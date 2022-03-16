I was watching a little TV on Sunday night and saw a commercial entitled “Back to Simpler Times” that resonated with me.
It began with a group of cowboys wrangling cattle and went on to show a woman standing in a chicken coop throwing scratch at her chickens, a father and son working together on the engine of an old Ford truck, a man chopping wood and then driving a tractor, and ended with a young family standing in their vegetable garden.
When the pandemic hit, it seemed like everyone wanted to do just that - get back to simpler times, or more specifically, become a little more self-sufficient. Suddenly families across America turned into the Ingalls from Little House on the Prairie.
OK, so maybe it didn’t go that far, but I can tell you from first-hand experience that seeds were hard to come by and everyone I knew was working toward doing things that would allow them to eat if somehow our grocery stores dried up.
Thankfully, my life wasn’t greatly impacted by the shutdowns and lack of gardening supplies because I was already living that way. A few years ago, I was able to purchase my grandparents’ farmhouse after my grandfather passed away.
Although it had been a long time since it looked like an actual farm, it didn’t take me long to turn it back into one. The house is located in Pleasant Ridge and was built over a hundred years ago by my great-grandparents, Jess and Sallie Kent.
It was originally a dog-trot house and has been remodeled many times over since then, with the latest being in the middle 1990s by my grandmother, Janie Kent Hodges. It’s a house with good bones and the walls hold a lifetime of blissful memories of Sunday dinners of fresh garden vegetables and cornbread, and playing in the yard and roaming the woods with my cousins.
I am truly blessed to live my dreams of having a little farm in the exact spot that my great-grandfather farmed to feed his family, being able to hoe weeds out my own garden in the exact spot where my grandmother and great-grandmother did that same thing.
We started out with a couple of horses, along with few chickens that a friend gave me, then chicken math happened and within a matter of months I had obtained twice as many chickens, then gradually added ducks, goats, and pigs. I’ve lost count of exactly how many chickens I have now, but I feel that it’s still not enough. Although, we are gathering at least a dozen eggs every day.
Last spring, my other half, Kyle, surprised me with a Holstein cow named Layla that we raised on a bottle. She has absolutely no sense of personal space and she thinks she rules the entire place. Needless to say, I had already decided before the pandemic happened that I wanted to have a little homestead and grow our food. I wanted my children to understand that food doesn’t simply appear in the grocery store - it requires a lot of blood, sweat, and tears on the part of someone. My six-year-old is my garden helper, and he can sow, fertilize, and pick vegetables with the best of them. He’s gotten better at suckering tomato plants than I am, and I pay him a quarter for every tomato worm he finds on them, which is better than any insecticide money can buy.
Last week for my birthday, other-half Kyle finally put up the clothesline that I’ve been asking (read: pestering) him to weld for at least a year. I’m glad I was patient, because he did a phenomenal job on it. It is sturdy and he even made some wide, circular pieces to go around the bottom of the end poles that I can run the lawn mower over instead of weed eating.
I was standing on my back porch the other day, looking over the foggy hills and taking in the breathtaking scene behind my brand new clothesline, and it made my heart yearn for something that is hard to describe. It’s the feeling I get every time I step out onto that same back porch where I sat with my grandmother years ago as she enjoyed her biscuit and coffee, and it makes me remember when life was slower. Back in the days when I didn’t get anxious if I waited too long to check my Facebook notifications; social media and the ramifications from it didn’t exist.
It’s the same feeling I get when I take a quiet walk in the woods behind my house and spot a grazing deer, when a new baby animal is born on my tiny farm, or when my chickens come running toward me at feeding time. When Layla walks to me for a scratch on the chin or nuzzles her head in my side. It’s the same feeling as when I walk barefoot in my garden spot after the tractor has turned it over in spring, then seeing my vegetable sprouts show their little faces to the sun for the first time. It’s a longing for more of that simplicity, and it’s an appreciation and a peace that I can’t get enough of.
I believe that we need more of this feeling, and I believe that slowing down a little bit in this crazy world full of busy schedules could impact us in unimaginable ways.
I’m well aware of my privilege. Not everyone has the resources, or the health, to do what I do. I am grateful every day that my circumstances allow me to live out this dream of mine. But I do believe there are things that we could all do live a simpler life.
For me, it’s putting down my cell phone and spending more time outside. I feel like a completely new person when spring rolls around and the days get longer. I daydream all winter about digging my hands in gardening soil – by the way, did you know that soil actually harbors microbes that decreases stress? It’s called Mycobacterium vaccae and it is scientifically proven to stimulate serotonin production, which makes you happier and healthier!
I suppose that’s why being in a garden has always my happy place. For you, it may be planting a flower in a pot for the patio, or some other thing that you love to do but don’t take time for. Whatever it is that makes your life a little simpler, my wish for you as the days get longer is that you get outside and enjoy them as much as you can. For your health.
How do you live life simpler? I’d love to hear from you!