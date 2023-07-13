APTOPIX Arizona Heat Weather

A Jet takes flight from Sky Harbor International Airport as the sun sets over downtown Phoenix, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Millions of people around the Southwest are living through a historic heat wave. Even the heat-experienced desert city of Phoenix is being tested Wednesday as temperatures hit 110 degrees Fahrenheit for more than a dozen consecutive days. Phoenix is currently America's hottest large city with temperatures forecast to hit as high as 119 degrees Fahrenheit over the weekend.

 Matt York I AP

Dangerous heat wave baking US Southwest brings triple-digit temperatures and fire risk to California

