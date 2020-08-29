NEW ALBANY BULLDOGS
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-4A
2019 record: 8-4, 3-1 (lost in 2nd round of playoffs)
Head coach Cody Stubblefield (3rd year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Isaiah Cohran, WR/DB, Sr.
• Played in only 6 games due to injury, had 23 catches for 458 yards, 14 carries for 90 yards, 9 TDs.
C.J. Hill, RB, Jr.
• Rushed for 1,581 yards, 19 TDs, had 8 receptions for 67 yards, 1 TD.
A.I. Nugent, RB/LB, Sr.
• Rushed for 1,922 yards, 29 TDs, had 94 tackles for Myrtle last season.
COACHING 'EM UP
New Albany has a record of 15-9 with two playoff appearances under Cody Stubblefield. The Bulldogs picked up a huge name in football coaching circles as former Tupelo head coach Trent Hammond comes over to be defensive coordinator.
OFFENSE
An already powerful Bulldog rushing attack became even better in the offseason. C.J. Hill returns as the starting back and is joined by Myrtle transfer A.I. Nugent. The duo combined for over 3,500 yards and 51 TDs last season.
New Albany returns eight starters, including all-division right tackle Adam Conlee (Jr.). Three all-division players return at receiver with Isaiah Cohran (Sr.), Mason Simmons (Sr.) and Cameron Knox (Jr.) providing dangerous targets, while Micah Reed (Jr.) should also contribute.
The quarterback position is currently between Joe Mathis (Jr.) and John Stacks (So.).
DEFENSE
The Bulldogs also return eight starters from 2019 on this side of the ball and will be led by an an experienced secondary including Simmons, Ramaryon Crawford (Sr.) and Knox. Artaveion High (Sr.), a basketball player, will probably make his debut at cornerback.
Leading tackler Jackson Formsma (Sr.) returns at linebacker along with Lew Creekmore (Sr.), Shamarques Smith (Sr.) and Nugent.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Caleb McDonald (Sr.) returns as New Albany's punter and kicker. Simmons and Cohran will handle the kickoff and punt returns for the Bulldogs. Ethan Conlee (Fr.) is the long snapper.
X-FACTOR
The Bulldogs are led by a group of upperclassmen who Stubblefied said have stuck together, worked hard and elevated the program to a new level.
COACH SPEAK
"We have the potential to have a great year if we continue to work hard and leave it all on the field. I expect our defense under incoming defensive coordinator Trent Hammond to play fast and with a chip on their shoulder. I expect our offense to lean on the experience of our offensive line and the ability of our running game." – Cody Stubblefield
Dennis Clayton