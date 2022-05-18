Although most people seem to be unaware of it, absentee voting is under way for the June 7 congressional primary elections.
The only races on the ballot will be to determine the Democratic and Republican nominees who will be on the general election ballot Nov. 8 to represent the First Congressional District.
Incumbent Trent Kelly will be opposed by Mark David Strauss for the Republican nomination and Hunter Avery and Dianne Black will vie for the Democratic nomination.
Judicial and county school board seats will be on the November ballot as well.
So far, there has been little public interest shown in any of the elections. Voter turnout was only 12 percent in Union County in both 2018 and 2020.
Union County Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford has only had one absentee voter so far, as of this past week, and a low turnout is expected in June. Kelly, who won a special election in 2015 after the death of former U.S. Rep. Alan Nunnelee and subsequently won reelection in 2016, 2018 and 2020, is considered the clear favorite.
Qualified voters may cast absentee ballots in Stanford’s office during regular business hours or request mail ballots. Her office also will be open from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, May 28, and Saturday, June 4, which is the deadline for in-person absentee voting.
Because there are only two candidates in each primary, no runoff will be needed.
The only changes for voters involve the West Union precinct and the use of new Mississippi Mobile IDs.
Voting at West Union had been occurring at the Conlee Construction building after previously moving all voting from county schools. However, the Conlee building has been purchased by Magnolia Bath and Soap for full-time manufacturing and is no longer available.
Instead, voters will to nearby Friendship United Methodist Church at 1534 Hwy. 30 West.
Voters must present a valid photo ID when going to cast their ballots June 7 and the state now has a smartphone app available that serves as a verified copy of a driver’s license or other ID that can be presented. The free app can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play.
The next significant election date will be Aug. 10, which is the first day to qualify to run for a seat on the Union County School Board. Qualifying only lasts a month and ends Sept. 9.
Stanford said that the First and Second County School District representatives will be on the ballot for normal terms. The Fifth District representative will be a special election.
The special election is because no one at all qualified for that post when it was on the ballot year before last. Wayne Mahon, who had held that seat, was appointed to the post until a special election could be held.
The incumbent First and Second District representatives in the seats to be voted on are Terry Cook and Mickey Basil.
The two representatives who will not be on the ballot are Mike Browning from the Third District and Daphnia McMillen from the Fourth District. The county school trustees serve staggered terms.
To qualify to run for one of the county school board seats a person must be resident of the appropriate school district, which does not have the sound boundaries as a county supervisor’s district. Because of results from the 2020 Census, it appears these boundaries may have to be redrawn. That would have to be done before qualifying time so potential candidates would know which district to run in.
Other races on the November ballot will be non-partisan, for circuit, chancery and court of appeals judges.
Union County has the three circuit court judges and four chancery court judges to deal with criminal, civil, property and family matters.
The Third Circuit District serves Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall, Tippah and Union counties.
Incumbent judges are Grady F. Tollison, III., Oxford; Kent E. Smith, Holly Springs; and J. Kelly Luther, Ripley.
Luther is the only incumbent with an opponent. Shirley Byers, a sometimes-perennial candidate, of Holly Springs is in that race also.
The First Chancery District serves Alcorn, Tishomingo, Prentiss, Pontotoc, Lee, Itawamba, Monroe and Union counties.
Incumbent judges, all unopposed, are Jacqueline Mask, Tupelo; Michael Malski, Amory; Stephen T. Bailey, Tupelo and Bradley D. Tennison, Booneville.
The remaining four races are for seats on the Mississippi Court of Appeals, only one seat of which involves Union County.
Incumbents include Virginia Carlton, Jim Greenlee, John H. Emfinger and Joel Smith.
The judges of the Mississippi Court of Appeals are elected to eight-year terms in nonpartisan elections but only Greenlee, representing District 1, Place 1, will be on Union County ballots.