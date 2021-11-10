4-H Cloverleaf Award -Ryland McDaniel, daughter of Blake and Geri McDaniel, won the 2021 Outstanding Cloverleaf Award at the Annual 4-H Awards Program. Larry Chism, Union County Fairboard President, presented the award.
Intermediate 4-H Member - Rebecca Stevens, 4-H Advisory Council Member, presented Abby Belle Grant with the 2021 Outstanding Intermediate 4-H Award at the Annual 4-H Awards Program. Abby is the daughter of Jason and Christy Grant.
Rookie Award -Aubrianna Hutcheson, daughter of Jimmy and Christie Hutcheson of Blue Springs, won the 4-H Rookie Award at the recent 4-H Awards Program. The award is presented to a first year 4-H member who has excelled in their project area.
Outstanding Jr. 4-H Member – Gina Wills, Extension Agent Union County, awarded Karley Harrison with the 2021 Outstanding Jr. Member Award at the Annual 4-H Awards Program. Karley is the daughter of Barry and Jennifer Harrison of Ingomar.
4-H Cloverleaf Award -Ryland McDaniel, daughter of Blake and Geri McDaniel, won the 2021 Outstanding Cloverleaf Award at the Annual 4-H Awards Program. Larry Chism, Union County Fairboard President, presented the award.
Intermediate 4-H Member - Rebecca Stevens, 4-H Advisory Council Member, presented Abby Belle Grant with the 2021 Outstanding Intermediate 4-H Award at the Annual 4-H Awards Program. Abby is the daughter of Jason and Christy Grant.
Rookie Award -Aubrianna Hutcheson, daughter of Jimmy and Christie Hutcheson of Blue Springs, won the 4-H Rookie Award at the recent 4-H Awards Program. The award is presented to a first year 4-H member who has excelled in their project area.
4-H Leadership Team -2021-22 Union County 4-H Leadership Team (L-R) Joseph Moody, Karley Harrison, Sarah Moody, Swayze Browning, Randon McDaniel, Jackson Robbins.
Outstanding Jr. 4-H Member – Gina Wills, Extension Agent Union County, awarded Karley Harrison with the 2021 Outstanding Jr. Member Award at the Annual 4-H Awards Program. Karley is the daughter of Barry and Jennifer Harrison of Ingomar.
Outstanding Sr. 4-H Member – Lacy Raines, 4-H Alumni, presented Randon McDaniel with the 2021 Outstanding Senior 4-H Member Award. Randon is the son of Blake and Geri McDaniel.