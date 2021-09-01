From left are Bobby J. Irvin, Jr. (Post 72 Commander), Levi Johnson, Breyden Bell, Zachary Mims, Dillon Richey, Matthew White, Robert Mason, and Mike Bennett (Post 72 Adjutant). Not pictured are Joshua Duley, Joseph Durrett, Montgomery Owen, Joshua Paul, and Colin Williams.
On Aug. 10 Potter-Henry-Lowrey Post 72 honored eleven 2021 Boys State attendees. Mike Bennett, Post 72 Adjutant and Boys State Chairman for the post, made the presentations. Six of the students were in attendance at the monthly Legion meeting.
“The American Legion is dedicated to strengthening America. We believe there is no better way to this end than to work with our nation’s youth in order to prepare them for the tasks they will face in the years to come,” he said. “The programs of Boys State are our finest examples of citizenship instruction for youth as The American Legion plays this leading role in the development of tomorrow’s informed, responsible citizens.”
The American Legion was chartered by Congress on September 16, 1919, as a Patriotic Veterans Organization focusing on service to veterans, service members and communities. Only 15 years later in 1934 the first Boys State was originated by the Illinois Department of The American Legion. The Department of Mississippi incorporated Magnolia Boys State in 1939 and changed its name to Boys State in 1955. Since the inception of Boys State in Mississippi, over 26,000 delegates have attended.
“Boys State was cancelled last year due to the COVID19 Pandemic,” Bennett said. “For that reason, Boys State was open for those who graduated last year and were given the opportunity to be selected to attend this year along with those students who have just completed their junior year of high school. Each student must possess qualities of honor, leadership, service and discipline to be selected. Boys State participants learn the rights, privileges and responsibilities of U. S. citizens.”
Post 72 sponsored eleven young men from Union County to attend this week long event on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford. Those students are: Breyden Bell and Zachary Mims from Ingomar Attendance Center; Joshua Duley and Levi Johnson from East Union Attendance Center; and Joseph Durrett, Robert Mason, Montgomery Owen, Joshua Paul, Dillon Richey, Matthew White, and Colin Williams from New Albany High School.