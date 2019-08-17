Nettleton Tigers
FAST FACTS
Division: 4-3A
2018 record: 4-6, 1-4 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Ken Topps (4th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Graham Gardner, QB, Sr.
• Passed for 1,698 yards and 18 TDs as a junior.
Marcus Thomas, LB, Sr.
• Piled up 116 tackles, including 13 for loss.
Dedrick Johnson, WR/CB, Sr.
• Fourth-year starter who was the Tigers’ leading receiver with 41 catches for 698 yards.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Ken Topps added former Hamilton head coach Josh Baty to coach the offensive line.
OFFENSE
Graham Gardner (Sr.) comes back for his second year at quarterback, where he threw 18 touchdowns last season.
Topps said Roderick Patterson (So.) has stood out at running back this summer, but there’s plenty of depth in Ladarius Pounds (Jr.), Marcus Thomas (Sr.), Davis Oswalt (Jr.) and Jalen Scott (Sr.).
Dedrick Johnson (Sr.) and Scott are returning at wide receiver with Charlie Sullivan (Jr.), Micah Carrisoza (Sr.) and Oswalt also there.
Five return with experience on the line – Blake Lauderdale (So.) at left tackle, Adam Jones (Sr.) at left guard, Drew Humble (So.) at center, Casey Jo Fowler (Jr.) at right guard and Devon Harris (So.) at right tackle.
DEFENSE
Linebackers are the strength with Thomas and Oswalt combining for 182 tackles last season. Sullivan also returns there with either Saeviahn Bell (Jr.) or Jake Lauderdale (So.) filling the other spot.
On the line, George Self (Sr.), Parker Flurry (Jr.) and Unarius Miller (Sr.) all return experience.
In the secondary, Jaccorin Moore (So.) fills in at cornerback with Carrisoza and Scott returning at safety. Keandre Johnson (Jr.) and D.J. Ivy (Sr.) will be new starters.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Sophomores Jackson Cheek at kicker and Evan Smith at punter are a strength.
Johnson, Scott, Moore, Patterson, Oswalt and Carrisoza can all return kicks.
X-FACTOR
Experience will be key as Nettleton lost just five starters on both sides of the ball.
COACH SPEAK
“To be in a tie the last two years isn’t fun, but we’re still focused on reaching the playoffs as one of our goals. It’s all about getting over the hump.” - Ken Topps