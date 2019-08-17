New Albany Bulldogs
FAST FACTS
Division: 1-4A
2018 record: 7-4, 3-2 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Cody Stubblefield (2nd year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Charlie Lott, QB, Sr.
• First-year starter who was backup last season.
Kalob Adair, WR/DB, Sr.
• Skilled 5-foot-9, 170-pounder with good hands.
Isaiah Cohran, WR/DB, Jr.
• Big-play scoring threat when he catches ball in space.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Cody Stubblefield’s spread offensive attack will be under the capable direction of QB Charlie Lott, who played behind 4-year starter Loden Bolen last fall. The coach believes Lott’s spring and 7-on-7 work has prepared the senior.
OFFENSE
Lott will play behind an experienced, talented and deep offensive line of tackle Parker Formsma (Jr.), guard Andrew Ellis (Sr.), center/tackle Adam Conlee (Jr.), tackle Noah Gray (Sr.), center/guard Francisco Guerrero (Sr.), center/guard Carson Gault (Jr.) and guard Milton Regalado (So.).
The wide receivers are Kalob Adair (Sr.), Isaiah Cohran (Jr.), Ramaryon Crawford (Jr.), Cameron Knox (So.), Mason Simmons (Jr.) and C.J. McKinney (Jr.).
Shamarquces Smith (Jr.) returns at running back.
DEFENSE
Look for the O-line of Conlee, Ellis, Garcia, Regalado, Formsma, Gray and Gault to see duty on the defensive front, along with former starting linebacker Jackson Formsma (Jr.). C.J. Hill (So.) returns along with Adrian Gracia (Sr.), Hunter Hodges (Sr.), Lewis Creekmore (Jr.) and Darnell Riley (Jr.) at linebacker.
In the secondary, Adair will play cornerback and Cohran will work at safety. Elijah Fleming (So.) will play corner, along with McKinney (Jr.), a Hickory Flat transfer. Micah Reed (So.) will play safety, along with receivers Simmons and Knox.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Caleb McDonald (Jr.) returns to handle all the kicking duties. Lott or McDonald will likely be the punter.
X-FACTOR
Lott’s play at QB will be crucial from the beginning. He’s shown the ability to make all the throws the spread requires.
COACH SPEAK
“Running the spread (offense) gives us our best advantage. I hope the growth of our offensive line will bring more balance to our offense.” – Cody Stubblefield