Little interest is expected in the Nov. 8 general election, partly because most of the races are judicial and unfamiliar to many voters, and because most contested races are expected to be one-sided.
The exception is that three local county school board seats will be on the ballot.
Incumbent Terry Cook is seeking re-election in County School Board District 1 and being challenged by Chris Greer and Mary Beth Mayer.
In County School District 2, incumbent Mickey Basil is also seeking re-election. His opponents are Greg Conlee and Brandon Smithey.
A special election is being held to fill the County School Board District 5 seat because no one qualified to run for that office when it was on the ballot before. Wayne Mahon, who had held the seat prior to that election, was appointed by the other board members to serve on an interim basis until a permanent trustee could be chosen this year.
Mahon is running for the office and being opposed by Michael Mink.
Now, another special school board election will be needed, but it can be held with all the county, district and state elections in 2023.
District 4 Union County School Board Member Daphnia McMillen announced her retirement effective Dec. 5 at the Oct. 3 monthly meeting.
School board seats are all non-partisan.
Also on the Nov. 8 ballot will be the U. S. congressional First District seat held by Republican incumbent Trent Kelly. His opponent is Democrat Dianne Black.
The other races are judicial with one seat on the state appeals court, four chancery judges and three circuit judges. Only one of those is opposed: District 3 Place 2. J. Kelly Luther is the incumbent and he is being challenged by Shirley Byers. All the other, unopposed, judges are incumbents.
Below is an example of how races will appear on the ballot. All Union Countians will vote on the congressional and judicial races but only those living in the specific school board districts will vote on the appropriate race for their district.
Congressional and Judicial Election
Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022
For US House of Rep 01
1st Congressional District
Vote for ONE
Dianne Black Democrat
Trent Kelly Republican
NONPARTISAN JUDICIAL ELECTION
For Court of Appeals 01
District 1 Position 1
Vote for ONE
Jim M. Greenlee Nonpartisan
NONPARTISAN JUDICIAL ELECTION
For Chancery Court 1
Chancery District 1 Place 1
Vote for ONE
Brad Tennison Nonpartisan
NONPARTISAN JUDICIAL ELECTION
For Chancery Court 1
Chancery District 1 Place 2
Vote for ONE
Michael Malski Nonpartisan
NONPARTISAN JUDICIAL ELECTION
For Chancery Court 1
Chancery District 1 Place 3
Vote for ONE
Jacqueline Mask Nonpartisan
NONPARTISAN JUDICIAL ELECTION
For Chancery Court 1
Chancery District 1 Place 4
Vote for ONE
Stephen T. Bailey Nonpartisan
NONPARTISAN JUDICIAL ELECTION
For Circuit Court 3
Circuit District 03 Place 1
Vote for ONE
Gray Tollison Nonpartisan
NONPARTISAN JUDICIAL ELECTION
For Circuit Court 3
Circuit District 03 Place 2
Vote for ONE
Shirley Byers Nonpartisan
J. Kelly Luther Nonpartisan
NONPARTISAN JUDICIAL ELECTION
For Circuit Court 3
Circuit District 03 Place 1
Vote for ONE
Kent E. Smith Nonpartisan
For School Board 1
School Board District 1
Vote for ONE
Terry Cook Independent
Chris Greer Independent
Mary Beth Mayer Independent
For School Board 2
School Board District 2
Vote for ONE
Mickey Basil Independent
Greg Conlee Independent
Brandon Smithey Independent
SPECIAL ELECTION
For School Board 5
School Board
Vote for ONE
Wayne Mahon Independent
Michael Mink Independent
