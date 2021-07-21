Senior Company members, back row, from left: Regena Portis, Bridget Franks, Anna Grace Warren, John Mingle, Layla Stewart (Assistant Director), Megan Johnston, Hannah Ard and Emily Ohler. Alex Robertson, Middle Front. Junior Elite, front row, from left: Kenley Conwill, Macy Leach, Alex Robertson (senior company member), Sarah Beth Black and Olivia Williams.
Junior Company with Apprentice and Trainee levels are pictured. Back Row: McKinnley Dillard, Maggie Grace Muncie, Fiona Brooks, Vivian Marx, Presley Henry, Anna Crane and Sydney Rasberry. Front row: Audrie Grace Heaton, Emma Russell, Ivy Senior, Cora Brockway and Reagan Sloan.
Senior Company members, back row, from left: Regena Portis, Bridget Franks, Anna Grace Warren, John Mingle, Layla Stewart (Assistant Director), Megan Johnston, Hannah Ard and Emily Ohler. Alex Robertson, Middle Front. Junior Elite, front row, from left: Kenley Conwill, Macy Leach, Alex Robertson (senior company member), Sarah Beth Black and Olivia Williams.
Emily Ohler learning a fish with John Mingle.
Bridget Franks in Arabesque with John Mingle.
Junior Apprentice and Junior Trainee class with Justine Hook.
Junior Company with Apprentice and Trainee levels are pictured. Back Row: McKinnley Dillard, Maggie Grace Muncie, Fiona Brooks, Vivian Marx, Presley Henry, Anna Crane and Sydney Rasberry. Front row: Audrie Grace Heaton, Emma Russell, Ivy Senior, Cora Brockway and Reagan Sloan.
New Albany Ballet welcomed back Alabama Ballet’s principle dancer, John Mingle, to serve as one of three instructors during last week’s summer intensive workshop.
Summer is a time of great growth for most dancers. All those wishing to audition for the ballet company or a solo or leading role in the Nutcracker are required to attend summer workshop. This is a wonderful opportunity to work ballet technique without worrying about a rehearsal schedule.
Dancers were evaluated last month for company placement and this month for featured roles in the Nutcracker. The girls were very excited to receive their roles and begin the new challenge of an upcoming performance season.
John Mingle is a Company Dancer with the Alabama Ballet in Birmingham. John trained on scholarship with the San Francisco Ballet School, Pacific Northwest Ballet School, American Ballet Theatre, and Ballet Frontier of Texas. In 2012, John earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance Performance from Southern Methodist University where he danced the role of Waltz Man in George Balanchine’s Serenade at the opening of the renowned Winspear Opera House. Prior to joining Alabama Ballet, he danced professionally with the Cincinnati Ballet and Dayton Ballet. Since joining Alabama Ballet, John has been seen in principal and soloist roles. John is thrilled to return to dance in his 4th production with New Albany Ballet. He has previously been seen on the Magnolia Civic Center stage as Peter in “Peter Pan”, The Beast in “Beauty and the Beast”, and Aladdin in “Aladdin”. This Christmas he will return to the stage as the Cavalier in “The Nutcracker”
All dancers are welcome at the studio. Classes are available for ages 3-adult and all levels beginner through advanced are offered in ballet technique, pointe, partnering, modern, and jazz.
It’s time to enroll if you would like to be a part of the magic of the upcoming “Nutcracker” season under the direction of Justine Ward Hook- Director, and Layla Stewart- Assistant Director.
For more information visit the website at www.newalbany ballet studio.com or call Justine at 662-266-0500.