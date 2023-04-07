US states consider ban on cosmetics with 'forever chemicals'
A growing number of state legislatures are considering bans on cosmetics and other consumer products that contain a group of synthetic, potentially harmful chemicals known as PFAS.
In Vermont, the state Senate gave final approval this week to legislation that would prohibit manufacturers and suppliers from selling or distributing any cosmetics or menstrual products in the state that have perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, as well as a number of other chemicals.
The products include shampoo, makeup, deodorant, sunscreen, hair dyes and more, said state Sen. Terry Williams, a Republican, and member of the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare.
"Many known toxic chemicals are used in or found as contaminants in personal care products, including PFAS, lead and formaldehyde," Williams said in reporting the bill to Senate colleagues.
California, Colorado and Maryland passed similar restrictions on cosmetics that go into effect in 2025. Other proposals are under consideration in Washington and Oregon while bills have also been introduced in Illinois, Rhode Island and Georgia.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, studies have linked PFAS exposure to increased cancer risk, developmental delays in children, damage to organs such as the liver and thyroid, increased cholesterol levels and reduced immune functions, especially among young children.
Like in Colorado and California, the proposed Vermont crackdown on PFAS — known as "forever chemicals" for their persistence in the environment — goes beyond cosmetics. The bill, which now must be considered by the Vermont House, would extend the ban to apparel, including outdoor apparel for severe wet conditions, athletic turf, clothing, ski wax and textiles, including upholstery, draperies, towels and bedding that intentionally contain PFAS. The bill has been referred to a House committee and the chairwoman said Friday that she's not sure if the panel will get to it this session. The legislation gives various timelines for the phaseouts.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says on its website that there have been few studies of the presence of PFAS in cosmetics, and the ones published found the concentration is at very low levels.
The Personal Care Products Council, which represents the cosmetics industry, says in 2020 it supported California legislation to phase out certain ingredients, including 13 PFAS in cosmetics, and identical legislative language in Maryland the following year. The group called for states to pass uniform laws to avoid confusion.
What's next for Tennessee's expelled lawmakers?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republicans have expelled two Democratic lawmakers from the state Legislature for their role in a protest calling for more gun control.
Republicans voted Thursday to expel two Black lawmakers who last week approached the front of the House chamber with a bullhorn and participated in a chant after joining protesters calling for passage of gun-control measures.
The protests followed the March 27 shooting at the Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville. Six people were killed, including three 9-year-old children.
GOP leaders argued that the move against Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson was necessary to draw a line against lawmakers using protest to disrupt House proceedings.
Jones and Pearson have regularly criticized the white-majority House chamber.
Jones was once temporarily banned from the Capitol several years ago for throwing a cup of liquid at then-House Speaker Glen Casada during a protest calling for the removal of a bust of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest, an early Ku Klux Klan leader.
Pearson faced scrutiny when he wore a black dashiki on the first day of the session rather than a suit and tie. Pearson later said a "white supremacist" attacked his choice to wear the tunic-like garment that originated in west Africa.
Rep. Gloria Johnson, who is white, also participated in the House floor protest. She survived a move to expel her by one vote.
Republicans have a supermajority control in the House, which allows them to advance most of the political agenda despite objections from Democrats.
County commissions in each of the expelled lawmakers' districts will choose replacements to serve until a special election can be held.
The commissions could choose to appoint Jones and Pearson to serve in the interim ahead of a special election, letting them return to the Capitol.
Depending on how fast the commissions and statehouse move, there is a chance that Jones and Pearson could return even before lawmakers adjourn, which is expected to be in several weeks. The expelled lawmakers also would be eligible to run in the special elections to fill the seats.
Local leaders in Davidson County, which encompasses Jones' Nashville district, have already scheduled a special meeting for Monday to discuss appointing an interim representative. Many have already voiced support for choosing Jones.
Over in Shelby County, which includes Pearson's district in Memphis, commissioners have not yet set a time to discuss temporarily filling the now-vacant legislative seat.
Democratic Rep. Torrey Harris, a Memphis Democrat, told reporters that he planned to meet with commission members Friday evening and hoped that another meeting would be scheduled soon.
Under the Tennessee Constitution, lawmakers cannot be expelled for the same offense twice.
Tennessee is a Republican-dominant state, but the two first-term lawmakers represented House districts that are extremely friendly to Democrats.
No Republican even ran against the pair following successful Democratic primary wins.
Pearson cruised to an easy win over nine other candidates in the January special election for House District 86 following longtime Rep. Barbara Cooper's death. The district runs from southwest Memphis north to the Millington area.
Jones had a tougher fight in his 2022 primary, beating Nashville Metro Council member Delishia Porterfield by fewer than 250 votes. Porterfield has been among Jones' supporters during the fight to expel him from the House.
The district includes southeast Nashville and the Nashville International Airport.
Attacks in Israel, West Bank kill 3 in worsening violence
JERUSALEM — Palestinian assailants carried out a pair of attacks on Friday, killing three people and wounding at least six as tensions soared after days of fighting at Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site, officials said. Earlier in the day, retaliatory Israeli airstrikes had hit Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, sparking fears of a broader conflict.
Israeli authorities said an Italian tourist was killed and five other Italian and British citizens were wounded when a car rammed into a group of tourists in Tel Aviv, Israel's commercial hub.
In a separate incident, two British-Israeli women were shot to death near a settlement in the occupied West Bank.
The spasm of violence in Israel and the West Bank heightened fears of an even more intense surge, with the rare convergence of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, the Jewish Passover holiday and Easter currently underway.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was calling up all reserve forces in Israel's border police, a paramilitary force usually deployed to suppress Palestinian unrest, "to confront the terror attacks."
The additional border police would be activated Sunday and join other units that have recently been deployed in Jerusalem and Lod, a town in central Israel with a mixed Jewish and Palestinian population.
Israel had unleashed rare airstrikes on Lebanon and bombarded the Gaza Strip on Friday morning, but later in the day there were signs that both sides were trying to keep the border hostilities in check. The fighting subsided after dawn, and midday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem — a flashpoint for violence in recent days — passed peacefully.
The round of violence erupted after Israeli police raided the mosque earlier in the week, sparking unrest in the contested capital and outrage across the Arab world. Militants fired an unusually large rocket barrage at Israel from southern Lebanon on Thursday — some of the heaviest and most serious cross-border violence since Israel's 2006 war with Lebanon's Hezbollah militants — as well as from Gaza.
In the Tel Aviv car-ramming late Friday, the alleged attacker rammed his vehicle into a group of civilians near a popular seaside park, police said. Israel's rescue service said a 30-year-old Italian man was killed, while five other British and Italian tourists — including a 74-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl — were receiving medical treatment for mild to moderate injuries.
Police said they shot and killed the driver of the car and identified him as a 45-year-old Palestinian citizen of Israel from the village of Kafr Qassem.
The shooting in the West Bank meanwhile killed the two sisters, who were in their 20s, and seriously wounded their 45-year-old mother near an Israeli settlement in the Jordan Valley, Israeli and British officials said. The family lived in the Efrat settlement, near the Palestinian city of Bethlehem, said Oded Revivi, the settlement's mayor.
Medics said they dragged the unconscious women from their smashed car, which appeared to have been pushed off the road.
No groups claimed responsibility for either attack. But the Hamas militant group that rules Gaza praised both incidents as retaliation for Israeli raids earlier this week on the Al-Aqsa mosque — the third-holiest site in Islam. On Tuesday, police arrested and beat hundreds of Palestinians there, who responded by hurling rocks and firecrackers at officers.
Friday's airstrikes on neighboring Lebanon targeted Hamas militant sites, the Israeli military said, accusing the group of firing the nearly three dozen rockets that slammed into open areas and towns in northern Israel on Thursday. The bombardment seemed designed to avoid drawing in Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Shiite group that Israel considers its most immediate threat.
There were no reports of serious casualties from the airstrikes, but several people in the southern Lebanese town of Qalili, including Syrian refugees, said they were lightly wounded.
Biden sports plan angers transgender advocates, opponents
A Biden administration proposal to forbid outright bans on transgender athletes sparked outrage from conservative leaders while also angering trans rights activists who note schools could still prevent some athletes from participating on teams that align with their gender identity.
The proposed rule, which still faces a lengthy approval process, establishes that blanket bans, like those that have been approved in at least 20 states, would violate Title IX, the landmark gender-equity legislation enacted in 1972. But schools that receive federal funding could still adopt policies that limit transgender students' participation, particularly in more competitive high school and college sports.
Under the proposal, it would be much more difficult for schools to ban, for example, a transgender girl in elementary school from playing on a girls basketball team. But it would also leave room for schools to develop policies that prohibit trans athletes from playing on more competitive teams if those policies are designed to ensure fairness or prevent sports-related injuries.
Imara Jones, a trans woman who created "The Anti-Trans Hate Machine" podcast, blasted the proposal, saying President Joe Biden is attempting to "straddle the fence" on a human rights issue ahead of an election year by giving legal recourse to schools that bar some trans athletes from competition.
"The Biden Administration framed their proposal as a ban on blanket discrimination against trans athletes," Jones said. "But actually, it provides guidelines for how schools and universities can ban trans athletes legally."
Extensive research is virtually nonexistent when it comes to determining whether adolescent trans girls have a clear athletic advantage over cisgender girls.
The U.S. Department of Education declined to comment Friday on criticisms from trans rights advocates.
Despite criticisms, some transgender athletes welcomed the proposal as an important first step toward protecting trans kids' access to sports.
"I would love to see protections expanded to include elite and collegiate sports, but this seems like a good start," said Iszac Henig, a trans man and competitive swimmer at Yale University. "Trans athletes should have the ability to compete on the team of their choice if their athletic skills allow it."
Some LGBTQ+ organizations, such as the nonprofit GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders, applauded the proposal for allowing schools to adopt what it considers "reasonable policies for inclusion of transgender athletes that take into account differences between sports and across levels of competition."
Justice Thomas says he didn't have to disclose luxury trips
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said Friday he was not required to disclose the many trips he and his wife took that were paid for by Republican megadonor Harlan Crow.
Describing Crow and his wife, Kathy, as "among our dearest friends," Thomas said in a statement that he was advised by colleagues on the nation's highest court and others in the federal judiciary that "this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable." Thomas did not name the other justices or those in the judiciary with whom he had consulted.
The nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica reported Thursday that Thomas, who has been a justice for more than 31 years, has for more than two decades accepted luxury trips from Crow nearly every year.
Thomas, 74, and his wife, Virginia, have traveled on Crow's yacht and private jet as well as stayed at his private resort in New York's Adirondack Mountains, ProPublica reported. A 2019 trip to Indonesia the story detailed could have cost more than $500,000 had Thomas chartered the plane and yacht himself.
Supreme Court justices, like other federal judges, are required to file an annual financial disclosure report which asks them to list gifts they have received but provides exemptions for hospitality from friends.
Ethics experts have offered conflicting views about whether Thomas was required to disclose the trips. Last month, the federal judiciary bolstered disclosure requirements for all judges, including the high court justices, although overnight stays at personal vacation homes owned by friends remain exempt from disclosure.
New York University law professor Stephen Gillers, an authority on legal ethics, said Thomas' statement "is an abdication of his responsibility" under ethics guidelines.
"Thomas is shamelessly seeking to shift the blame for his failure to report Crow's princely hospitality to advice he allegedly received from other Justices when he joined the court more than 30 years ago. Most of them are now dead and, conveniently, cannot contradict him," Gillers wrote in an email.
Charles Geyh, a law professor at Indiana University who studies judicial ethics, wrote in an email that he doubts any justice would have advised Thomas against disclosure if he had laid out the details in ProPublica's report, "hundreds of thousands of dollars in luxurious travel and accommodations at exotic locales spanning decades, from a benefactor who has a deeply rooted partisan and ideological interest in the future of the Court on which the justice sits."
University of Pittsburgh ethics expert Arthur Hellman said that even if Thomas could reasonably have believed he did not have to report Crow's gifts, he still should have. "It would have been preferable in the sense of public confidence in the courts if he had disclosed," Hellman said.
Thomas, the longest-serving member of the court, said he has always tried to comply with disclosure guidelines. Regarding the recent changes, "It is, of course, my intent to follow this guidance in the future," he said in the statement.
The new reporting requirements appear to cover almost all the travel and lodging Crow provided, Hellman said. The mere need to disclose could make judges more reluctant to accept the gifts in the first place, he said.
"If I had to predict, I'd say Justice Thomas will be seeing less of Harlan Crow's luxurious properties," Hellman said.
Democratic lawmakers said the ProPublica story was the latest illustration of why the Supreme Court should adopt an ethics code and further tighten the rules on travel and other gifts.
It is by no means clear that the justices will agree to subject themselves to an ethics code or that Congress will seek to impose one on the court.
Thomas did not refer to any individual trips paid for by Crow. But he said, "As friends do, we have joined them on a number of family trips during the more than quarter century we have known them."
Last year, questions about Thomas' ethics arose when it was disclosed that he did not step away from election cases following the 2020 election despite the fact that his wife, a conservative activist, reached out to lawmakers and the Trump White House to urge defiance of the election results.
