Dangerous heat wave baking US Southwest brings triple-digit temperatures and fire risk to California
LOS ANGELES — After a historically wet winter and a cloudy spring, California's summer was in full swing Thursday as a heat wave that's been scorching much of the U.S. Southwest brings triple-digit temperatures and an increased risk of wildfires.
Blistering conditions will build Friday and throughout the weekend in the central and southern parts of the state, where many residents should prepare for the hottest weather of the year, the National Weather Service warned.
Midday highs were mostly expected to be above 100 degrees, and desert areas could reach 120, forecasters said. Little relief was expected overnight, when temperatures could remain in the 80s. Excessive heat warnings and watches were posted or set to take effect for much of the state through the weekend.
"Please plan accordingly, this is not the time to be hiking or be outside for long durations," the weather service's Los Angeles office said on Twitter. "If you need to work outside, shift hours to the early morning, take frequent breaks and hydrate!"
Employers were reminded to adhere to regulations that require outdoor workers are given water, shade and regular breaks to cool off. The state will be performing spot checks at work sites to make sure the rules are being followed, said Jeff Killip with the Division of Occupational Safety & Health.
Across the U.S., more than 113 million people were under extreme heat advisories, watches and warnings, mostly in the Southwest, the National Weather Service reported Wednesday.
Forecasters said the long-duration heat wave is extremely dangerous, especially for older people, homeless residents and other vulnerable populations. The heat could persist into next week as a high pressure dome moves west from Texas. In Arizona, temperatures have hit 110 degrees for more than a dozen consecutive days.
Vermont braces for more rain in wake of historic flooding
Vermont prepared for the next round of storms — and possibly a tornado — as people took advantage of calm weather Thursday to clean up from historic flooding that damaged thousands of homes, businesses and roads, and left some residents stranded.
As floodwaters receded, the good news was that there were no new rescue missions, dams were holding up and more roads reopened. The bad news was that strong thunderstorms were expected to move into parts of the state by Thursday night, which could cause more flash flooding, Gov. Phil Scott said at a news conference. Conditions could spawn a tornado, he said. And the state could get more heavy rain over the weekend.
"The period we are more concerned about is Sunday because that could be more widespread and heavier, but not nearly on the scale of what we saw earlier in the week," National Weather Service meteorologist Seth Kutikoff said.
Scott said it's important for Vermonters to be vigilant, and that includes not going into the water.
"We've seen many pictures on social media of kids swimming in floodwaters. This is not typical rainwater — it's filled with chemicals, oil, waste, and more. It's simply not safe," he said.
New Hampshire, where some roads, towns and campgrounds were flooded in several western counties, was also in the latest storm's path.
"We strongly encourage residents and visitors, especially campers staying at sites along rivers and streams, and campgrounds in low-lying parts, to know what to do if evacuation is needed," said Robert Buxton, director of the state's Homeland Security and Management agency.
Other New England states to the south were also drying out, including Connecticut, where officials warned boaters and others about dangerous debris in the Connecticut River, including large trees. A dock with several boats attached was washed away in Glastonbury, just south of Hartford, and was seen floating down the river a few towns away.
In Vermont, communities were cleaning up from the floods that were more destructive in some places than 2011's Tropical Storm Irene and regarded as the worst natural disaster since the 1927 floods, which killed dozens of people and caused widespread destruction. Unlike that event, no injuries or fatalities have been reported with this week's flooding.
Transportation officials were moving equipment to areas that were considered more flood-prone to prepare for the storms as they continued to evaluate damage, including to rail lines. Amtrak and other railroad service has been suspended.
One death in New York was blamed on the storm — a woman whose body was found after she was swept away in Fort Montgomery, a small Hudson River community about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of New York City.
Scott said he has submitted a request for a major disaster declaration to President Joe Biden. "It's separate from, and in addition to, the federal emergency declaration the president already signed" on Tuesday, he said. If approved, the declaration would provide federal support for recovering communities.
In Vermont's small state capital of Montpelier, where the swollen Winooski River had flooded downtown, the elevator at City Hall was damaged, making the building inaccessible, spokesperson Evelyn Prim said.
"Cleanup from the hazardous floodwater damage in City Hall is expected to take several months. Because of this, City Hall will be closing until further notice," she said.
Offers of help poured in, including free pet food from an animal shelter in Morrisville and a donation collection for water and nonperishable food items at the University of Vermont. A Vermont Main Street Flood Relief Fund was set up to help small businesses and the Vermont Community Foundation established a fund to help longer-term efforts for people and communities. An annual concert, the Do Good Fest in Montpelier, will be livestreamed and act as a fundraiser.
"One of the defining truths about Vermont is that Vermonters look out for one another," said Dan Smith, the foundation's CEO. "We saw it during the pandemic; we saw it during Tropical Storm Irene."
First over-the-counter birth control pill gets FDA approval
WASHINGTON — Federal regulators on Thursday approved the nation's first over-the-counter birth control pill in a landmark decision that will soon allow American women and girls to obtain contraceptive medication as easily as they buy aspirin and eyedrops.
The Food and Drug Administration cleared once-a-day Opill to be sold without a prescription, making it the first such medication to be moved out from behind the pharmacy counter. The manufacturer, Ireland-based Perrigo, won't start shipping the pill until early next year, and there will be no age restrictions on sales.
Hormone-based pills have long been the most common form of birth control in the U.S., used by tens of millions of women since the 1960s. Until now, all of them required a prescription.
Medical societies and women's health groups have pushed for wider access for decades, noting that an estimated 45% of the 6 million annual pregnancies in the U.S. are unintended. Teens and girls, women of color and those with low incomes report greater hurdles in getting prescriptions and picking them up.
The challenges can include paying for a doctor's visit, getting time off from work and finding child care.
"This is really a transformation in access to contraceptive care," said Kelly Blanchard, president of Ibis Reproductive Health, a nonprofit group that supported the approval. "Hopefully this will help people overcome those barriers that exist now."
Perrigo says Opill could be an important new option for the estimated 15 million U.S. women who currently use no birth control or less effective methods, such as condoms. They are a fifth of women who are child-bearing age.
But how many women will actually gain access depends on the medication's price, which Perrigo plans to announce later this year.
"The reason why so many of us worked tirelessly for years to get over-the-counter birth control pills is to improve access ... cost shouldn't be one of those barriers," said Dr. Pratima Gupta of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
Most older birth control pills cost $15 to $30 for a month's supply without insurance coverage.
Over-the-counter medicines are generally much cheaper than prescriptions, but they typically aren't covered by insurance.
Forcing insurers to cover over-the-counter birth control would require a regulatory change by the federal government, which women's advocates are urging the Biden administration to implement.
The FDA approval gives U.S. women another birth control option amid the legal and political battles over reproductive health, including last year's reversal of Roe v. Wade, which has upended abortion access across the U.S.
That said, Opill's approval is unrelated to the ongoing court battles over the abortion pill mifepristone. And anti-abortion groups have generally emphasized that they do not oppose contraceptives, which are used to prevent pregnancies, not end them.
No fingerprints, DNA from cocaine found at the White House
WASHINGTON — No fingerprints or DNA turned up on the baggie of cocaine found in a lobby at the White House last week despite a sophisticated FBI crime lab analysis, and surveillance footage of the area didn't identify a suspect, according to a summary of the Secret Service investigation obtained by The Associated Press. There are no leads on who brought the drugs into the building.
U.S. Secret Service agents found the white powder during a routine White House sweep on July 2, in a heavily trafficked West Wing lobby where staff go in and out, and tour groups gather to drop their phones and other belongings.
"Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered," Secret Service officials said in the summary.
It's most likely the bag was left behind by one of the hundreds of visitors who traveled in and out of the building over the weekend, according to a person familiar with the investigation who was not authorized to talk about an ongoing probe and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
The presence of cocaine at the White House prompted a flurry of criticism and questions from Republicans, who received a closed briefing Thursday on the results of the investigation.
"There is no equal justice," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Thursday. "Anything revolving around 'Biden, Inc.' gets treated different than any other American and that's got to stop."
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden believed it was "incredibly important" for the Secret Service to get to the bottom of how the drugs ended up in the White House. The Secret Service is responsible for securing the White House and led the investigation.
Biden wasn't there at the time of the discovery. He was at Camp David with members of his family for the holiday weekend.
The complex was briefly evacuated as a precaution when the white powder was found. The fire department was called in to test the substance on the spot to determine whether it was hazardous, and the initial test came back negative for a biohazard but positive for cocaine.
The bag was sent for a secondary, more sensitive lab analysis. Homeland Security's National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center analyzed the item for any biothreats. Tests conducted at the facility came back negative.
The cocaine and packaging underwent further forensics testing, including advanced fingerprint and DNA work at the FBI's crime laboratory, according to the summary. The FBI also did chemical testing.
Meanwhile, Secret Service investigators put together a list of several hundred individuals who may have accessed the area where the drugs were found. Anyone who comes through the White House must give identifying information and pass through security before entering.
But the lab results didn't turn up latent fingerprints or DNA, so agents can't compare anything to the possible suspect pool. White House staff are fingerprinted; participants in tour groups are not.
Video of the West Executive street lobby entrance did not identify the person or provide any solid investigative leads, the Secret Service said.
The lobby is open to staff-led tours of the West Wing, which are scheduled for nonworking hours on the weekends and evenings. Those tours are invitation-only and led by White House staff for friends, family and other guests. Most staffers who work in the complex can request an evening or weekend tour slot, but there is often a long wait list. There were tours on the day, a Sunday, the drugs were found, as well as on the two preceding days.
The Situation Room, located in the West Wing, where staffers would also drop their phones before entering, has been undergoing construction work and was not in use at the time the baggie was found, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said last week.
Biden says he's serious about pursuing prisoner exchange for WSJ reporter
HELSINKI — President Joe Biden on Thursday said he's serious about pursuing a prisoner exchange for a Wall Street Journal reporter who has been detained in Russia for more than 100 days.
The Kremlin earlier this month suggested that it was open to a possible prisoner exchange that could involve Evan Gershkovich, but it underscored that such talks must be held out of the public eye.
Speaking at a news conference in Helsinki, Finland, Biden made clear that the U.S. is interested.
"I'm serious on a prisoner exchange," said Biden, who was concluding a five-day visit to Europe that took him to the UK, Lithuania and Finland. "And I'm serious about doing all we can to free Americans being illegally held in Russia or anywhere else for that matter, and that process is underway."
Gershkovich was arrested on espionage charges in the city of Yekaterinburg while on a reporting trip. He is being held at Moscow's Lefortovo prison, notorious for its harsh conditions. A Moscow court recently upheld a ruling to keep him in custody until Aug. 30.
Gershkovich and his employer deny the allegations, and the U.S. government has declared him to be wrongfully detained. His arrest rattled journalists in Russia. Authorities there have not provided any evidence to support the espionage charges.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed last week that there have been "discussions" between the two sides, but cautioned that there is not yet "a clear pathway" to winning Gershkovich's freedom.
Gershkovich is the first American reporter to face espionage charges in Russia since September 1986, when Nicholas Daniloff, a Moscow correspondent for U.S. News and World Report, was arrested by the KGB. Daniloff was released 20 days later in a swap for an employee of the Soviet Union's U.N. mission who was arrested by the FBI, also on spying charges.
In Washington, the Wall Street Journal and Gershkovich's family have sought to keep the spotlight on his detention.
At a National Press Club event on Thursday, Gershkovich's sister, Danielle, described the emotional toll from her brother's captivity. "I just try to take it day-by-day. It still feels unreal sometimes. For my parents, it's a full-time job."
She said she had received a letter from him just this week.
One silver lining of the 100th day marker, she said, was the publicity and attention for her brother.
"Seeing Evan's face in the news was just really heartening. At such a dark time, it's wonderful to see his face again."
