Union County Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford now has absentee ballots available to vote in the Nov. 8 general election.
The November ballots will have three Union County school board positions, a U. S. House of Representatives seat, three circuit court judges’ positions, four chancery court judges’ positions and one Mississippi Court of Appeals post on them.
Circuit Clerk Stanford said eight people had qualified to seek seats on the Union County School Board of Trustees.
Incumbent Terry Cook has qualified to retain his seat in the First Union County School Board District. Challenging him will be Chris Greer and Mary Beth Mayer.
Incumbent Mickey Basil has also qualified to retain his seat in the Second Union County School Board District. He is being challenged by Greg Conlee and Brandon Smithey
In the Fifth Union County School Board District, incumbent Wayne Mahon had likewise qualified. He is being challenged by Michael Mink.
First Congressional District House of Representatives incumbent Republican Trent Kelly is being opposed by Republican Mark David Strauss and Democrats Hunter Avery and Dianne Black.
Union County has the three circuit court judges and four chancery court judges to deal with criminal, civil, property and family matters.
Incumbent judges are Grady F. Tollison, III., Oxford; Kent E. Smith, Holly Springs; and J. Kelly Luther, Ripley.
Luther is the only incumbent with an opponent. Shirley Byers, of Holly Springs is in that race also.
Incumbent chancery court judges, all unopposed, are Jacqueline Mask, Tupelo; Michael Malski, Amory; Stephen T. Bailey, Tupelo and Bradley D. Tennison, Booneville.
The judges of the Mississippi Court of Appeals are elected to eight-year terms in nonpartisan elections but only Jim Greenlee, representing District 1, Place 1, will be on Union County ballots.
There are several situations in which a person may vote an absentee ballot in person early:
- Anyone who is a student, teacher or administrator and whose studies or duties will necessitate absence from Union County on Election Day.
- Any qualified voter who will be away from the county Election Day for any reason.
- Anyone who has a temporary or permanent physical disability that would present hardship or danger to anyone if voting in person. Also, the parent, spouse or dependent of such a person who is hospitalized more than 50 miles away.
- Anyone age 65 or older.
- Anyone who is required to be at work all day while the polls are open.
- Anyone required to be away in connection with congressional duties or responsibilities.
A person who qualifies may vote an absentee ballot by mail, but the process involves more steps.
Once you are certified as eligible, you must request an application that will be mailed to you.
The application must be filled out and witnessed by a notary unless you are disabled, in which case a person 18 or older may serve as witness.
The clerk will mail you a ballot with instructions. You mark the ballot in secret but in front of a witness. You place the completed ballot in an envelope and seal it, complete the affidavit on the envelope and have that witnessed. Again, if you are disabled it can be witnessed by anyone 18 or older rather than requiring a notary.
The circuit clerk’s office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday on Oct. 8, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 for voter registration or casting absentee ballots.
