While many may not have played, and therefore may not fully understand the joy of pickleball, that fact is changing rather fast. The sport of pickleball is spreading like a virus, reaching people far and wide across not only Mississippi, but across the entire United States. This sport, which seems to combine many aspects from multiple sports into one, is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, though it has existed for several years. Many people are moving from tennis to pickleball in order to avoid the high-impact aspect of tennis. All of this began in 1965, with a man named Joel Pritchard and a lazy summer afternoon.
Two men, Joel Pritchard and Bill Bell, the former being a congressman, retired to Pritchard’s Seattle home following a round of golf. What they found when they arrived troubled them; both of their families were lazing about, claiming to have nothing to do. Spurred to action by this statement, they decided to get their badminton equipment together. Unable to track these tools down, the men used the only items available: two ping-pong paddles and a small, perforated ball, and as such invented the game that is now widespread, filling the hearts and minds of many, to the point that Major League Pickleball has played their first season.
The first season of the MLP (Major League Pickleball) was played at Dreamland Dripping Springs in Dripping Springs, TX, just outside of Austin, the state capital. It was played from November 5-8, a four day event composed of 8 teams of 4 players. The Chimeras lost in the championship to Team BLQK, 2-1. Events such as this one have rapidly spread news of the sport to anyone with ears to listen to it. People of all ages can play this sport, as shown by the people in this tournament, from teenagers to people in their mid-50s and beyond. In fact, the youngest and oldest competitors in the competition competed on the same side, the Chimeras, in the womens’ doubles portion of the battle.
With the aforementioned growth in popularity, the local parks director, Mr. Chase Jeter, has decided to convert a few of the tennis courts into pickleball courts to meet the rising demand. Allowing the Mississippi population to enjoy a new sport, this action should bring a modicum of joy and happiness in these dark times. Everyone seems to be searching for something new to enjoy, moreso now than ever before. Pickleball has been that for many people over the last 60 years, and as such will likely be for years to come.