stripping them of most of their authority.

 John Raoux I AP

DeSantis appointees begin reshaping Disney World's district

Newsletters

Recommended for you