Qualified voters may begin casting absentee ballots for the Aug. 8 primary June 26, Union County Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford said. Although official ballots will not be ready earlier, she does have sample ballots for people to look at and they are included with this story.
The purpose of the primary is to select Democratic and Republican party nominees to be on the general election ballot Nov. 7. Voters will have to choose one of the parties when they vote in August and in the event of a runoff, the voter cannot legally change from one party to the other.
It should be noted also that there will be no local candidates on the Democratic primary ballot, only state offices, simply because local candidates qualified as Republicans for that race.
The winners of the primary will face each other in November, along with Independent and third-party candidates.
There are several situations in which a person may vote an absentee ballot in person early:
- Anyone who is a student, teacher or administrator and whose studies or duties will necessitate absence from Union County on Election Day.
- Any qualified voter who will be away from the county Election Day for any reason.
- Anyone who has a temporary or permanent physical disability that would present hardship or danger to anyone if voting in person. Also, the parent, spouse or dependent of such a person who is hospitalized more than 50 miles away.
- Anyone age 65 or older.
- Anyone who is required to be at work all day while the polls are open.
- Anyone required to be away in connection with congressional duties or responsibilities.
A person who qualifies may vote an absentee ballot by mail, but the process involves more steps.
Once you are certified as eligible, you must request an application that will be mailed to you.
The application must be filled out and witnessed by a notary unless you are disabled, in which case a person 18 or older may serve as witness.
The clerk will mail you a ballot with instructions. You mark the ballot in secret but in front of a witness. You place the completed ballot in an envelope and seal it, complete the affidavit on the envelope and have that witnessed. Again, if you are disabled it can be witnessed by anyone 18 or older rather than requiring a notary.
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY SAMPLE BALLOT
Governor
David Grady Hardigree
Tate Reeves
Dr. John Witcher
Lieutenant Governor
Delbert Hosemann
Tiffany Longino
Chris McDaniel
Secretary of State
Michael Watson
Attorney General
Lynn Fitch
State Treasurer
David McRae
Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce
Andy Gipson
Commissioner of Insurance
Mike Chaney
Mitch Young
State Auditor
Shad White
Northern District Public Service Commissioner
Chris Brown
Tanner Newman
Northern District Transportation Commissioner
John Caldwell
District 3 District Attorney
Ben Creekmore
District 3 State Senator
Kathy Leath Chism
District 10 State Senator
Neil S. Whaley
District 13 State Representative
Steve Massengill
District 14 State Representative
Sam J. Creekmore IV
County Prosecuting Attorney
Joe Marshall Davis
Chancery Clerk
Annette M. Hickey
Circuit Clerk
Christy Littlejohn Adair
Charlie Forester
Steve A. Robbins
Donna Treadaway
Gina Veal
Ronnie Wilhite
Coroner
Pam Boman
Sheriff
Avery Adair
Anthony A. Bullard
Danny Wayne Dillard
Jimmy Edwards
Chad Glasson
Assessor-Collector
Tameri Dunnam
District 1 Supervisor
Sam Taylor
Eddie “E.T.” Turner
District 2 Supervisor
Chad Coffey
District 3 Supervisor
CJ Bright
Michael Moody
Bob Robbins
Justin Rowell
District 4 Supervisor
Randy Owen
District 5 Supervisor
James “J” Pullman
Charlie Tohill
Steve Watson
East Post Justice Court Judge
David “Bruno” Garrison
West Post Justice Court Judge –
Chris Childers
East Post Constable -
P. J. Doyle
Steven Prewett
West Post Constable
Ronnie Goudy
Luke Taylor
DEMOCRATIC PARTY SAMPLE BALLOT
Governor
Brandon Presley
Lieutenant Governor
D. Ryan Glover
Secretary of State
Shuwaski Young
Attorney General
Greta Kemp Martin
State Auditor
Larry Bradford
State Treasurer
Addie L. Green
Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce
Robert “Brad” Bradford Sr.
Bethany Hill
Terry Rogers II
Commissioner of Insurance
Bruce Burton
District 10 State Senator
Andre R. DeBerry
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.