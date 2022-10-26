4-H Cloverleaf Award - Britton Holmes, daughter of John and Anna Holmes, won the 2022 Outstanding Cloverleaf Award at the Annual 4-H Awards Program. Gina Wills, Union County Extension Agent, presented the award.
Outstanding Intermediate 4-H Member – Belvia Giachelli, 4-H Volunteer, awarded Karley Harrison with the 2022 Outstanding Intermediate 4-H Member Award at the Annual 4-H Awards Program. Karley is the daughter of Barry and Jennifer Harrison of Ingomar.
Junior 4-H Member - Robbie Duckworth, 4-H Lifetime Volunteer, presented Aubrianna Hutcheson with the 2022 Outstanding Junior 4-H Award at the Annual 4-H Awards Program. Aubrianna is the daughter of Jimmy and Christie Hutcheson of Blue Springs.
Rookie Award - Burkley Holmes, son of John and Anna Holmes of Myrtle, won the 2022 4-H Rookie Award at the recent 4-H Awards Program. The award is presented to a first-year 4-H member who has excelled in their project area.
4-H Leadership Team - 2022-23 Union County 4-H Leadership Team members, from left, Randon McDaniel, Swayze Browning, Sarah Moody, Karley Harrison, Aubrianna Hutcheson and Joseph Moody.
Outstanding Senior 4-H Member – Ronnie Raines, 4-H Volunteer, presented Sarah Moody with the 2022 Outstanding Senior 4-H Member Award. Sarah is the daughter of Michael and Amy Moody of Ingomar.