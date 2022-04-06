The first Amendment says, “Congress shall make no law (…)- abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; (…).
Freedom of the press is a critical tool of a democracy in which the government is accountable to the people. Said Justice Hugo Black, 1971, “The press must serve the governed, not the governors.” A free media functions as a government watchdog holding it accountable.
Sadly, today, too many Americans distrust the press and defer information distribution to demagogues, favorite politicians, or even worse, “opinionists.” Pure news reports stating, “just the facts” are overwhelmed by ratings-driven television, radio and digital personalities, each wanting to be number 1 in their time slot
Television moguls develop ratings crazed, entertainment channels to attract their target audience. Some cater to left-leaning viewers, others to the right. Either way, finding truly fact-based, unbiased reporting can be very difficult. This makes our democracy vulnerable.
Politicians learn the art of “spinning” a story, making it attractive to its targeted audience. They and their spokespersons expertly craft distorted versions of the truth that often omits important, relevant information. Too often, we buy it!
“Power corrupts, absolute power corrupts absolutely”. Lord Acton
Due to the hard work of the press, on August 8, 1974, President Nixon resigned. Elected officials guided by the truth bravely confronted Nixon. Had both Republican and Democratic leaders not embraced the truth, Nixon would not have resigned. John Dean, Whitehouse counsel, wrote, “I began by telling the president that there was a cancer growing on the presidency and that if the cancer was not removed the president himself would be killed by it. Republican Senator Howard Baker, asked, “What did the president know and when did he know it?” A dedicated press was integral to this outcome.
Each American must strive to find the truth. It is very difficult. Television and digital pundits have never had more tools to twist us to their purposes. Blind loyalty to any politician or cause can make us vulnerable to misguided trust. It is more difficult than ever to make freedom of the press work for the betterment of our country. Fact based information arms us to see truth. A free, responsible press is essential to a thriving democracy.