● Full-size backpack (non-rolling)

● Nap mat

● 2 boxes of Crayola crayons

● 2 packs of glue sticks

● 1 - 1” binder

● 1 plastic folder

● 2 packs of Kleenex

● 1 pack expo markers (fine tip)

● 2 packs of baby wipes

● 2 containers of Lysol wipes

● 1 box of gallon size Ziploc bags

● 1 box of quart size Ziplock bags

Wishlist:

Play-Doh

** Please put one change of clothes in a Ziploc bag and keep inside the backpack.

2022-2023 East Union Kindergarten Supply List

● Full-size backpack (non-rolling)

● 3 packs of #2 Ticonderoga pencils

● 4 packs of 24 count Crayola crayons

● 4 Fat glue sticks

● 1 primary writing tablet

● 1 primary journal K-12

● 3 plan ½ inch only white clear view binder

● 2 plastic folders with prongs (solid color only)

● 2 packs of Kleenex

● 1 pair of safety scissors

● 1 pack fine tip black Expo markers

● 3 packs of baby wipes

● 1 pack of Play-Doh

● 2 containers of Clorox Wipes

● 1 bottle of Germ-X

Girls: quart size Ziploc bags

Boys: gallon size Ziploc bags

Wish List:

● White and colored copy paper

● Card stock

● Sharpies (any color)

2022-2023 East Union First Grade Supply List

● Clorox wipes

● 2 primary tablets

● 2 packs of Ticonderoga pencils

● 1 - 1” white view binder with pockets

● 1 pair of headphones (no earbuds)

● 1 pack of hi-polymer bar erasers (white)

● 2 boxes of Kleenex

● 1 box of gallon Ziploc bags

● 2 packs of Elmer’s glue sticks

● 1 pair of safety scissors

● 1 zip pencil pouch with holes

● 4 plastic folders with holes - red, green, blue, purple

● Fine tip black Expo markers

● 4 boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons

● 1 bottle of Germ-x

● 1 box of wet wipes

Wish List:

white or colored copy paper, card stock, sheet protectors, pencil cap erasers, Crayola markers

2022-2023 East Union Second Grade Supply List

● 1 - 1” clear view binder

● 2 pocket folders without prongs with 3 holes

● 2 plastic pocket folders with prongs

● 3 boxes of Kleenex

● 1 pair of scissors

● 2 packs of cap erasers

● 1 zip-up pencil pouch OR pencil box

● 1 pair of headphones/earbuds

● 2 boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons

● 2 packages of glue sticks

● 1 pack of heavy duty page protectors

● 3 containers of Clorox wipes

Girls: quart size Ziploc bags and wide tip Dry Erase Markers

Boys: gallon size Ziploc bags and 2 packs of wide ruled notebook paper

Wish List:

colored copy paper and white copy paper

2022-2023 East Union Third Grade Supply List

● 1 - 1” binder (no trapper keepers)

● 1 pack of loose-leaf paper (wide ruled)

● 1 plastic folders with holes (no brads)

● 3 plastic folders with brads

● 1 pencil pouch with holes

● 1 2-pack of highlighters

● 3 boxes of Kleenex

● 1 box of Ticonderoga pencils

● 1 pack of pink bar erasers (4 count)

● 1 pair of earbud/headphones

● 1 pack of Expo markers

● 1 bottle of Germ-X

● 2 containers of Clorox Wipes

● Ziploc Bags - Girls-gallon, Boys-quart

Wish List:

● Colored copy paper

● Colored card stock

● White copy paper

● White card stock

2022-2023 East Union Fourth Grade Supply List

● Backpack

● #2 pencils

● Zippered pencil pouch (with binder holes)

● 2 – 1-inch binders

● 6 plastic dividers with pockets and tabs (for binder organization)

● Headphones or earbuds (every student must have their own pair)

● 6 packs of cap erasers

● 3 boxes of Kleenex

● 1 pack of glue sticks

● 2 packs of loose leaf paper (wide ruled)

● 2 composition notebooks

● Page protectors (heavy duty)

● 1 container of disinfectant wipes

● Germ-x

● 1 pack of large Expo markers

● 1 pack of small Expo markers to keep in pencil pouch

● 1 pack of baby wipes

Girls: gallon Ziploc bags

Boys: sandwich or quart Ziploc bags

Wish List:

Bandaids, white copy paper, bright colored copy paper

2022-2023 East Union Fifth Grade Supply List Supplies to be given to homeroom teacher:

● 2 boxes of Kleenex

● 1 pack of bar erasers

● 2 packs of #2 pencils (black Ticonderoga preferred)

● 1 pack of baby wipes

● 1 container of Clorox wipes

● 1 bottle of Germ-X

● 1 pack of Expo markers Supplies that students should bring to class each day:

● 1 three-ring binder (2 inches or larger)

● 1 three ring binder (sturdy,1 inch)

● 1 pack of 100 heavy duty sheet protectors *Parents, please assist your child with putting these sheets into the one-inch binder.*

● 2 one-subject spiral notebooks

● 1 pack of loose leaf paper

● 1 pack of colored pencils

● 1 plastic folder with prongs (not black)

● 1 pair of earbuds or headphones (students will use these often)

● Wireless mouse (optional)

Wish List:

Plain copy paper, Colored copy paper (all one color), additional Expo markers (daily use)

2022-2023 East Union Sixth Grade Supply List

● 2 packs of #2 pencils

● 1 pack of mechanical pencils

● 1 pack of cap erasers

● 4 packs of loose leaf wide-ruled notebook paper

● 1- 2 inch three-ring binder

● 2 packs five-tab dividers with pockets

● 2 - one subject notebooks with holes

● 1 pack of colored pencils

● 2 boxes of Kleenex

● 2 packs of Clorox wipes

● Hand sanitizer

● Girls: pint size Ziploc bags

● Boys: gallon size Ziploc bags

Wish List:

● Clorox wipes

● Kleenex

● Hand Sanitizer

