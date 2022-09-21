Absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 elections are scheduled to be available by Saturday, Sept. 24. The actual date when Union County Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford will have the ballots depends on when they are approved by the secretary of state’s office, but there should not be much of a delay, if any.
The November ballots will have three Union County school board positions, a U. S. House of Representatives seat, three circuit court judges’ positions, four chancery court judges’ positions and one Mississippi Court of Appeals post on them.
Circuit Clerk Stanford said eight people had qualified to seek seats on the Union County School Board of Trustees.
Incumbent Terry Cook has qualified to retain his seat in the First Union County School Board District. Challenging him will be Chris Greer and Mary Beth Mayer.
Incumbent Mickey Basil has also qualified to retain his seat in the Second Union County School Board District. He is being challenged by Greg Conlee and Brandon Smithey
In the Fifth Union County School Board District, incumbent Wayne Mahon had likewise qualified. He is being challenged by Michael Mink.
First Congressional District House of Representatives incumbent Republican Trent Kelly is being opposed by Republican Mark David Strauss and Democrats Hunter Avery and Dianne Black.
Union County has the three circuit court judges and four chancery court judges to deal with criminal, civil, property and family matters.
Incumbent judges are Grady F. Tollison, III., Oxford; Kent E. Smith, Holly Springs; and J. Kelly Luther, Ripley.
Luther is the only incumbent with an opponent. Shirley Byers, of Holly Springs is in that race also.
Incumbent chancery court judges, all unopposed, are Jacqueline Mask, Tupelo; Michael Malski, Amory; Stephen T. Bailey, Tupelo and Bradley D. Tennison, Booneville.
The judges of the Mississippi Court of Appeals are elected to eight-year terms in nonpartisan elections but only Jim Greenlee, representing District 1, Place 1, will be on Union County ballots.
Some significant dates in the election process include:
Saturday, Oct. 8 – The circuit clerk’s office must be open from 8 a.m. until noon for people to register to vote (registration is, of course, available during regular weekday business hours).
Monday, Oct. 10 – Deadline for people to register to vote and be able to vote in the Nov. 8 election.
Saturday, Oct. 29 – The circuit clerk’s office must be open from 8 a.m. to noon for qualified persons to cast absentee ballots.
Saturday, Nov. 5 – The deadline for in-person absentee voting. The circuit clerk’s office must be open from 8 a.m. to noon for the convenience of voters.
Tuesday, Nov. 8 – General election day. Polls will be open at the county’s 20 precincts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 29 – The date for a general election runoff, if one is needed. Runoffs may be possible in two county school board races. Polls will again be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
