TUPELO • B.J. Hamilton likes to do a lot of things with her hands.
Three months shy of her 90th birthday, Hamilton uses her hands to live an active, productive life. She works on projects around the home, like lay flooring in her bathroom or paint kitchen cabinets.
Hamilton’s hands allow to enjoy favorite activites like sewing, planting flowers or turning the pages of her Bible during her Wednesday night study at Belden Methodist Church.
“I guess my that’s why I’ve lived as long as I have,” Hamilton said. “I like to stay busy. I have a lot of interests, and I think that’s important to people.”
Four times a year, Hamilton uses her hands at work to compile a small book. It’s 3 inches by 5 inches in size, usually running about 20 pages, and convinient enough to fit in a jeans or shirt pocket. She prints 500 copies every quarter when she revises the information.
Hamilton wants each booklet to go from her hands and into the hands of someone who needs help.
It could be a person fighting to stay off alcohol or drugs, a family member whose loved one is in active addiction, somone feeling the pain of past hurts or anyone having a hard time coping with life.
With the booklet in their hands, someone can find support groups and meetings that can help them connect with a community of people who are in recovery.
“This information is so important,” Hamilton said. “People need to know where to go for meetings.”
NCADD
Compiling, printing and distributing the booklet are a few of Hamilton’s many roles with the National Council on Alcohol and Drug Dependence (NCADD) of Northeast Mississippi in Tupelo. She serves as executive secretary to Dody Vail, the NCADD executive director.
NCADD, an United Way agency, serves clients in 11 counties stretching – from Tishomingo to Winston and from Lafayette to the Mississippi/Alabama state line. The NCADD building in downtown Tupelo also includes New Directions, a recovery bookstore and gift shop.
Hamilton has missed only four days of work in 19 years at NCADD, according to Vail, comparing Hamilton to Radar O’Reilly, the dependable character in the “MASH” movie and TV series.
“B.J. is the glue that holds the daily operation of this agency together,” Vail said. “We could not serve all the people seeking help for addictions without her booking all our appointments, paying bills, typing all our asseessment report summaries, keeping all our files in good order, ordering all our recovery-oriented book inventory and answering our crisis calls.”
Hamilton arrives for work a few minutes before noon Monday through Friday and stays through closing time.
“On the days we have board meetings, I come in a little early to be prepared,” she said. “I enjoy the people I work with. They are just so great.”
Hamilton especially enjoys serving the people who benefit from NCADD’s booklet, which includes times and locations for a variety of recovery groups like Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Al-Anon and Christian-based support meetings like Celebrate Recovery. The booklet includes NCADD’s phone number, email address and webpage address.
“It takes a month to get it all together,” she said. “I do a lot of calling. I want to make sure the meetings are still going on or if they’re not. It’s a disservice to someone who needs a meeting desperately and it’s not there. That’s not good.”
Vail said Hamilton “single-handily keeps the network that we call ‘the grapevine’ of current meeting information open and flowing from all these anonymous groups.”
Hamilton’s desire to help people in recovery has grown ever since she began working for NCADD. She admits she’s never worked a 12-step program.
“I didn’t know anything about it until I came here,” she said. “Now that I’m here and how important it is, yeah, I’m very passionate about it. There are people I know who have problems, maybe not drugs or alcohol, but it’s overeating and other different things. Addiction affects people in so many difffent ways.”
Hamilton especially feels for the children in dysfunctional families affected by addiction.
“You never know how it affects the children,” she said. “The children are subjected to so many things – fights and fusses and more fusses. So many have been taken out of homes, and hopefully it’s temporary and the parents will be able to get the help they need and be able to get their children back and give them the love they need.”
Interests
Hamilton, an Indiana native, moved to Tupelo in the early 1970s. Her family includes three daughters, a son, 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
When not at work, Hamilton uses her hands to tackle a number of projects around her home.
“I love to read and I love to sew,” she said. “I love to do projects. I laid the flooring in my bathroom and then I put wallpaper in my bathroom. Several months ago, I painted my kitchen cabinets. I have three tomato plants and a lot of flowers, and I cut my own grass. I have a riding lawn mower. Plus, I’m active in my church.”
Hamilton said completing tasks at age 89 gives her joy. She adds she has the same feeling when she completes the meeting pocket guide and it’s being used by someone who needs recovery.
“When you do something and it gets done, you have a good feeling of accomplishment,” she said. “I like that feeling.”