JACKSON • The New Albany Main Street Association was one of seven Main Street associations from Northeast Mississippi recognized at the Mississippi Main Street Association Annual Awards Luncheon in Jackson last Thursday.
The New Albany Main Street Association was recognized for:
• Outstanding Entrepreneurial Endeavor for Magnolia Soap and Bath Co., owned by Megan and Randall Bynum.
• Best Promotional Retail Event, called Shop the Block.
Said Billye Jean Stroud, the Director of Community Development and the Main Street Association Director this week: “Shop the Block was special because it was designed to relieve our downtown merchants of excess inventory by offering late night shopping to get rid of that inventory.
“Merchants who participated gave 10% back to area non-profits during the year-long event. As a result, Main Street and downtown merchants gave over $5,000 to non-profits affected by Covid,” Mrs. Stroud said.
The Northeast Mississippi associations were among several associations recognized from across the state.
The awards luncheon honored Main Street directors, board members and volunteers. It also recognizes the most outstanding downtown development projects and events from the 47 designated Main Street programs in Mississippi.
The New Albany Main Street Association is a non-profit committed to historic preservation and community vibrancy through organization, design, promotion, and economic vitality.