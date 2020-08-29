NETTLETON TIGERS
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-3A
2019 record: 6-6, 2-3 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: John Keith (1st year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Marcus Thomas, LB/RB, Sr.
• Piled up 168 tackles, including 25 for loss, six forced fumbles and won 1-3A Defensive MVP last season.
Davis Oswalt, QB/LB, Sr.
• Takes over the starting quarterback role after being another one of the Tigers’ leaders on defense last season.
Charlie Sullivan, LB/WR, Sr.
• Had 82 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles as a junior.
COACHING ‘EM UP
John Keith takes over as the Tigers’ head coach after running Tupelo’s offense for six seasons. He has also previously been head coach at Mooreville, his alma mater.
OFFENSE
Davis Oswalt (Sr.) takes over the starting quarterback role after filling a variety of roles last season.
Running backs Roderick Patterson (Jr.) and Jamonte Guines (Sr.) provide a good combination in the backfield, along with Jacorien Moore (Jr.).
Dedrick Johnson is a big hole to fill at wide receiver, but Zavian Dilworth (So.) and Tyler Hill (Jr.) are returning starters, and Keylin Ruff (Sr.) is a newcomer with some size.
The line is an area with several returning starters, including Drew Humble (Jr.), Blake Lauderdale (Jr.), Casey Jo Fowler (Sr.) and Devin Harris (Jr.). Emmanuel Justice (So.) could fill the remaining spot there.
DEFENSE
Linebacker is the area of strength for Nettleton with leading tackler Marcus Thomas (Sr.) returning there along with Charlie Sullivan (Sr.) and Jake Lauderdale (Jr.).
Parker Flurry (Sr.) and Sadarius Conway (Sr.) are returning starters on the line. Donovan Pack (So.) is expected to join that group.
Johnson will also be a loss in the secondary where he led in interceptions last season. Keandre Johnson (Sr.) is a returning starter and could be joined by Carter Crawley (Jr.) and Moore.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Special teams is an area of strength for the Tigers with kicker Jackson Cheek (Jr.) and punter Evan Smith (Jr.). On returns, Nettleton could use Dilworth, Moore, Hill, Sullivan and Patterson.
X-FACTOR
Nettleton had a boost to an already strong defensive group when Marcus Thomas opted against graduating early and came back for his senior season.
COACH SPEAK
“We are really fortunate to come into the situation with a really good strong senior class of core guys. Our junior class also has some guys that have really pushed themselves to get better this summer. This has been a good transition so far, and we have had good numbers in our workouts.” – John Keith
Melissa Meador