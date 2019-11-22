New Albany loaded up the 1-4A All-Division team with five players making first team of offense and two on defense while a combined nine players garnered second team All-Division recognition.
First team offensive honors went to Bulldog quarterback Charlie Lott who completed 100 of 188 passes for 1,726 yards and 21 touchdowns. He had a quarterback rating of 108.6 for the season.
CJ Hill also made first team at the running back position after rushing for 1,581 yards on 215 carries while scoring 19 touchdowns. He scored seven touchdowns in the first round playoff game against Shannon.
Mason Simmons made first team all-division as an athlete after catching 22 passes for 451 and five touchdowns. He averaged 20.5 yards per catch and 81.5 all-purpose yards per game.
Cameron Knox also made first team all-division at the wide receiver position after catching 16 passes for 322 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 20.1 yards per catch.
Offensive lineman Adam Conlee was the final first team player for the Bulldogs as he led New Albany with 47 pancake blocks.
First team members of the 1-4A defense were Adrian Garcia (53 total tackles and 11 tackles for loss) and Shamarquces Smith (48 tackles and four tackles for loss in only seven games).
New Albany had three players make second team all-division - Lewis Creekmore (TE/H), Parker Formsma (OL), Milton Regalado (OL).
There were six Bulldogs that made second team defense in 1-4A - Carson Gault (DL), Andrew Ellis (DL), Jackson Formsma (LB), Hunter Hodges (LB), Ramaryon Crawford (DB) and Caleb McDonald (punter).