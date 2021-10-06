Never underestimate the value of a good nothing Oct 6, 2021 20 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We ate breakfast in a hurry and set out as soon as there was enough light to see. We had a day completely full of nothing in particular planned, and we wanted to get after it as quickly as we could. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Value Breakfast Underestimate Set Out Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 83° Partly Cloudy Click Here to See Full Forecast Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists Latest Posts Mississippi State 'The sky's the limit'" Mississippi State men's basketball with high expectations ahead of season 1 hr ago Columnists No, this is how I dress for my autopsy 2 hrs ago Ole Miss Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will be popping for Ole Miss-Arkansas on Saturday 3 hrs ago SIBLING QUESTIONS WISDOM OF LARGE FUNERAL AMID OUTBREAK 3 hrs ago HINTS FROM HELOISE 3 hrs ago Latest e-Edition Daily Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.