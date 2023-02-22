Dairy Goat Showmanship Winner- Aubrianna Hutcheson, daughter of Jimmy and Christie Hutcheson won first placed in the 11–12-year-old dairy goat showmanship class at the 2023 Dixie National Jr. Roundup in Jackson, MS recently.
State Senator-Kathy Chism, MS State Senator, participated in the Livestock Showdown at the 2023 Dixie National Jr. Roundup in Jackson. The event is held to allow state government officials an opportunity to experience exhibiting livestock and to better understand the importance of the livestock projects for 4-H and FFA members. Assisting Kathy was Union County 4-H member Abby Grant. Union County 4-H appreciates the support that Kathy provides to our program.
State Representative- Sam Creekmore, MS State Representative, participated in the Livestock Showdown at the 2023 Dixie National Jr. Roundup in Jackson. The event is held to allow state government officials an opportunity to experience exhibiting livestock and to better understand the importance of the livestock projects for 4-H and FFA members. Assisting Sam was Union County 4-H member Aubri Hutcheson. Union County 4-H appreciates the support that Sam provides to our program.
Sale Of Jr Champions Scholarship Winner- Will Manning, son of Jaysen and Melissa Manning of Ingomar, won an academic scholarship from the Sale of Jr. Champions at the 2023 Dixie National Jr. Roundup recently in Jackson. Presenting the award is MS Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Gipson. The scholarship recipients were chosen based on academic achievement and livestock showing awards and accomplishments.
Champion Hereford Heifer-Randon McDaniel, son of Blake and Geri McDaniel, exhibited the Champion Hereford Heifer at the 2023 Dixie National Jr. Roundup in Jackson.
Champion Simbrah Heifer-Mason Karisch, son of Matt and Brandi Karisch exhibited the Champion Simbrah Heifer at the 2023 Dixie National Jr. Roundup in Jackson.
Reserve Champion- Abby Grant, daughter of Jason & Christy Grant, won Reserve Champion Sr. Nubian Dairy Goat the 2023 Dixie National Jr. Roundup in Jackson, MS recently.
Reserve Champion American Cross- Mason Karisch, son of Matt and Brandi Karisch, won Reserve Champion American Cross Commercial Heifer at the 2023 Dixie National Jr. Roundup in Jackson, MS recently.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east Arkansas, north Mississippi,
southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&