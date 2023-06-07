Batesville, Miss. is slightly smaller than New Albany.
However, they have an indoor arena that seats more than 8,000 people, a floor the size of a football field, several meeting rooms and catering facilities.
We don’t.
Perhaps we don’t need anything that grand. But, perhaps, with some ambition, we may in the future.
New Albany and Union County have a wealth of recreational, cultural, historic and shopping attractions. If a mom-and-pop bus tour company wanted to come here, I could almost certainly put together a package that would keep the people occupied for two days.
Our assets continue to improve and see additions in many respects.
However, survey after survey cites some of the same shortcomings that keep people from wanting to possibly visit and certainly wanting to move here.
An aquatic center always comes up. A good country club with 18-hole golf course often is mentioned.
And, although we have several hotels, I am hearing more from outsiders about a need for more, better lodging. That includes airbnbs as well as more traditional hotels.
Visitors seem to be generally happy with retail shopping, particularly downtown. They also have no complaint about fast food but have asked about more locally-owned, sit-down traditional restaurants. This question especially comes up about places to eat lunches and Sunday dinners.
(We could do a better job attracting retirees and those fleeing the larger cities Up North or Out West, but that’s a different topic.)
We do pretty well with individual visitors and small groups, but we could do much better and bring in much more revenue if we could handle larger business and other meetings and arena events such as regional concerts.
The Magnolia Civic Center is great as far as it goes, but except for the theatre itself, it is limited. The Community Center can hold somewhat larger groups, but it has limited flexibility and, although close to the Tanglefoot Trail, is isolated from downtown.
We have the fairgrounds arena but converting it into a full-service venue would probably cost more that the result would be worth.
We need a convention and business center.
It could be used for indoor sports, walking, concerts and all sorts of events in addition to business-related.
I don’t know how Batesville paid for theirs but money for such things was apparently available when they did it 20 years ago.
As it happens, that city recently hired Rodney Holley, who has helped New Albany with concerts and talent as an entertainment consultant for years, to run the place. He might be able to give us some insight about the facility. If we had our own, we probably could work with him to get better bookings for both of us.
Whenever I propose something like this, or wanting to bring our streets up to nearly-acceptable status, the answer always is that there is no money.
Perhaps, but how diligently are officials looking?
I was told this past week that, contrary to my past belief, grant funds are available for such facilities and many other projects that could benefit the city.
We just haven’t gone out trying to get them.
So, perhaps the next step is for the city to find and hire a crackerjack grant application writer who can tackle this problem full-time rather than adding it to the duties of whichever other city employee can’t say no.
New Albany is in the process of growing and improving in myriad ways. It would be good if more people were willing to help facilitate the process instead of just standing there and watching it go by.
