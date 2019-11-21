NEW ALBANY • Cinderella may not receive any gifts from her stepsisters on Christmas Day, but the Prince is expected to show up with something special that fits her just perfectly.
The New Albany Ballet Company is adding a seasonal twist to the classic fairy tale during its production of “A Cinderella Christmas” Dec. 6-7 at the Magnolia Civic Center. Each performance starts at 6:30 p.m.
Justine Stewart, director of the New Albany Ballet, said the Christmas adaptation is similar to the original.
“It’s the same ballet, the same music, the same creation,” she said. “But I’ve set it as a Christmas Eve ball. I tied everything into Christmas. The costuming is a little more in touch with the holidays.”
This is the New Albany Ballet’s 12th Christmas production. “We made it a yearly production starting in 2010,” Stewart said. “We do ‘The Nutcracker’ every other year.”
New Albany’s company has performed “Cinderella” during its springtime production, but the ever-popular story needed revising to fit the Christmas theme.
“We’ll have Christmas trees on stage,” Stewart said. “Instead of the Orange Dance, which is one of the dances at the ball, we’re doing the Ornament Dance. The Fairy Godmother brings Cinderella through the forest to the ball and introduces them to the season fairies. We’ll do the same music, but we’ll have the Garland Fairy, the Ice Fairy, the Mistletoe Fairy and the Sugarplum Fairy.”
Layla Stewart of the company plays Cinderella while Jake Casey, one of three male guest dancers, will play the prince. Casey, from New York City, is joined by Chris Lingner of the Indianapolis Ballet and Dolan Shoemaker, formerly of the Mississippi Ballet.
“You could do recitals without the guest dancers, but it would be impossible to put on a full-length ballet without the male counterparts,” Stewart said,
Tickets are $15 at the door; reserved seating may also be purchased in advance at the Magnolia Civic Center between 3 and 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, visit online at www.newalbanyballetstudio.com or call (662) 266-0500 or 539-6010.