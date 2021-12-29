January
Search under way along Tallahatchie River for missing woman
The year started with authorities searching along the Tallahatchie River for a woman who was reported missing the night of Jan. 1.
The missing woman is 28-year-old Jessica Stacks, who is from the West Union area.
Stacks was reported missing a little after 10 p.m. She and a male companion had put a boat in the Tallahatchie River that morning at County Road 46, apparently going to float downstream when the water was high.
At some point, Stacks apparently got out of the boat and was going to attempt to walk back. But Stacks could not be located and was reported missing, Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said.
Authorities began a massive search effort that continued until around 3 a.m. Jan. 2 and then resumed the search the next morning and into the night.
The intensive search continued for weeks involving a number of different agencies and using technology such as thermal imaging drones and cadaver dogs. Some evidence of where Stacks apparently had been was found but that was all.
The sheriff’s department followed up on a variety of leads and interviewed those who might have information. They also continued to search the area for many weeks, although on a more limited basis.
There was no evidence of a crime found and the fate of Stacks remains unknown a year later, but the case remains open.
Library’s craft program serves community during pandemic
Although many businesses and services shut down during the pandemic, the Union County Library still found ways to connect with the community.
Although visitors were not allowed inside the building due to the high number of Covid-19 cases that had hit the state in recent months, the library did not close.
Library staff provided curbside service that allowed patrons to use any of the library resources other than computer access. Bikes could still be checked out.
But one of the more dynamic ways that the library served the community during this time was through a craft program called “take and make.”
Each morning around 9 a.m., library staff sets craft packages on the front porch of the library for people to pick up for free. There were 50 individually wrapped bags of supplies that can be used to make a craft. Each day there is a different craft, and they were available on a first-come, first-serve basis Monday through Friday.
Longtime Union County School District official passes away
Longtime Union County School District official Ron Scott passed away after catching Covid-19.
Scott was remembered by friends and colleagues as a humble man who did not want to receive credit for the work he did.
She said Scott had a positive impact on many lives in Union County. Scott worked in the Union County School District for more than 35 years and had 49 years of experience in education.
He served as principal for West Union Attendance Center and also as assistant superintendent for the district.
Scott retired from the district in 2014 but came back to work part-time as assistant superintendent of facilities.
February
Pandemic impacts New Albany Boys & Girls Club
Life at the New Albany Boys & Girls Club changed dramatically as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the organization continued to make a positive impact on children’s lives.
Prior to Covid-19, somewhere between 100 and 110 kids per day would come to the Boys and Girls Club for activities, including athletics and help with homework.
Now there were only about 35 to 45 children attending the club daily, said New Albany Boys & Girls Club Unit Director Marquel Conner.
“It is very different from what we’re accustomed to in our program,” said Conner, who has been the unit director for six years and has been with the Boys & Girls Club a total of 14 years.
Due to Covid, the club could only have 50 registered members at the time, and there were also restrictions in place for traveling and having visitors.
Snow, ice blanket New Albany area
Varying levels of snow and ice were reported across Union County.
During the first storm, there were about 1 to 2 inches of sleet reported across the county, according to the National Weather Service in Memphis.
And during the second storm, there were about 2-3 inches of snow reported across most of Union County. There was a report of 1.3 inches in Blue Springs, 2.5 inches in Myrtle and 4.5 inches in Keownville.
The low temperature in Tupelo reached 13 degrees.
No serious accidents or power interruptions were reported.
March
Is New Albany driving away food trucks?
A New Albany food truck owner said he was leaving town and that the city’s ordinance was a driving factor behind his decision.
Lewis Baker, owner of O’Lucky B’s Famous Nachos on State Highway 30 across from the hospital, said the city’s recently adopted food truck ordinance had presented him with problems.
Under the ordinance, food trucks cannot be left overnight at a location unless they are enclosed in a storage building.
Baker said it is too much trouble to move his business to a new location every day.
“All of the sudden it’s like they want me to move every day,” said Baker, 36. “It’s just too big of a hassle. I feel like it’s a minor, petty issue that kind of represents a bigger issue.”
New Albany Mayor Tim Kent said he is sorry to hear that O’Lucky B’s is leaving town.
But the mayor does not think the city’s food truck regulations are too stringent and driving away business.
“He’s the only one I’ve ever heard complain about it,” the mayor said. “All you have to do is follow the ordinances, follow the rules.”
Police chief ‘thankful’ for another four years
New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson said he felt “thankful” and “fortunate” that he had no opponent in the upcoming municipal election.
He was the only city official to not draw any opposition.
“I really appreciate it,” said Robertson, who was currently in his second term.
Robertson, who was born and raised in New Albany, started his third term July 1.
New Albany named Best Small town by Southern Living Magazine
New Albany was named this month by Southern Living magazine as one of the best small towns in the South.
In addition, Sugaree’s Bakery in downtown New Albany was recognized as one of the South’s best bakeries.
New Albany was the only Mississippi town to be recognized by the magazine, and Sugaree’s was the only Mississippi bakery on the list.
New Albany Main Street Director Billye Jean Stroud said she thinks it’s a “huge honor” to be named one of the best small towns in the South by such a widely circulated magazine.
She said the city did not apply to receive the honor and is not putting a lot of money into digital marketing right now.
The article in Southern Living noted that New Albany is the birthplace of author William Faulkner, home of the 44-mile Tanglefoot Trail and boasts a walkable downtown. The article also suggested that people should stop into The Vintage Market for an ice cream sundae.
Since the honor appeared in the magazine, Stroud has sent packets to more than 1,000 people requesting more information about New Albany.
April
New Albany graduation rate beats state average
The New Albany School District had a higher graduation rate than the state average for 2019-2020.
New Albany’s four-year graduation rate was 88.2 percent compared to the statewide rate of 87.7 percent. The most recent national graduation rate was 85 percent.
The Union County School District’s four-year graduation rate was 84.3 percent.
The statewide drop-out rate fell to an historic low of 8.8 percent, a decrease from 13.9 percent in 2014.
The dropout rate in the New Albany School District was 7.4 percent and 11.4 percent in the Union County School District.
The statewide graduation rate for students with disabilities reached an all-time high of 55.4 percent, more than double the rate of 23.2 percent in 2014.
In the New Albany School District, the graduation rate for students with disabilities was almost 53 percent, and it was 46.2 percent for the Union County School District.
Bids due on remodel of Fred’s building in May
Bids to remodel the former Fred’s building to serve as a city facility were due May 4.
The building located in downtown New Albany was to be remodeled into the future home of New Albany Light, Gas and Water and the police department. A building near the site is also be remodeled to serve as the municipal court/city boardroom and the municipal court offices. Bids on that project were also due in May.
The city had been looking for new office space for the department for several years and the closing of Fred’s appeared to present a good opportunity. The initial bid for the building was not accepted but the city was later able to buy the building from the purchaser.
What followed was a planning process and the advertisement for bids. Partly due to the pandemic, the bids were more than twice what had been expected, and for which funding was available.
Plans were reconsidered in detail and superfluous features removed. This would eventually result in new bids that were in the range the city could afford and today renovation on the building is underway.
May
New Albany spray park closed for the summer
The New Albany spray park in BNA Bank Park will not open this summer, according to city officials.
The facility has several problems that would be costly to fix, said Building Inspector Eric Thomas.
A company called Aqua Construction International of Memphis inspected the spray park and said it would not be economically feasible to make repairs. The company recommended not putting anymore money into the existing spray park and starting over, Thomas said.
“His recommendation was to just start all over, build a new park,” Mayor Tim Kent said. “We’re just afraid to open up it because of safety issues.”
The slide itself could cost around $40,000 to repair, and fixing the pump system could cost around $50,000, said Thomas. And even if those repairs were done, the spray park would still not be completely fixed, Thomas said.
The company that inspected the spray park recommended demolishing the current facility and installing a new one that meets or exceeds current codes and Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
The slide has some structural damage to the metal and is unsafe, Thomas said.
Building a new spray park comparable to the current one could cost $500,000 to $700,000, officials said. The current one was built around 15 years ago and cost about $300,000, said Mayor Kent. It was paid for with tourism tax dollars, the mayor added.
City aldermen expressed disappointment that the spray park will not be open for children this summer but said they would try to have it next year.
June
City election favors incumbents
Mayor Tim Kent, Ward 3 Alderman Kevin Dale White, Ward 4 Alderman Will Tucker and Alderman-at-Large Keith Conlee were re-elected in the June municipal vote.
Parks Smith won the Ward 1 alderman’s seat vacated by Amy Livingston and Drew Horn won in Ward 2, taking the place of Johnny Anderson. Neither Livingston nor Anderson chose to seek re-election.
The only other New Albany municipal official, Police Chief Chris Robertson, was unopposed.
The Town of Myrtle will have the same mayor and aldermen as in the past four years since no one else ran for office.
The Village of Blue Springs saw Mayor Rita Gentry re-elected but will have a slate of five all-new aldermen.
Vanished New Albany woman’s fate remains unknown
After a half-year, authorities still don’t know where Stacks could be, and her baffling disappearance has turned into the longest-running missing persons case in Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards’ memory, he said this week.
Edwards’ memory goes back a long way, too. He’s been sheriff since 2012, and has been involved with local law enforcement since 2000.
No charges have been filed in connection with the case; authorities have run down every lead they’ve had; and the case has turned cold, the sheriff said.
“It was publicized everywhere, and we followed up on an awful lot of stuff that later proved to be dead ends.”
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department.
Jessica Swenor Stacks, 28, was reported missing just after 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, Stacks and a male companion launched a boat in the Tallahatchie River Friday morning, Jan. 1, at County Road 46.
The two apparently planned to float downstream in the little tin boat when the water was high. People often shoot wild hogs from the river; it’s unclear if that’s what she and her male companion planned to do.
Stacks later got out of the boat, and authorities were notified about 10 p.m. that night after she failed to turn up.
The search area included an area from County Road 46 at the Tallahatchie River bridge to the Rocky Ford Bridge on Miss. Highway 30 West in Etta.
Storm’s result in Union: Most roads under water, stranded motorists, but no reported injuries
The heavy rains that pounded this area early last week caused no known injuries, but triggered flash flooding that submerged Union County roads in all five districts for various periods of time, required two vehicle extractions and forced a person from their home, Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton said this week.
The rains and thunderstorms passed, and virtually all of the county roads were free of water as of last Thursday afternoon, Clayton said.
“The only two roads that are impassible now are CR 87 at the intersection with CR 101, and the dead end part of CR 88,” the EMA Director said.
The section of Main Street under the Tanglefoot Trail Bridge flooded Tuesday, June 8 and at least one motorist got stuck trying to drive through water which was several feet deep. The Park Along the River was under water as well, Clayton said.
“No injuries have been reported to us. We did two water vehicle rescues yesterday and the day before, and one person had to be evacuated from a house in Blue Springs,” he said.
Clayton said Board of Supervisors President Steve Watson has turned in an emergency declaration request to Gov. Tate Reeves.
All or parts of 53 county roads were under water at one time of another during the storm, according to information provided by Clayton.
The National Weather Service in Memphis indicated Wednesday most of north Mississippi received 4-6 inches of rain in a 24-hour period.
New Albany Main Street recognized at state meeting
The New Albany Main Street Association was one of seven Main Street associations from Northeast Mississippi recognized at the Mississippi Main Street Association Annual Awards Luncheon in Jackson last Thursday. The New Albany Main Street Association was recognized for:
• Outstanding Entrepreneurial Endeavor for Magnolia Soap and Bath Co., owned by Megan and Randall Bynum.
• Best Promotional Retail Event, called Shop the Block.
Said Billye Jean Stroud, the Director of Community Development and the Main Street Association Director this week: “Shop the Block was special because it was designed to relieve our downtown merchants of excess inventory by offering late night shopping to get rid of that inventory. “Merchants who participated gave 10% back to area non-profits during the year-long event. As a result, Main Street and downtown merchants gave over $5,000 to non-profits affected by Covid,” Mrs. Stroud said.