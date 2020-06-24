Ingomar Attendance Center Awards
Valedictorian
Anna Beth Gandy
Salutatorian
Carli Bridges
Historian
Jordan Gooch
STAR Student
Luke Roberts
STAR Teacher
Tabitha Dillard
Hall of Fame
Carmen Fuentes, Jordan Gooch and Luke Roberts
MS Scholars
Carli Bridges, Kailyn Freeman, Carmen Fuentes, Jordan Gooch, Carrie Rakestraw, Luke Roberts, Savannah Shook, Ethan Spears, Jaden Turner and Kelsey Whitehead
MS Scholars Tech Master
Caleb Starnes and Anna-Clare Weeden
Special Honor Graduates
Carlie Bridges, Carmen Fuentes, Anna Beth Gandy, Jordan Gooch, Madison Nobles, Carrie Rakestraw, Luke Roberts and Ethan Spears
Regular Honor Graduates
Sanaa Finley, Kailyn Freeman, Cameron Killinger, Whitnye McMillen, Alaysia Nesbit, Savannah Shook, Clayton Stanford, Caleb Starnes, Jaden Turner, Nathan Weeden and Kelsey Whitehead
7-12 Class Awards
7th Grade ELA w/ Kayla Weeden
MJ Bateman, Jaxx Harrelson, Miley Roberts, Shayna Crook, Kyla Parker and Jackson Robbins
7th Grade Math w/ Amy Chrestman
Shayna Crook, Jackson Robbins, Miley Roberts and MJ Bateman
7th Social Studies w/ Melissa Sprouse
MJ Bateman, Jackson Robins, Maggie Roberts and Miley Roberts
7th Science w/Jennifer Pannell
Miley Roberts
8th Grade ELA w/ Kathrine Downing
Natalie Holcomb and Madilyn McMillen
8th Math w/ Justin Weeden
Allyson Beard and Natalie Holcomb
8th Science w/Jennifer Pannell
Natalie Holcomb and Hannah McElroy
MS Studies w/ Andy Wilbanks
Mollie Grace Sheffield, Madilyn McMillen, Jacob Aaron and Landen Grass
World Geography w/ Andy Wilbanks
Zoe McGregor, Hannah McElroy, Whitt Everitt and Natalie Holcomb
Drivers Ed w/ Andy Wilbanks
1st Semester - Cooper Hall
Government w/ Jennifer Nance
Anna Beth Gandy and Luke Roberts
Economics w/ Jennifer Nance
Ethan Spears
US History w/ Jennifer Nance
Mallory Nance
World History w/ Jennifer Nance
Breyden Bell and Zach Mims
Algebra II w/ Justin Weeden
1st Semester - Mallory Nance
2nd Semester - Quitman Hamblin and Eli Reed
Geometry w/ Jonathan Ashely
1st Semester- Swayze Browning
2nd Semester - Zach Mims
Geometry w/ Jimmy Flake
Rylie Ozbirn
Algebra 3 w/Jimmy Flake
Anai Fuentes
Algebra 2 w/Jimmy Flake
Anna Kennedy
SREB/Essentials for College Math w/Jimmy Flake
Madison Nobles
ACT Prep w/Jimmy Flake
Ansley Ladner, Kinsley Sprouse, Lexi Campbell, Katie Beth Hall and Rylee Reeves
Health w/Melissa Sprouse
Brayden Bell, Lexi Campbell and Larsen Jolly
Drug Education w/Melissa Sprouse
Zach Mims
STEM w/Melissa Sprouse
Sara Grace Moody and Dalton Seely
Foundations of Biology w/Whitney Ard
Noah Downs, Sarah Grace Moody and Cadence Robbins
Biology w/Whitney Ard
Noah Downs, Sarah Grace Moody and Cadence Robbins
Botany w/Whitney Ard
Swayze Browning
Zoology II w/Whitney Ard
Madison Stinson
Foundations of Algebra w/Jana Edwards
Noah Downs, Audrey Maupin, Ethan Denson and Kinsley Sprouse
Algebra I w/Jana Edwards
Lindsey Dillard, Ethan Denson and Kinsley Sprouse
Algebra Overall Highest Average w/Jana Edwards
Kinsley Sprouse
Person Leadership w/Jana Edwards
Anai Fuentes
Best Leadership Traits
Most Creative: Anai Fuentes
Positive Attitude: Joel McMillen
Honesty: Kagan Potts
Ability to Delegate: Caleb Starnes
Sense of Humor: Luke Whiteside
Best Communicator: Andrew Eaker
Confidence: Chance Jarvis
Commitment: Lydia Haynie
Anatomy and Physiology w/ Mike Conway
Katie Gullick and Madison Nobles
Physics w/ Mike Conway
Anai Fuentes and Ethan Spears
Physical Science w/ Mike Conway
1st Semester- Rylee Reeves, Gracie Morris
2nd Semester - Breyden Bell, Zach Mims
Chemistry w/ Mike Conway
1st Semester - Paige Boyd and Emma Bramlett
2nd Semester - Anai Fuentes and Mallory Nance
ICT I w/ Alex Rowland
Tara Sparks, MJ Bateman, Jaxx Harrelson, Jackson Meadows, Walker Robbins, Kylee Johnson, Made Phifer, Maggie Roberts, Miley Roberts and Ella Swords
ICT II w/ Alex Rowland
Allyson Beard, Mollie Grace Sheffield, JJ Brock, Whitt Everitt and Natalie Holcomb
Psychology w/ Alex Rowland
Paige Boyd and Raegan Potts
Sociology w/ Alex Rowland
Carly Thompson and Raegan Potts
World Literature w/ Tabitha Dillard
Jacob Aaron, Breyden Bell, Katie Beth Hall and Ansley Ladner
English II w/ Tabitha Dillard
Katie Beth Hall and Ansley Ladner
MS Writers w/ Tabitha Dillard
Shonna Hamblin
Creative Writing w/ Jennifer Pannell
Sarah Grace Moody
Oral Communications w/ Jennifer Pannell
Paige Boyd, Spencer High and Anna Kennedy
English I w/ Rhonda Worthy
Noah Downs and Larsen Jolly
English III w/ Rhonda Worthy
Carlisle Smithey, Caleb Ball and Katie Gullick
English IV w/ Rhonda Worthy
Nathan Weeden and Mayrani Guzman
Spanish I w/ Rhonda Worthy
Anai Fuentes, Joana Nava and Addison Pickens
Spanish II w/ Rhonda Worthy
Kailyn Freeman
FBLA Northern District Winners
Rylee Reeves (2nd Place in Advertising)
Carmen Fuentes (6th Place in Advertising}
Anna Beth Gandy (2nd Place in Hospitality Management)
Jordan Gooch (2nd Place in Hospitality Management)
Carli Bridges (2nd Place in Hospitality Management)
Breyden Bell (3rd Place in Introduction to Financial Math)
Tori Chandler (4th Place in Journalism)
John Frank Robbins (3rd Place in Middle Level Introduction to Computer Science & Programming)
Gracie Morris (6th Place in Organizational Leadership)
Anna Kennedy (4th Place in Political Science)
and Rylie Ozbirn (6th Place in Sports & Entertainment Management)
2019-2020 Perfect Attendance
Kindergarten
Isla Edwards, Hunter Sappington and Corbin Tirado
First Grade
Thayer Goudy, Ali Beth Ross and Whitt Russell
Second Grade
D'mylo Cameron, Laurel Malone, Daisy Nava, Bo Ross, Charlie Scott and Colt Wright
Third Grade
Arden Nanney and Bristol Nanney
Fourth Grade
Saylee Glasson, Jacob Petty, Gunner Ross, Brayden Stacks and Bella Tiscareno
Fifth Grade
Jeb Cable, Thailan Cameron, Karley Jo Harrison, Mason Hood, SJ Jackson, Hayden McCord, Hunter Rasco and Hayden Scott
Sixth Grade
Cooper Ball, Kellan Johnson, Bella Phifer, Savannah Robbins, Gracie Thomas, Juaquin Tiscareno and Hayden Woolfolk
Seventh Grade
Gavin Glover, Cheyenne Hamblin, Kylee Johnson, Brayden Jumper, Macie Phifer, Chloe Phillips, Madison Phillips, Daniel Sheppard and Tara Sparks
Eighth Grade
Austin Jackson, Kylie Jumper and Skyler Robinson
Ninth Grade
Shonna Hamblin and Cadence Robbins
Tenth Grade
Camleigh Ball and Caleb McConnaha
Eleventh Grade
Quitman Hamblin
Accelerated Reader Awards
2019-2020
1st Grade
Overall Highest Percent Correct:
Avery Reeves
Awards for Points Earned:
Gold Award: Hadley Reeder
Silver Award: Willa Ashley
Bronze Award: Whitt Russell
2nd Grade
Overall Highest Percent Correct
Mason Smith
Awards for Points Earned:
Gold Award: Miles Sappington
Silver Award: Cooper Grissett
Bronze Award: Ford Roberts
3rd Grade
Overall Highest Percent Correct:
Rivers Ashley
Awards for Points Earned:
Gold Award: Nic Inzillo
Silver Award: Brody Hutchens
Bronze Award: Rivers Ashley
4th Grade
Overall Highest Percent Correct:
McKensie Wise
Awards for Points Earned:
Gold Award: Silas Rasberry
Silver Award: Natalie Davis
Bronze Award: Tahlia Keys
5th Grade
Overall Highest Percent Correct:
Hunter Rasco
Awards for Points Earned:
Gold Award: Eden Wilbanks
Silver Award: Ella Jolly
Bronze Award: Hunter Rasco
6th Grade
Overall Highest Percent Correct:
Maggie Nance
Awards for Points Earned:
Gold Award: Maggie Nance*
Silver Award: Janie Reinike
Bronze Award: Joseph Petty
7th Grade
Overall Highest Percent Correct:
Kyla Parker
Awards for Points Earned:
Gold Award: Lainy Floyd
Silver Award: Gavin Glover
Bronze Award: Shayna Crook
8th Grade
Overall Highest Percent Correct:
Allyson Beard
Awards for Points Earned:
Gold Award: Natalie Holcomb
Silver Award:Gracie Sullivan
Bronze Award: Madilyn McMillen
*Top Reader (Most Points Earned Grades 1-8):
Golden Lamp Award: Maggie Nance
AR Point Clubs 2019-2020
1st Grade
100 Point Club
Willa Ashley, Hadley Reeder, Whitt Russell and Macy Williamson
2nd Grade
300 Point Club
Miles Sappington
200 Point Club
Cooper Grissett
100 Point Club
Jett Adair, D’Mylo Cameron, Allie Crumpton, Sawyer Dodd, Channing Gregory, Haili Gullick, Titus Larsen, Ben Lindsey, Laurel Malone, Kloe McDonald, Daisy Nava, Ford Roberts, Bo Ross, Paisley Stout, Sawyer Treadaway, Carter Tillery and Colt Wright
3rd Grade
200 Point Club
Nic Inzillo
100 Point Club
Rivers Ashley, Meredith Bramlett, Lynlee Chrestman, Izzie Edwards, Lorabell Faulkner, Adalyn Hogue, Eden Hogue, Brody Hutchens, Eden Kelly, Arden Nanney and Bristol Nanney
4th Grade
100 Point Club
Sam Coombs, Natalie Davis, Baylee Glasson, Tahlia Keys, Maria Moreno-Delgado and Silas Rasberry
5th Grade
200 Point Club
Eden Wilbanks
100 Point Club
Ella Grace Jolly
6th Grade
700 Point Club
Maggie Nance
300 Point Club
Janie Reinike
200 Point Club
Montana Brown, Joseph Petty and Juaquin Tiscareno
100 Point Club
Curtis Gregory, Tristan Herndon, Maddie McMillen, Bella Phifer and Ella Weeden
7th Grade
700 Point Club
Lainy Floyd
300 Point Club
Gavin Glover
200 Point Club
Kamille Beard and Shayna Crook
100 Point Club
Marissa Bell, Kyla Parker, Lexi Rasberry, Evan Reinike, Maggie Roberts, Miley Roberts, Jackson Robbins, Tara Sparks, Ella Swords and Garry Weathers
8th Grade
100 Point Club
Natalie Holcomb