Four hundred and four (404) Northeast Mississippi Community College students achieved a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5-3.9 on a 4.0 scale for the 2021 fall semester and as a result, have been named to the college's distinguished Vice President's List.
Included in the list are representatives from 74 different cities, towns and communities across the United States of America - 392 Vice-President's List scholars are from Mississippi, six hail from Tennessee, three are from Alabama, two are from Arkansas and one is from Michigan. Three hundred and thirteen scholars came from the college's five-county service area of Alcorn, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union counties while 91 were from outside the service area.
Overall, 650 individuals were either named to the President's List or the Vice President's List at Northeast for the 2021 fall semester.
Students who earned inclusion on the 2021 Fall Vice President's List at Northeast Mississippi Community College were:
Jacob Aaron, Jacob Bateman, Natasha Bridges, Ignatius Cameron, Walter Covington, Jessica Dawe, Robert Gaines, Jordan Gooch, Torrance Griffis, Katie Gullick;
Bradley Hampton, Raven Hervey, Cade Howell, James Knox, Keragen McCullough, Harley Miller, Madison Nobles, Jaylee Ragsdale, Nathaniel Reed, Christopher Roaton;
Kimberly Roaton, Allie Rodgers, Alejandro Rodriguez, Ameilya Stewart, Ivan Turner, Larry Turner and Nayely Urzua.