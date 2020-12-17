Crosby wins Garden Club essay contest
Willow Crosby of Tupelo is the 2020 state winner of the Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc. essay contest.
The contest topic was “Challenges in Preserving Our Natural Habitats” and her sponsor was the Tupelo Garden Club. She also came in third in the nation for her essay.
Crosby is the daughter of Mechelle Crosby. She graduated from Tupelo High School in 2020 with Special Distinction.
She is a student at the University of Mississippi in The Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College and The Center for Manufacturing Excellence. Crosby plans to major in accounting and analytics with a minor in manufacturing.
UM Columns Society inducts Armistead
Charlotte Armistead of Tupelo has been inducted as a member of the University of Mississippi’s Columns Society.
The Columns Society is a group of 15 men and 15 women who serve as the official hosts and hostesses for the University of Mississippi.
Based upon the principles of humble service, leadership and integrity, the Columns Society serves the university at all functions where it is desired to have students welcome and accompany guests and visitors.Armistead is a senior majoring ininternational studies, Arabic, and intelligence and security studies. She was inducted into the 2020 Columns Society class, which is named after Vice Chancellor Larry Sparks.
Itawamba CC selects 2021 pom squad
Itawamba Community College has selected members of its 2021 Pom Squad.
They include Abigail Hitt of Amory; Kelsi Little of Columbus; Ashton Bryan of Fulton; Sydney Scribner of Mooreville; Maleigh Collier of Nettleton; Madison Foster of New Albany; Lydia Walker of Olive Branch; Mabry Chamblee of Pontotoc; Emma Cate Sparks of Saltillo; Kaiyah Ruth, Alexius Young, both of Shannon and A’jalauh Caldwell of Sherman.
The ICC Pom Squad performs at all home basketball games. The director is Roxie Thomas-Clayton of Tupelo.
ICC schedules food service pathway class
Itawamba Community College has scheduled a Food Service Pathway class at the Belden Center (3200 Adams Farm Rd.) beginning Jan. 11.
Classes will meet Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Feb. 5.
The program includes Serve Safe Food Manager Certification, Serve Safe Alcohol Certification, CPR, certificate of completion, proper food handling standards, kitchen safety practices, culinary techniques, interview skills and résumé building, money handling and front of the house and back of the house operations.
For more information or to register, contact program director Christy Scheuer at acscheuer@iccms.edu or (662) 407-1505; or pathway coordinator Josh Gammill at jegammill@iccms.edu or (662) 407-1569.