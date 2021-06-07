Summertime is such a busy part of the year! Post graduation and spring ballet performance season it’s easy to want to take a break, but these young dancers press on.
Students taking summer workshops get an opportunity to study under and dance with professional dancers from around the country who provide instruction in certain skill sets such as ballet technique, pointe, partnering and variations as well as modern dance and musical theater.
This year Mr. John Mingle is returning to share his talents and his love of dance with students here in New Albany. Students are also under the instruction of Justine Ward Hook, Artistic Director, and Layla Stewart, Ballet Mistress, this week.
John Mingle is a Company Dancer with the Alabama Ballet in Birmingham. John trained on scholarship with the San Francisco Ballet School, Pacific Northwest Ballet School, American Ballet Theatre, and Ballet Frontier of Texas. In 2012, John earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance Performance from Southern Methodist University where he danced the role of Waltz Man in George Balanchine’s Serenade at the opening of the renowned Winspear Opera House. Prior to joining Alabama Ballet, he danced professionally with the Cincinnati Ballet and Dayton Ballet. Since joining Alabama Ballet, John has been seen in principal and soloist roles such as Romeo in Romeo and Juliet, Prince Désiré in The Sleeping Beauty, Cavalier in George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker, Big Boss Man in Blue Suede Shoes, Von Rothbart in Swan Lake, Peasant Pas de Deux in Giselle, and Madge in La Sylphide. John is thrilled to return to dance in his fourth production season with New Albany Ballet. He has previously been seen on the Magnolia Civic Center stage as Peter in “Peter Pan,” The Beast in “Beauty and the Beast”, and Aladdin in “Aladdin”.