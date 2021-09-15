I fear I am losing my language skills. I get to talk with people daily but most of my communication is written electronically, and restricted to reporting events.
The internet is only exacerbating the situation and that is probably true for most people.
Emojis are far from precise and the number of them is quickly expanding to replace more specific language. With our rapidly reducing attention spans comes rapidly reduced knowledge and communication ability.
So, as an exercise, here is a challenge involving language and meaning from a mostly newspaper editing standpoint. It applies equally well to just talking.
The following contains at least 20 editing errors. See how many you can spot and you get extra points for spotting any I missed (I still miss far too many myself). Of course the writing is stilted at best because of the purpose behind it.
No cheating. Don’t use a Microsoft Word style checker. Rely on your own wits.
I will print the piece with corrections and notes next week.
Good luck and I hope most readers can identify most of the needed changes.
"It can be difficult to have to write something different each week and remain unphased. The alternative, of course, is to leave empty space in the newspaper. So we have to soldier on, irregardless.
"It helps if one has a particularly unique subject at hand and can center comments around that.
"Of course, planning ahead is preferable but there is not always a good topic coming up one can see in the foreseeable future.
"We usually have about 12 pages to fill in one section of the Gazette and another eight in the second section.
"Hard news stories are easier than columns because they are usually comprised of true facts. Even easier are brief summaries.
"Sometimes one gets lucky and a story pops up that is essentially a free gift, and even better, has an unexpected surprise ending.
"But I am wandering off of the topic.
"Fortunately, sometimes other staff members can impact my writing efforts. I have some good source in close proximity in our small office. In fact, I am literally completely surrounded by them. That helps.
"On the other hand, some other days I feel like I could just be diagnosed with early dementia and would almost like to raze the building to the ground, causing complete distruction, in frustration.
"But there may be a small plethora of people who read the Gazette and I don’t want to let them down. Hopefully, I won’t."
For anyone out there who is still concerned about language, grammar and meaning, there is a paperback book titled "Woe is I" by former New York Times book review editor Patricia T. O'Connor. It sells for a measly $10.59 for the updated version and is an easy, humorous read that tells you what you need to know to communicate accurately. It's also great for just browsing.