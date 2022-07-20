● Full-size backpack (non-rolling)
● Nap mat
● 2 boxes of Crayola crayons
● 2 packs of glue sticks
● 1 - 1” binder
● 1 plastic folder
● 2 packs of Kleenex
● 1 pack expo markers (fine tip)
● 2 packs of baby wipes
● 2 containers of Lysol wipes
● 1 box of gallon size Ziploc bags
● 1 box of quart size Ziplock bags
Wishlist:
Play-Doh
** Please put one change of clothes in a Ziploc bag and keep inside the backpack.
2022-2023 East Union Kindergarten Supply List
● Full-size backpack (non-rolling)
● 3 packs of #2 Ticonderoga pencils
● 4 packs of 24 count Crayola crayons
● 4 Fat glue sticks
● 1 primary writing tablet
● 1 primary journal K-12
● 3 plan ½ inch only white clear view binder
● 2 plastic folders with prongs (solid color only)
● 2 packs of Kleenex
● 1 pair of safety scissors
● 1 pack fine tip black Expo markers
● 3 packs of baby wipes
● 1 pack of Play-Doh
● 2 containers of Clorox Wipes
● 1 bottle of Germ-X
Girls: quart size Ziploc bags
Boys: gallon size Ziploc bags
Wish List:
● White and colored copy paper
● Card stock
● Sharpies (any color)
2022-2023 East Union First Grade Supply List
● Clorox wipes
● 2 primary tablets
● 2 packs of Ticonderoga pencils
● 1 - 1” white view binder with pockets
● 1 pair of headphones (no earbuds)
● 1 pack of hi-polymer bar erasers (white)
● 2 boxes of Kleenex
● 1 box of gallon Ziploc bags
● 2 packs of Elmer’s glue sticks
● 1 pair of safety scissors
● 1 zip pencil pouch with holes
● 4 plastic folders with holes - red, green, blue, purple
● Fine tip black Expo markers
● 4 boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons
● 1 bottle of Germ-x
● 1 box of wet wipes
Wish List:
white or colored copy paper, card stock, sheet protectors, pencil cap erasers, Crayola markers
2022-2023 East Union Second Grade Supply List
● 1 - 1” clear view binder
● 2 pocket folders without prongs with 3 holes
● 2 plastic pocket folders with prongs
● 3 boxes of Kleenex
● 1 pair of scissors
● 2 packs of cap erasers
● 1 zip-up pencil pouch OR pencil box
● 1 pair of headphones/earbuds
● 2 boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons
● 2 packages of glue sticks
● 1 pack of heavy duty page protectors
● 3 containers of Clorox wipes
Girls: quart size Ziploc bags and wide tip Dry Erase Markers
Boys: gallon size Ziploc bags and 2 packs of wide ruled notebook paper
Wish List:
colored copy paper and white copy paper
2022-2023 East Union Third Grade Supply List
● 1 - 1” binder (no trapper keepers)
● 1 pack of loose-leaf paper (wide ruled)
● 1 plastic folders with holes (no brads)
● 3 plastic folders with brads
● 1 pencil pouch with holes
● 1 2-pack of highlighters
● 3 boxes of Kleenex
● 1 box of Ticonderoga pencils
● 1 pack of pink bar erasers (4 count)
● 1 pair of earbud/headphones
● 1 pack of Expo markers
● 1 bottle of Germ-X
● 2 containers of Clorox Wipes
● Ziploc Bags - Girls-gallon, Boys-quart
Wish List:
● Colored copy paper
● Colored card stock
● White copy paper
● White card stock
2022-2023 East Union Fourth Grade Supply List
● Backpack
● #2 pencils
● Zippered pencil pouch (with binder holes)
● 2 – 1-inch binders
● 6 plastic dividers with pockets and tabs (for binder organization)
● Headphones or earbuds (every student must have their own pair)
● 6 packs of cap erasers
● 3 boxes of Kleenex
● 1 pack of glue sticks
● 2 packs of loose leaf paper (wide ruled)
● 2 composition notebooks
● Page protectors (heavy duty)
● 1 container of disinfectant wipes
● Germ-x
● 1 pack of large Expo markers
● 1 pack of small Expo markers to keep in pencil pouch
● 1 pack of baby wipes
Girls: gallon Ziploc bags
Boys: sandwich or quart Ziploc bags
Wish List:
Bandaids, white copy paper, bright colored copy paper
2022-2023 East Union Fifth Grade Supply List Supplies to be given to homeroom teacher:
● 2 boxes of Kleenex
● 1 pack of bar erasers
● 2 packs of #2 pencils (black Ticonderoga preferred)
● 1 pack of baby wipes
● 1 container of Clorox wipes
● 1 bottle of Germ-X
● 1 pack of Expo markers Supplies that students should bring to class each day:
● 1 three-ring binder (2 inches or larger)
● 1 three ring binder (sturdy,1 inch)
● 1 pack of 100 heavy duty sheet protectors *Parents, please assist your child with putting these sheets into the one-inch binder.*
● 2 one-subject spiral notebooks
● 1 pack of loose leaf paper
● 1 pack of colored pencils
● 1 plastic folder with prongs (not black)
● 1 pair of earbuds or headphones (students will use these often)
● Wireless mouse (optional)
Wish List:
Plain copy paper, Colored copy paper (all one color), additional Expo markers (daily use)
2022-2023 East Union Sixth Grade Supply List
● 2 packs of #2 pencils
● 1 pack of mechanical pencils
● 1 pack of cap erasers
● 4 packs of loose leaf wide-ruled notebook paper
● 1- 2 inch three-ring binder
● 2 packs five-tab dividers with pockets
● 2 - one subject notebooks with holes
● 1 pack of colored pencils
● 2 boxes of Kleenex
● 2 packs of Clorox wipes
● Hand sanitizer
● Girls: pint size Ziploc bags
● Boys: gallon size Ziploc bags
Wish List:
● Clorox wipes
● Kleenex
● Hand Sanitizer