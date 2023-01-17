MULDON – Jan. 12’s severe weather outbreak was not forecasted to be a very eventful one like it turned out to be. Prior to the storm front, Mississippi and Alabama were only expected to witness a low-end severe weather threat due to lack of instability.
Instability is one of many factors that a meteorologist looks at for severe weather potential. Other factors are wind shear, moisture, dewpoints and temperature. The only thing lacking for a bigger threat was the instability, which wasn’t forecasted to be particularly high.
The primary threat that day was damaging winds. However, as with all severe weather threats, you can never rule out a tornado, no matter how low the risk is. Jan. 12 was one of those days when the forecast models didn’t have a good handle until the day of the event.
Even I was surprised by the amount of tornadoes that occurred. Jan. 12 had a confirmed 26 tornadoes, including the EF1 tornado that affected Muldon with estimated winds of 105 mph.
According to preliminary data from the National Weather Service-Memphis, the tornado was 35 yards wide, and its path length was .16 miles. Its start time was 6:29 a.m., and the end time was 6:30 a.m. It initially touched down southeast of the intersection of highways 45 Alternate and 25.
The one home impacted had its porch and a large portion of its roof completely removed, and several windows were broken. Additionally, a work shop behind the home was completely destroyed, and two utility poles located behind it were snapped.
For Monroe County, this was the first January tornado since 2013 and only the seventh one in January going back to 1904.
There were three tornado emergency-type warnings issued that day by the National Weather Service-Birmingham for the supercell storm that produced the Selma, Alabama tornado.
A Tornado Emergency is issued on rare occasions when a damaging tornado is ongoing and headed towards highly populated areas. The first issuance of the Tornado Emergency was used for the Moore, Oklahoma tornado on May 3, 1999. Since then, 194 Tornado Emergencies have been issued with the highest one-day count occurring on April 27, 2011 when a total of 16 were issued.
Tornado Emergencies are rare with less than 20 being issued per year. When the first one was issued Jan. 12, it was the first January issuance since 2017 and the most issued in one day for January since 2012. Jan. 12 had the most January tornadoes in a single day since 2020. As of Jan. 16, the tornado count for this January was at 58. This is the highest total for January since 2020 plus the highest of both January 2021 and 2022 combined.
The Selma, Alabama tornado was rated an EF2 with estimated winds of 130 mph, and it tracked up to 22.72 miles. The Autauga, Alabama tornado was rated an EF3 with estimated winds of 150 mph, and it tracked up to 76.67 miles.
