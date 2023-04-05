Ali Cooley of Booneville won "Best in Show" for her piece entitled Try Being in My Shoes at Northeast Mississippi Community College's annual High School Art Competition.
Entries in painting/mixed media, 3D Designs/Ceramics, Drawing (Black and White and Color), Printmaking/Photography/Computer Art and 2D Design were submitted.
Placing in the Painting/Mixed Media category were Niah Sowell of Ingomar, first place, Emerald Gaze, Allie Tidwell of Ripley, second place, Leaves, Sierra Smith of New Site, Identity, Hannah McElroy of Ingomar, honorable mention, The Fish, and Daniel Sheppard of Ingomar, honorable mention, Downtown.
In 3D Design/Ceramics winners included Madilyn McMillen of Ingomar, first place, Heartbroken, Niah Sowell of Ingomar, second place, Decay, Lexi Rasberry of Ingomar, third place, The Ultimate Sacrifice, Kyla Parker of Ingomar, honorable mention, Down the Rabbit Hole and Ali Cooley of Booneville, honorable mention, As Time Ticks.
Winners in Drawing (Black & White) were Ali Cooley of Booneville, first place, Ripple, Cidnee Grove of Booneville, second place, Just Peachy, Faith Penro of Ripley, third place, Beyond Comparison, We are One, Hannah McElroy of Ingomar, honorable mention, Royal Flush and Heath Lindsey of Ripley, Portrait of Bjork.
Garning special recognition in Printmaking/Photography/Computer Art was Daegan Mitchell of Belmont, first place, Town Hall, Brayden Miller of Booneville, second place, Sunset, Zoey Grisham of Ripley, third place, Fanwork of Balshin from Genshin Impact, and Kyleigh Pfahler of Ripley, honorable mention, Evangelion.
Placing in 2D Design were Lindsey Grantham of Booneville, first place, My Best Friend, Aleigha Stidham of Belmont, second place, Red Panda, Andie Kate Ramey of Booneville, Swan Lake and Cidnee Grove of Booneville, honorable mention, Window to the Soul and Kegan Essary of Jumpertown, honorable mention, Hunter.
In Drawing (Color) winners included Allyson Pannell of Ripley, first place, Tapestry Weaving, Khloe Joiner of Wheeler, second place, Focus and Kegan Essary of Jumpertown, honorable mention, Mardi Gras.
Northeast's Art Department will exhibit its Annual Student Art Show April 6-26. Categories include Painting, Drawing, Computer Graphics, Black & White Photography, 2D Design, 3D Design and Ceramics.
An Awards program will be held Thursday April 6, 5 p.m. in Anderson Hall Auditorium with opening reception following the program.
Gallery Hours are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.