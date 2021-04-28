Two hundred and six (206) Northeast Mississippi Community College students achieved a grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 on a 4.0 scale for the 2020 fall semester and as a result, have been named to the college’s distinguished President’s List. Students from this area who earned inclusion on the 2020 Fall President’s List at Northeast Mississippi Community College were:
Fulton: Gailyn Cheyenne Bell Dunigan, Desiree Celeste Taylor
Golden: Lauren Reese Jarrell, Dana Kay Malone, Anna Lise Moore, Rhett Sterling Smith
Belmont: Logan Ray Fowler, Tonna Lee Smith, George Wesley Wiltshire